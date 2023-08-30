« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Baldurs Gate 3  (Read 1530 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #40 on: August 30, 2023, 02:37:45 pm »
Not really. In the zones available to you, you do have the freedom to roam around and execute whatever you want in order you want. But you're funneled into areas and from what I know need to finish them before moving on to the next act and not really go back later. BG2 was pretty much 'here, go around and do whatever' - this is the world and it's yours.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #41 on: August 30, 2023, 02:57:23 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #42 on: August 30, 2023, 02:58:25 pm »
Yeah, I would agree with that. On the one hand, you have loads of freedom to do whatever you want and be creative whether it's during combat or when you're exploring the world. On the other hand, it really feels very streamlined in a way. One thing I also don't like is how they've implemented the companions. They all get thrown at you basically right at the start and all their stories are in a way connected to the main storyline and overlap each other. I'd love to use certain companions while following certain parts of "their" quest, but that would kind of mean constantly switching them and I'm not really a fan of that. Would very much have preferred it, if their stories were somewhat disconnected from the main story (some of them kind of are or at least they're not that closely connected to the main story), so they'd basically branch off and you could decide to follow a questline taking the companion with you for it.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #43 on: August 30, 2023, 03:22:27 pm »
Im on Xbox so I will have to wait a while.

Is it more like Divinity: Original Sin than original BGs?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #44 on: August 30, 2023, 03:28:30 pm »
Bit more, not completely.
You can feel the skeleton is Divinity, but they've done their best to make it feel like old BG games.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #45 on: September 5, 2023, 11:05:23 am »
So took the plunge and bought last night, spent an hour on char designer alone, is nicely done.

I liked and have original Baldur's gate games, all boxed. Sad to hear this takes it's lead from Divinity more though, but what the hell, all decent games.

Pros:

Love the visuals and atmosphere, really nailed it there. Cinematics are extremely well done.
Audio, as the visuals, really nice.
Story and atmosphere, cannot really rate the story yet but it oozes D&D atmosphere.
Moddable. Seen a fair few mods available, will try some out once I have had a good run on my first character.

Cons:

The camera pitch is weird, would be nice to just hold the middle mouse and pitch and rotate the camera (on PC). Maybe I'm just missing something here but I rarely face where I want and it's annoying! Probably a mod there that fixes this, who knows.
Combat is decent but a little clunky, would have preferred an option to toggle turn based and live action combat. It is not a perfect game until that happens, which is very unlikely.
I have concerns it's not as sandbox as the other Baldur games, disappointing really.

So there you are, decent game with some things it could improve on, it's not the mega amazing best game ever in the whole world, if you're a fan of RPGs though it's a very slick and polished entry in the series.



 

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,482
  • ....mmm
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #46 on: September 5, 2023, 03:59:10 pm »
Think you'll get used to the camera, I actually changed from middle click to right click and my brain started working. Before that I was using controller as I hated it.

That said, there are 3/4 camera mods on Nexus already so might be worth taking a look.
Logged
:D

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #47 on: September 6, 2023, 08:50:35 pm »
I played this for a couple of hours earlier. The character customisation depth is something else.

I don't usually play games like this although I did play a bit of Divinity 2 a bit back I just love the narration and variety of characters. I'm just finding my feet as there seems to be quite a lot of options in battle and the action wheel (on console) takes some getting used to.
Logged

Offline Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #48 on: September 7, 2023, 04:35:56 pm »
Been at this for days now and still in act 1, i keep restarting, same character, human fighter, specializing as eldritch knight with 2 levels of wizard, (going for a witcher build, not Geralt) although only L3 at the moment.  I think the problem is being able to dedicate the required time to get immersed into it, im still at the very high level superficial mindset at the moment and I need to be able to spend a proper amount of time getting into the gameworld.

Having said that, its still bloody great and i'm not even going to think about Starfield or AC:Mirage till im done with this
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #49 on: September 9, 2023, 10:42:13 am »
At the end of Act 2

Really is brilliant, one of the best games ever.

