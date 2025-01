Moyes would be the oldest manager in the oldest stadium managing the oldest active player who present themselves to the crowd subjected to the oldest jokes while they sing the oldest songs before and after each game.

old.



If you’re an Evertonian then it’s not Old, it’s historic.I know a few blues who have wanted the Moysiah back during the Dyche reign, strangely now Red Sean has gone they are complaining that the former Man Utd manager is a backwards step. I swear to god they would complain whoever the manager was unless they were an ex player legend ( a really small cabal that is) who ‘got them’. The dream of them being relegated in the last game at goodison is still alive if they don’t get fully behind the new guy - they are praying that Moyes will bring a reconnect between the players the new owners and the fans, we hope he fails in this quest of course.