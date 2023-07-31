Poll

Who is getting flushed this season?

Arsenal
0 (0%)
Aston Villa
0 (0%)
Bournemouth
14 (6.2%)
Brentford
3 (1.3%)
Brighton
0 (0%)
Burnley
7 (3.1%)
Chelsea
0 (0%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.4%)
Everton
52 (23%)
Fulham
4 (1.8%)
Liverpool
1 (0.4%)
Luton
67 (29.6%)
Abu Dhabi
3 (1.3%)
Man Utd
1 (0.4%)
Saudi Arabia
0 (0%)
Nottingham Forest
16 (7.1%)
Sheffield United
44 (19.5%)
Tottenham
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Wolves
13 (5.8%)

Total Members Voted: 78

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Race for Relegation 2023/24  (Read 829 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,241
The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« on: July 31, 2023, 11:02:45 pm »
Luton, Wolves, Sheffield United for me
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #1 on: July 31, 2023, 11:17:22 pm »
Luton because they're the new boys, Forest coz they're shite and Everton because they've been circling the bowl for the last couple of seasons. This season is where they plop down.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,456
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #2 on: July 31, 2023, 11:28:51 pm »
Can't see Luton surviving. Think second season syndrome will kick in at Forest, I think Neves is a big loss for Wolves, especially if they have a limited budget.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,357
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #3 on: July 31, 2023, 11:36:34 pm »
Luton.
Sheffield United.
The Shite.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,744
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:07:32 am »
Luton, Forest and Wolves.  Everton to remain unflushable.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 am »
Luton, Everton and Abu Dhabi( thrown out for cheating) . Well, thats what should happen.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 31, 2023, 11:02:45 pm
Luton, Wolves, Sheffield United for me

Im going with that. Wolves are getting decimated, the other two just dont have the quality.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,290
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 am »
18. Luton
19. Them c*nts
20. Sheff U
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,397
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 am »
Isn't there a possibility Forest have the ability to buy their way out of trouble? Sheff utd and Everton surely fooked though
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,290
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:06:51 am
Isn't there a possibility Forest have the ability to buy their way out of trouble? Sheff utd and Everton surely fooked though

Think Forest will be similar this season. Might be down there fighting towards the end but I think they'll be ok again. Get Awoniyi scoring throughout the season and if Brennan Johnson performs well then they'll fancy their chances in games. Mind you, got to defend well though, look at Leicester, scoring goals wasn't their problem.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:06:13 pm »
Luton & Sheff U are near-bankers

Hope the other is Everton, but there's a lot of shite in the league this season, which may save them.

I think we could see Brentford struggle, too.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:38:50 pm »
If you took away the name of the clubs and just looked at the squads, Everton must be massive favourites to go down.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,199
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:50:42 pm »
I think Luton and Sheffield United are close to nailed on. I went for Forest to have second season syndrome as the other team to drop.

Everton will look like they're in trouble around April, RAWK will get all giddy at the prospect of the turd finally flushing, then they'll fluke a result or two and some other teams will manage to be even worse than they are.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:53:07 pm »
Bournemouth look like theyve made a smart managerial appointment, but if they get off to a poor start, Ill fully expect them to absolutely panic and make a whole load of daft decisions (probably including bringing back one of the old clogger managers when its too late).
Logged
AHA!

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 31, 2023, 11:02:45 pm
Luton, Wolves, Sheffield United for me
Same here
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:17:42 pm »
I think Forest will have the other 2nd season syndrome, where they surprisingly kick on.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
  • Believer
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:20:41 pm »
Luton, Sheff United and the blueshite for me.

That isn`t wishful thinking either. I am not particularly fussed on them being relegated. I just think that their squad quality is appalling. Dyche will make them very difficult to beat, but they don`t even have the quality of players Burnley did when they got relegated under him.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:33:10 pm »
The Ev, surely they can't miss the drop for a third time , Luton and Sheff Utd
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,578
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:18:48 pm »
Luton and Sheff Utd look certs. Wolves, Bournemouth, or Nottingham Forest for the other spot
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:50:42 pm
I think Luton and Sheffield United are close to nailed on. I went for Forest to have second season syndrome as the other team to drop.

Everton will look like they're in trouble around April, RAWK will get all giddy at the prospect of the turd finally flushing, then they'll fluke a result or two and some other teams will manage to be even worse than they are.

Like being chased by a bear, you dont have to be fast, you just have to find three people slower than you, and they always seem to do that. With Luton and Sheffield United, theyve just got to find that one other team worse than them again.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:07:32 am
Luton, Forest and Wolves.  Everton to remain unflushable.

 ;D
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,110
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm »
Luton, Burnley and the Shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,263
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:53:10 pm »
Luton, Sheff UTD and the Shite.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm »
Everton Luton Wolves for me
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:20:41 pm
Dyche will make them very difficult to beat, but they don`t even have the quality of players Burnley did when they got relegated under him.

They don't have enough goals in them who was there highest scorer last season did any of there players even make double figures
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,629
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
Whats the point of Sheffield united??? There isnt one!  Down


Luton? They cant have expected to be promoted. Down


Brentford? No Toni for ages, no Reya down
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,359
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm »
Luton and Sheff United are just making up the numbers - both are going straight back down.

The other spot you can take your pick between half the league.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm »
Luton are a weird club, feel like they don't belong in the PL. Can't see them doing too well. I just want Everton to go down, the sooner they fuck off the better.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,063
  • Kloppite
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm »
Gone for Luton, Sheffield United & Forest.

Luton feels like they don't belong in the PL, Luton feel more a league 1 or league 2 club, Luton's stadium far worse than Bournemouth's stadium, luton could be on the receiving end of record hammerings.

Forest, feels kind of second season syndrome, after just surviving last season, & think Sheffield United will go back down as well.

Everton are the turd that wont flush, can see them staying up just again, but depends on any severe points deductions [10 points or more] for FFP breaches
Logged
#Sausages

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,853
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
I went for Liverpool after reading some of the pessimistic views in the transfer thread.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,689
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:05:32 am
18. Luton
19. Them c*nts
20. Sheff U

Can you be more specific?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,263
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
I went for Liverpool after reading some of the pessimistic views in the transfer thread.
;D
Logged

Online Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm »
Luton
Man Utd
Man City

you heard it here first
Logged
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm
Luton are a weird club, feel like they don't belong in the PL.

They earned there right to be there i think its a good story from going out of the league then back through the leagues rather them than the yo-yo clubs of the past few years
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:05:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 31, 2023, 11:36:34 pm
Luton.
Sheffield United.
The Shite.

These are the three I chose too.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:05:46 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
I went for Liverpool after reading some of the pessimistic views in the transfer thread.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:34:06 am »
Ev, Wolves, Sheffield United
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,878
Re: The Race for Relegation 2023/24
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:40:50 am »
Gone for Luton, Sheffield Utd and Bournemouth.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 