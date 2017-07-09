« previous next »
Author Topic: Baldurs Gate 3  (Read 3289 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #80 on: September 26, 2023, 02:38:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 26, 2023, 02:17:37 pm
The support they're doing via patches is great, really impressed with Larian

Yeah, they are really putting in the effort to deliver not only bug fixes, but also plot, questline and quality of life improvement.
Well on them. I'll definitely buy it second time around on a console, just to support them.

Much like From and select few other developers, they are worthy of the support.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #81 on: September 26, 2023, 03:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Snail on September 16, 2023, 07:04:30 pm
Hes a big softie.

I guess contextual spoilers for Astarion

Spoiler
I find it incredibly sad that his name means Little Star, which is very childish, because Elves reach "adulthood" in their culture at 100 and take an adult name - Astarion never reached it to 100. In Elvish culture he was basically a baby when he died

Also with a name like Little Star, it really gives the impression of someone who was very much loved by his family
Offline Santiago

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #82 on: September 26, 2023, 04:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 26, 2023, 02:38:23 pm
Yeah, they are really putting in the effort to deliver not only bug fixes, but also plot, questline and quality of life improvement.

That new giving the bags from your party everytime you swap them out is driving me mad!!


Hotfix #8 remove this thank fuck
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #83 on: October 5, 2023, 08:49:46 am »
So anyone else finished it?
Thoughts? Another playthrough?
Offline Santiago

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #84 on: October 5, 2023, 04:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October  5, 2023, 08:49:46 am
So anyone else finished it?
Thoughts? Another playthrough?

Not yet, still on Act1
Gith Creche
Will definitely do another playthrough after, already got ideas, maybe even the Dark Urge, seems like a good opportunity to roleplay
Offline RedKenWah

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #85 on: October 5, 2023, 11:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October  5, 2023, 08:49:46 am
So anyone else finished it?
Thoughts? Another playthrough?

For some reason Ive got 3 chars on the go. Primary one - elf sorcerer I have at beginning of Act 3. Human Monk as my secondary I have at Act 1 but about to go to an area with a particular tower spoiler free & 3rd char as a Dragonborn Ranger and just finished prologue. I cant explain why Ive done what Ive done but its good fun none the less
Offline Dench57

« Reply #86 on: October 24, 2023, 07:28:15 pm »
Getting into this now and really starting to enjoy it, about 12 hours in. I wish I could have 5 party members though because apparently Karlach is crazy good so I want a Barbarian! But I can't decide what to drop from mine - I'm a Paladin which seems just a solid all-rounder, with Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale. Astarion is both very handy and funny/interesting, Shadowheart is OK so far but I'll need a dedicated healer. Gale probably the most likely I'd drop because he's a bit of a wet wipe so far but Wizard seems like it's gonna be so useful later on when he unlocks more spells. What have you guys been running with?
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #87 on: October 24, 2023, 07:30:25 pm »
You can respec Shadow to be a full on healer. Shes the best one you can get.

I played as a Barbarian. 90% of the game with Shadow, Astarion and Laezel. Few fights with Gale. Others I never even tried.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #88 on: October 24, 2023, 08:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October 24, 2023, 07:30:25 pm
You can respec Shadow to be a full on healer. Shes the best one you can get.

I played as a Barbarian. 90% of the game with Shadow, Astarion and Laezel. Few fights with Gale. Others I never even tried.

Always go Full Barbarian...
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #89 on: October 24, 2023, 08:39:42 pm »
Its the only way to go. 😁
I got so many laughs out of dialogue options with label REASON: BARBARIAN.

Online Chakan Stevens

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #90 on: October 24, 2023, 08:44:29 pm »
I tried to enjoy it but can't, wish I could get my money back. It's a great game and everything just really not my style of game.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #91 on: October 25, 2023, 09:12:26 am »
I'm super close to the end now. After 110 hours I can safely say it's one of my favourite games ever. Can't wait for my next play through and I'm already thinking about my multiclass builds and who I'll pick up along the way and what different decisions I'll make.

I've played mostly with Lae'zel, Karlach and Shadowheart and my own character who was a druid half elf but I didn't mess with the multiclass system for my first playthrough. I'm actually thinking about rogue/monk next which seems like a really interesting mix, plus Asterion and I'll get the hop on quite a few enemies.
Offline Dench57

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #92 on: October 26, 2023, 03:15:39 pm »
Started a co-op campaign with 2 mates last night, having an absolute blast. Basically trying to be the biggest c*nts possible, stealing everything, fighting and killing anyone the game will allow us to.
Spoiler
So far we've murdered Nettie the healer, the little girl in the druid grove + her parents, the gnome on the windmill, Shadowheart, Gale, the Owlbear and its cub, the cultist siblings, been put in prison twice etc. So much fun :D
[close]
Offline KillieRed

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #93 on: October 26, 2023, 03:39:02 pm »
😂
Offline ToneLa

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #94 on: October 28, 2023, 05:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 24, 2023, 08:44:29 pm
I tried to enjoy it but can't, wish I could get my money back. It's a great game and everything just really not my style of game.

