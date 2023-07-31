Gone for Luton, Sheffield United & Forest.



Luton feels like they don't belong in the PL, Luton feel more a league 1 or league 2 club, Luton's stadium far worse than Bournemouth's stadium, luton could be on the receiving end of record hammerings.



Forest, feels kind of second season syndrome, after just surviving last season, & think Sheffield United will go back down as well.



Everton are the turd that wont flush, can see them staying up just again, but depends on any severe points deductions [10 points or more] for FFP breaches

