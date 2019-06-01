Surprised there aren't more Wolves shouts here.

They've lost basically everyone and replaced no one and it sounds like Lopetegui might walk.



Probably, they're taking FFP seriously which will fuck them, when Everton just ignored it and have gone unpunished.Sheff United and Luton will go. Forest will struggle again, Palace could be down there and the likes of Brentford and Fulham won't do as well next season. Burnley could either do a Fulham from last season or just a Norwich.Everton really should have gone last season but Leeds and Leicester completely collapsed, making stupid decisions over managers, and Brighton decided not to turn up against them. The field at the bottom looks way too weak this season.