I've always thought it's because in most people's life times they've never been good enough to be relevant enough to annoy anyone other than their local neighbours who see what they're really like.



I'm 62, and in my lifetime they may have been ok in the 60s but I wasn't even aware of them then. When I did become aware of them in the 70s they were a joke. They had a brief spell in the 80s where they had an excellent side, but that's it.



They weren't successful for long enough to annoy the rest of the country. They have virtually no fanbase outside their local area and ex pats from Liverpool in North Wales. So their fans don't irritate other fanbases the way the fanbases of the really big clubs do.



Everton are old wallpaper. They just hang there in the background. Once vaguely fashionable, but now just there, not really doing anything. So people become ambivalent to them and sort of just pat them on the head. They've also benefited from being the anti-Liverpool. Now we really do ruffle feathers. A massive global club with a local, regional, national, international and global fanbase that loves to celebrate. A club that is the most successful English club in history. As such, we upset millions of people. All massive clubs do. This actually benefits the Bitters because outsiders will feel sorry for them in a way they definitely wouldn't if Everton were ever a threat.



