Poll

Who is getting flushed this season?

Arsenal
0 (0%)
Aston Villa
0 (0%)
Bournemouth
15 (6%)
Brentford
4 (1.6%)
Brighton
0 (0%)
Burnley
7 (2.8%)
Chelsea
0 (0%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.4%)
Everton
58 (23.2%)
Fulham
5 (2%)
Liverpool
1 (0.4%)
Luton
75 (30%)
Abu Dhabi
3 (1.2%)
Man Utd
1 (0.4%)
Saudi Arabia
0 (0%)
Nottingham Forest
16 (6.4%)
Sheffield United
50 (20%)
Tottenham
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Wolves
14 (5.6%)

Total Members Voted: 86

Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Today at 12:19:52 pm
Hard to see past Luton, Sheffield United, and Everton.
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
Today at 02:43:22 pm
Remember last seaon when everyone said Bournemouth were dead certs to finish bottom and Forest had signed too many players so would definitely go down?

I wouldnt totally write Luton and Sheffield United off.  Out of the two I think Luton have the better chance to stay up.  No one will like going there and they are a well coached team who have been cicling the play off places for a few seasons before they came up.
