Who is getting flushed this season?

Arsenal
0 (0%)
Aston Villa
0 (0%)
Bournemouth
19 (6.1%)
Brentford
4 (1.3%)
Brighton
0 (0%)
Burnley
8 (2.6%)
Chelsea
0 (0%)
Crystal Palace
2 (0.6%)
Everton
70 (22.6%)
Fulham
6 (1.9%)
Liverpool
1 (0.3%)
Luton
92 (29.7%)
Abu Dhabi
3 (1%)
Man Utd
1 (0.3%)
Saudi Arabia
0 (0%)
Nottingham Forest
22 (7.1%)
Sheffield United
62 (20%)
Tottenham
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Wolves
20 (6.5%)

Total Members Voted: 106

Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #40 on: August 2, 2023, 12:19:52 pm »
Hard to see past Luton, Sheffield United, and Everton.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #41 on: August 2, 2023, 02:43:22 pm »
Remember last seaon when everyone said Bournemouth were dead certs to finish bottom and Forest had signed too many players so would definitely go down?

I wouldnt totally write Luton and Sheffield United off.  Out of the two I think Luton have the better chance to stay up.  No one will like going there and they are a well coached team who have been cicling the play off places for a few seasons before they came up.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #42 on: August 2, 2023, 03:45:34 pm »
I predict Luton, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest to go down.

Seems like Everton will be destined to always be part of the 'been in the Premier League every season' club.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #43 on: August 3, 2023, 12:24:01 pm »
Looks like Forest won't be paying their way out of trouble then
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #44 on: August 3, 2023, 12:26:53 pm »
Luton, Sheffield United, The Bloooos
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:21:05 am »
Surprised there aren't more Wolves shouts here.
 They've lost basically everyone and replaced no one and it sounds like Lopetegui might walk.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 am »
Forest?  Looked to me like they improved throughout last season, and with a settled side can do better.  Danilo/Gibbs-White/Brennan are good players.
The danger to them is the owner.

I think Luton will "do a Huddersfield"
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:21:05 am
Surprised there aren't more Wolves shouts here.
 They've lost basically everyone and replaced no one and it sounds like Lopetegui might walk.
They flew under my radar, but I was reading this morning about the issues you mentioned. It doesn't look good for them, does it.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:51:23 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:21:05 am
Surprised there aren't more Wolves shouts here.
 They've lost basically everyone and replaced no one and it sounds like Lopetegui might walk.

Probably, they're taking FFP seriously which will fuck them, when Everton just ignored it and have gone unpunished.

Sheff United and Luton will go. Forest will struggle again, Palace could be down there and the likes of Brentford and Fulham won't do as well next season. Burnley could either do a Fulham from last season or just a Norwich.

Everton really should have gone last season but Leeds and Leicester completely collapsed, making stupid decisions over managers, and Brighton decided not to turn up against them. The field at the bottom looks way too weak this season.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:54:45 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:35:19 am
Forest?  Looked to me like they improved throughout last season, and with a settled side can do better.  Danilo/Gibbs-White/Brennan are good players.
The danger to them is the owner.

I think Luton will "do a Huddersfield"

Their home results could be interesting. Huddersfield staying up was a complete fluke though, all their numbers were awful (as were Forest's most of last season).

Huddersfield didn't even score in a majority of their games and were then hopeless the next season. They even got promoted with a negative goal difference.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:06:13 am »
Forest will be ok I think. Johnson, Gibbs-White and Awonyi look
Like theyll have enough goals in them.

Feels obvious to say Luton and Sheff Utd. One might be capable of doing that first season over performance but really dont have an idea.

Everton, Wolves, Bournemouth dont look great either. Feels like theres a fair bit of dross in the league this year.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:41:11 am »
Bit surprised no one has mentioned Fulham unless I missed it. Top goal scorer wants out it will go, haven't brought in any real quality, played against 10 men more than anyone last and had the most penalties (unlikely to benefit from.both again) Had a poor end to the season last year after a good start as well so may have been figured out a bit.

I guess there isn't a lot of quality in the bottom 6 or so but could see them easily having a second season syndrome relegation.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:44:01 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:41:11 am
Bit surprised no one has mentioned Fulham unless I missed it. Top goal scorer wants out it will go,

Hasn't he said he's happy to stay now?
