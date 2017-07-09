Getting into this now and really starting to enjoy it, about 12 hours in. I wish I could have 5 party members though because apparently Karlach is crazy good so I want a Barbarian! But I can't decide what to drop from mine - I'm a Paladin which seems just a solid all-rounder, with Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale. Astarion is both very handy and funny/interesting, Shadowheart is OK so far but I'll need a dedicated healer. Gale probably the most likely I'd drop because he's a bit of a wet wipe so far but Wizard seems like it's gonna be so useful later on when he unlocks more spells. What have you guys been running with?