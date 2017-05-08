Who is getting flushed this season?
- Arsenal
- 0 (0%)
- Aston Villa
- 0 (0%)
- Bournemouth
-
18 (6.2%)
- Brentford
-
4 (1.4%)
- Brighton
- 0 (0%)
- Burnley
-
8 (2.7%)
- Chelsea
- 0 (0%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.3%)
- Everton
-
64 (21.9%)
- Fulham
-
6 (2.1%)
- Liverpool
-
1 (0.3%)
- Luton
-
89 (30.5%)
- Abu Dhabi
-
3 (1%)
- Man Utd
-
1 (0.3%)
- Saudi Arabia
- 0 (0%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
22 (7.5%)
- Sheffield United
-
58 (19.9%)
- Tottenham
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Wolves
-
17 (5.8%)
Total Members Voted: 100