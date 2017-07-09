The support they're doing via patches is great, really impressed with Larian
Hes a big softie.
Yeah, they are really putting in the effort to deliver not only bug fixes, but also plot, questline and quality of life improvement.
So anyone else finished it?Thoughts? Another playthrough?
You can respec Shadow to be a full on healer. Shes the best one you can get.I played as a Barbarian. 90% of the game with Shadow, Astarion and Laezel. Few fights with Gale. Others I never even tried.
I tried to enjoy it but can't, wish I could get my money back. It's a great game and everything just really not my style of game.
Fair but I for one would be interested in the reasonsNot to tell you you're wrong though. I've bounced off many a classic.... this one is great, shame you couldn't enjoy it, it'd be interesting to see criticism of a game that just seems such a modern classicHaven't touched it in a while myself. I've been busy. I dunno. I know it's there. Waiting to be finished. I think I had my fill.
Started a co-op campaign with 2 mates last night, having an absolute blast. Basically trying to be the biggest c*nts possible, stealing everything, fighting and killing anyone the game will allow us to. SpoilerSo far we've murdered Nettie the healer, the little girl in the druid grove + her parents, the gnome on the windmill, Shadowheart, Gale, the Owlbear and its cub, the cultist siblings, been put in prison twice etc. So much fun [close]
Finally finished this, genuinely one of the GOATs in my opinion.One of my personal highlights was SpoilerRaphaels Disney villain banger[close]
Released on Xbox Series X/S. 👋
Done two runs on PS5 and just bought it for my laptop, first game I've ever bought twice but it's fine, they deserve it I just want to play it more portably / not hog the telly too much, I'd like to mod for the larger parties, pretty hair and pretty clothes but it's not really feasible on Mac at the moment which is a shame, but it's one of the downsides of leaving Windows I guess.
So, what's the deal with this if I wanted to play solo ? It's really not the sort of game my friends and family would want to play.
