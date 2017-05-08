Poll

Who is getting flushed this season?

Arsenal
0 (0%)
Aston Villa
0 (0%)
Bournemouth
18 (6.2%)
Brentford
4 (1.4%)
Brighton
0 (0%)
Burnley
8 (2.7%)
Chelsea
0 (0%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.3%)
Everton
64 (21.9%)
Fulham
6 (2.1%)
Liverpool
1 (0.3%)
Luton
89 (30.5%)
Abu Dhabi
3 (1%)
Man Utd
1 (0.3%)
Saudi Arabia
0 (0%)
Nottingham Forest
22 (7.5%)
Sheffield United
58 (19.9%)
Tottenham
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Wolves
17 (5.8%)

Total Members Voted: 100

Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Hard to see past Luton, Sheffield United, and Everton.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Remember last seaon when everyone said Bournemouth were dead certs to finish bottom and Forest had signed too many players so would definitely go down?

I wouldnt totally write Luton and Sheffield United off.  Out of the two I think Luton have the better chance to stay up.  No one will like going there and they are a well coached team who have been cicling the play off places for a few seasons before they came up.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
I predict Luton, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest to go down.

Seems like Everton will be destined to always be part of the 'been in the Premier League every season' club.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Looks like Forest won't be paying their way out of trouble then
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Luton, Sheffield United, The Bloooos
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Surprised there aren't more Wolves shouts here.
 They've lost basically everyone and replaced no one and it sounds like Lopetegui might walk.
