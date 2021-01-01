« previous next »
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #19440 on: Today at 01:12:11 am
20 League matches played. And in 12 of those Everton haven't scored.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #19441 on: Today at 01:17:42 am
That's entertainment
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #19442 on: Today at 01:28:57 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Yeah, no Woolleys allowed, unless they're from North Wales
I was thinking more Trevor Horn of Buggles (Booogles) but your version works too.  :thumbup
thegoodfella

Reply #19443 on: Today at 01:29:34 am
A big six pointer
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:12:11 am
20 League matches played. And in 12 of those Everton haven't scored.

Only won 3 with 15 goals scored.

Tough loss and homecoming for Moyles this, but with Everton of London coming to town next, they have a pretty decent chance of picking up a victory.
Son of Spion

Reply #19444 on: Today at 01:31:45 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:17:42 am
That's entertainment
Sounds like they're in a bit of a jam.
Cormack Snr

Reply #19445 on: Today at 07:43:36 am
 I have a mate who wanted Arsenal to beat them recently to help them on their way down, I really wanted Everton to win to help our cause of winning Number 20.
For all the decent Blues I have known including my Grandad if they stay up again I'm really not too bothered
In the 60's many Reds and Blues went Liverpool one week and Everton the next.


A-Bomb

Reply #19446 on: Today at 09:04:24 am
They actually gave it a go last night. I have a family of blues around me - so rather than chat some of the bollocks Ive read over the past two pages, they gave it their best - but lack quality up top.

But yeah - booo Moyles and all that. Do I win a badge yet for being a super red
jacobs chains

Reply #19447 on: Today at 09:10:51 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:04:24 am
They actually gave it a go last night. I have a family of blues around me - so rather than chat some of the bollocks Ive read over the past two pages, they gave it their best - but lack quality up top.

But yeah - booo Moyles and all that. Do I win a badge yet for being a super red

No, but your 'BETTER than YOU' medal is in the post.
thaddeus

Reply #19448 on: Today at 09:35:31 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:04:24 am
They actually gave it a go last night. I have a family of blues around me - so rather than chat some of the bollocks Ive read over the past two pages, they gave it their best - but lack quality up top.
Yeah, I watched most of it and they played alright.  They also tried to build from the back a few times but it sounded the locals soon became a bit restless with that concept!

We know ourselves how hard it can be to get that first goal at times and we're stacked with attacking talent and tactics that offer up a dozen different ways to score.  Everton have very limited attacking talent so it puts a lot on the manager to find a chink in the armour of the opposition.

Leicester and Wolves are both so bad that Everton won't need to do much to stay out of the bottom three.  Their current squad should be good enough to achieve that and it sounds like they're planning on spending some more money they don't have.
AndyMuller

Reply #19449 on: Today at 11:48:16 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:10:51 am
No, but your 'BETTER than YOU' medal is in the post.

 ;D

Fuck Everton.
Trotterwatch

Reply #19450 on: Today at 11:54:01 am
I hope when they get desperate Moyles will attempt to play some sort of high line attacking football (not going to happen) - that would be hilarious.
gerrardisgod

Reply #19451 on: Today at 11:55:51 am
Deffo no chance, going off last night his plan B is to stick Jake OBrien up top.
afc tukrish

Reply #19452 on: Today at 11:57:16 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:04:24 am
They actually gave it a go last night. I have a family of blues around me - so rather than chat some of the bollocks Ive read over the past two pages, they gave it their best - but lack quality up top.

But yeah - booo Moyles and all that. Do I win a badge yet for being a super red

Did you ask them what they think about Nyoni?
AndyMuller

Reply #19453 on: Today at 11:57:20 am
It would be poetic if he was the one to send them down this season.
Trotterwatch

Reply #19454 on: Today at 12:05:12 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:57:20 am
It would be poetic if he was the one to send them down this season.

First full year in charge and potential silverware on offer in the Championship?
A-Bomb

Reply #19455 on: Today at 12:06:27 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 11:57:16 am
Did you ask them what they think about Nyoni?

Yeah they said hes a massive snide gobshite like you 👍

Remind me again how many games has he started for us so far this season?

World class lad.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Reply #19456 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:10:51 am
No, but your 'BETTER than YOU' medal is in the post.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Reply #19457 on: Today at 12:33:07 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:57:20 am
It would be poetic if he was the one to send them down this season.
Wouldnt it?  ;D Its the first thing I thought when I heard the news.

