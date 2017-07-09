So took the plunge and bought last night, spent an hour on char designer alone, is nicely done.



I liked and have original Baldur's gate games, all boxed. Sad to hear this takes it's lead from Divinity more though, but what the hell, all decent games.



Pros:



Love the visuals and atmosphere, really nailed it there. Cinematics are extremely well done.

Audio, as the visuals, really nice.

Story and atmosphere, cannot really rate the story yet but it oozes D&D atmosphere.

Moddable. Seen a fair few mods available, will try some out once I have had a good run on my first character.



Cons:



The camera pitch is weird, would be nice to just hold the middle mouse and pitch and rotate the camera (on PC). Maybe I'm just missing something here but I rarely face where I want and it's annoying! Probably a mod there that fixes this, who knows.

Combat is decent but a little clunky, would have preferred an option to toggle turn based and live action combat. It is not a perfect game until that happens, which is very unlikely.

I have concerns it's not as sandbox as the other Baldur games, disappointing really.



So there you are, decent game with some things it could improve on, it's not the mega amazing best game ever in the whole world, if you're a fan of RPGs though it's a very slick and polished entry in the series.