Would say don't bother restarting - make a lot of saves. It's in keeping with the D&D experience.
Experiment and have fun.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #50 on: September 9, 2023, 01:30:55 pm »
I absolutely love this game.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #51 on: September 9, 2023, 08:07:02 pm »
Reading about the guy who killed Act 2 final boss by slipping 15k gold in his pocket and one-shotting him with a weapon that scales with amount of money the enemy has. 🤣

Got to love the amount of creativity and effort.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #52 on: September 9, 2023, 08:08:33 pm »
Im at the Gauntlet of Shar now. Really enjoying the game so far. Much more linear than previous BG games, but still a worthy successor.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 am »
Did nothing this weekend except play this, god its fantastic. Im just taking my time, looting everything thats not nailed down, romancing Astarion

Seriously though, its shaping up to be one of the best games Ive ever played. Starfield will have to wait.
Logged

Offline Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:26:01 am
Did nothing this weekend except play this, god its fantastic. Im just taking my time, looting everything thats not nailed down, romancing Astarion

Seriously though, its shaping up to be one of the best games Ive ever played. Starfield will have to wait.

Exactly my weekend as well, too hot to do anything else.  I'm definately "in" now.  Limitless ways of handling encounters, opportunity to actually roleplay a CRPG.

Only 2 things I can think of to make it better
1. When in camp you should be able to manipulate all companions inventory without having to drop and add them from the party, it a real drag.
2. Should be able to change party members when it comes to skill checks, not all the time, not in surprise encounters for example, but why would you have someone try to persuade an npc when they are obviously no good at it!  I know there is the change character option when in convo but it doesnt actually do anything useful.

Other than that, GOY for me.

Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:45:08 pm »
I definitely went too fast at the start and didn't really look around. I missed Gale, Asterion and Lae'zel at first. The latter is completely gone now but apparently she shows up later anyway.

Nearly at the end of Act 1 however I did venture into the underdark briefly and encountered a couple of minotaurs which completely wiped me out so I can't help but think I'm underleveled for that area. I still don't feel like I've entirely grasped the combat and the best way to always use each characters attributes.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:49:36 am »
Though I really love this game, I have to say it feels infinitely more constricted and linear than the old Baldur's Gate titles, especially BG2. It's partially to do with the way it's broken into acts, locking you away from areas after you leave, never giving you that punch in the face of - holy hell, I can go anywhere (and get eaten by wolves immediately). But also bulk of the maps you are given to explore are largely to do with progressing the main quest. Old BG games had whole areas, huge dungeons and numerous details of this ancient world that had absolutely nothing to do with anything besides good old adventuring. You would stumble upon them, possibly on your way to do something about the main quest and get lost in them for hours. BG3 is not into adventuring all that much, at least so far as I'm starting Act 3. It's firmly keeping you focussed on progressing the story, peppering your path with some bonus quests and small areas, but nothing major.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm »
The biggest issue I have with the linearity is that you get the majority of your companions thrown at you right from the beginning and all their stories basically take place parallel to the main story. I would very much have preferred it, if they had somehow split that up a bit more so you get to play with different groups and there's an incentive to do so instead of having to force yourself. For example, I haven't used Halsin at all, also left the other character you pick up before act 3 back in camp most of the time. And from the rest of the crew I rarely use the magician and the warlock and Karlakh also stays in camp most of the time, which is a shame in my view. Especially when you stumble upon something that concerns their questline during main story quests.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Baldurs Gate 3
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:17:58 pm »
I really don't care all that much for companions, but yes, stockpiling them in the camp is kinda pointless to me. I've only really used Gale (who is now mostly in camp), Laezel, Shadow and Astarion. I haven't even tried the other ones, Wyll, Karlach (I'm a barbarian), Halsin, the new divine girl - all of them are just there for decoration.

Again, if it was one huge world, where you could travel back - they could probably just leave those you may want to recruit where you initially found them, or where they told you they'd be. As it is, they need to lug all of them with you.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 