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain - Albert Moneypussy

Terry de Niro

Reply #19458 on: Today at 12:50:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:31:45 am
Sounds like they're in a bit of a jam.
They'll be going Underground if they're not careful.
In the Name of Klopp

Reply #19459 on: Today at 12:52:51 pm
The gift that keeps on giving.




Crosby Nick

Reply #19460 on: Today at 12:58:08 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:50:47 pm
They'll be going Underground if they're not careful.

Theyre going down with Southampton are the Blueshite
Logged

kesey

Reply #19461 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
Thank God me mum fell in love with a Red.
;D
Thank God my parents met going the aways in 67
JRed

Reply #19462 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm
Just saw the Villa goal. Pickford trying to cripple an opponent yet again! Cant believe how he gets away with it. Some one needs to be ready for him and stamp on his knee as he does that crazy scissor tackle, that might make him think twice.
Black Bull Nova

Reply #19463 on: Today at 01:45:32 pm
EFC in the (almost) binary PL
1-0-0-0-0-4-0-0-1-0-0-0


Last 12 games


4 goals scored by EFC players, 2 by Craig Dawson
thaddeus

Reply #19464 on: Today at 02:37:25 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:45:32 pm
EFC in the (almost) binary PL
1-0-0-0-0-4-0-0-1-0-0-0


Last 12 games


4 goals scored by EFC players, 2 by Craig Dawson
The day they had four shots on target and scored four goals but only two of their shots on target led to goals.  One for the DVD of the decade.

Maybe Moyles will surprise me but I don't think it was exclusively Dyche holding them back as they just don't have very good players, particularly in the final third.
Peabee

Reply #19465 on: Today at 02:53:13 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:43:36 am
I have a mate who wanted Arsenal to beat them recently to help them on their way down, I really wanted Everton to win to help our cause of winning Number 20.
For all the decent Blues I have known including my Grandad if they stay up again I'm really not too bothered
In the 60's many Reds and Blues went Liverpool one week and Everton the next.

I have so many blues in my family that it would probably be depressing in reality. Theyd probably not speak to me for a while if we won the league and they went down.

But then I remember certain text messages at HT in 2005.
JRed

Reply #19466 on: Today at 02:55:53 pm
Dyche was over performing in keeping these up. They will soon realise that
Kekule

Reply #19467 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm
only6times

Reply #19468 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:13:40 pm
;D
Thank God my parents met going the aways in 67
Yerse!!!
Alisson Wonderland

Reply #19469 on: Today at 04:29:30 pm
Imagine if Leicester realise Ruud Van Horseface is a terrible manager and they sack him and appoint Dyche to keep them up. 

At the moment it's looking like 1 relegation spot out of 3 teams.  If Everton are to go down, Leicester need to make this 2 spots out of 4.
DonkeyWan

Reply #19470 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm
The Broja story is amazing. They want to send him back to Chelsea, but Chelsea insist they need to pay the loan off first...

Imagine a transfer window where you have fewer players and less money at the end of it...
19th Nervous Title

Reply #19471 on: Today at 05:15:51 pm
Loaning without loaning
norecat

Reply #19472 on: Today at 07:49:59 pm
Crikey Moyles looks scunnered already.
4pool

Reply #19473 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm
rob1966

Reply #19474 on: Today at 08:31:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:53:13 pm
I have so many blues in my family that it would probably be depressing in reality. Theyd probably not speak to me for a while if we won the league and they went down.

But then I remember certain text messages at HT in 2005.

I got 29/1 on that happening. Hoping Slot and Moyles can both deliver

Loving the autocorrect too :thumbup
Crosby Nick

Reply #19475 on: Today at 09:06:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:58:08 pm
Theyre going down with Southampton are the Blueshite

Deserved far more love (or just some love) if I say so myself.

This country!

only6times

Reply #19476 on: Today at 09:16:55 pm
only6times

Reply #19477 on: Today at 09:17:18 pm
Son of Spion

Reply #19478 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm
It actually says "David Moyles" on the video.  :lmao
Peabee

Reply #19479 on: Today at 09:31:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:19:58 pm
It actually says "David Moyles" on the video.  :lmao

 ;D

Own up, which one of you made this?