Fair but I for one would be interested in the reasons

Not to tell you you're wrong though. I've bounced off many a classic.... this one is great, shame you couldn't enjoy it, it'd be interesting to see criticism of a game that just seems such a modern classic

Haven't touched it in a while myself. I've been busy. I dunno. I know it's there. Waiting to be finished. I think I had my fill.
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #95 on: October 28, 2023, 06:18:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 28, 2023, 05:32:42 pm
Fair but I for one would be interested in the reasons

Not to tell you you're wrong though. I've bounced off many a classic.... this one is great, shame you couldn't enjoy it, it'd be interesting to see criticism of a game that just seems such a modern classic

Haven't touched it in a while myself. I've been busy. I dunno. I know it's there. Waiting to be finished. I think I had my fill.

Honestly I just don't enjoy the turn based nature of it. I thought I would, but it's just not for me.

Also the spells and everything are a bit confusing, they don't really do a good job of explaining all the spells and powers.

I dunno it just left a lot of out for me.
Offline Snail

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #96 on: November 11, 2023, 07:18:02 pm »
Finally finished this, genuinely one of the GOATs in my opinion.

One of my personal highlights was
Spoiler
Raphaels Disney villain banger
[close]
;D

Offline Snail

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #97 on: November 11, 2023, 07:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on October 26, 2023, 03:15:39 pm
Started a co-op campaign with 2 mates last night, having an absolute blast. Basically trying to be the biggest c*nts possible, stealing everything, fighting and killing anyone the game will allow us to.
Spoiler
So far we've murdered Nettie the healer, the little girl in the druid grove + her parents, the gnome on the windmill, Shadowheart, Gale, the Owlbear and its cub, the cultist siblings, been put in prison twice etc. So much fun :D
[close]

Everything on this list I can accept except the owlbears. You fucking monsters.
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #98 on: November 11, 2023, 07:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Snail on November 11, 2023, 07:18:02 pm
Finally finished this, genuinely one of the GOATs in my opinion.

One of my personal highlights was
Spoiler
Raphaels Disney villain banger
[close]
;D



Oh yes. 😁
I laughed too hard at that.

Was a fun fight as well.
Offline Santiago

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #99 on: December 1, 2023, 02:00:56 pm »
Patch 5 is out
don't have to swap out characters at camp to sort their inventory anymore :thumbup :thumbup
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #100 on: December 8, 2023, 06:24:32 am »
Released on Xbox Series X/S. 👋
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #101 on: December 8, 2023, 07:22:23 am »
Won GoTY at TGA's.

No surprise it's incredible.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #102 on: December 8, 2023, 09:17:29 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December  8, 2023, 06:24:32 am
Released on Xbox Series X/S. 👋

Out now?
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #103 on: December 8, 2023, 09:24:35 am »
Yeah. Last nights event was announced as the date when they'll confirm when is the game coming out on Xbox. Instead they just said 'It's out now'. Which is a nice little stunt. I checked, and yes - it's out for latest Xbox gen.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #104 on: December 8, 2023, 09:27:58 am »
Excellent-Christmas present to myself 😉
Offline Snail

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #105 on: December 26, 2023, 06:05:14 pm »
Done two runs on PS5 and just bought it for my laptop, first game I've ever bought twice but it's fine, they deserve it ;D

I just want to play it more portably / not hog the telly too much, I'd like to mod for the larger parties, pretty hair and pretty clothes but it's not really feasible on Mac at the moment which is a shame, but it's one of the downsides of leaving Windows I guess.
Offline Zlen

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #106 on: December 26, 2023, 06:06:17 pm »
I played it via GeForce now on Macbook and it was great.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #107 on: December 26, 2023, 07:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Snail on December 26, 2023, 06:05:14 pm
Done two runs on PS5 and just bought it for my laptop, first game I've ever bought twice but it's fine, they deserve it ;D

I just want to play it more portably / not hog the telly too much, I'd like to mod for the larger parties, pretty hair and pretty clothes but it's not really feasible on Mac at the moment which is a shame, but it's one of the downsides of leaving Windows I guess.

Finances aside but have you looked into PS portable or steam deck?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:31:12 pm »
So, what's the deal with this if I wanted to play solo ?  It's really not the sort of game my friends and family would want to play.
Online Tombellylfc

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:31:12 pm
So, what's the deal with this if I wanted to play solo ?  It's really not the sort of game my friends and family would want to play.
Go for it. You pick companions up as you go along and you will make them part of your party/team. I'm currently playing it with a mate but plenty play it solo and I'll be doing a 2nd run-through solo (my mate got us in some terrible predicaments 😂)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:31:12 pm
So, what's the deal with this if I wanted to play solo ?  It's really not the sort of game my friends and family would want to play.

it's a single player game first and foremost
