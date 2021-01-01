They actually gave it a go last night. I have a family of blues around me - so rather than chat some of the bollocks Ive read over the past two pages, they gave it their best - but lack quality up top.

Yeah, I watched most of it and they played alright. They also tried to build from the back a few times but it sounded the locals soon became a bit restless with that concept!We know ourselves how hard it can be to get that first goal at times and we're stacked with attacking talent and tactics that offer up a dozen different ways to score. Everton have very limited attacking talent so it puts a lot on the manager to find a chink in the armour of the opposition.Leicester and Wolves are both so bad that Everton won't need to do much to stay out of the bottom three. Their current squad should be good enough to achieve that and it sounds like they're planning on spending some more money they don't have.