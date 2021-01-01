« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1158460 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,856
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:14:35 pm
I remember at the time when they had Rafa beneath us t-shirts, because they finished 4th, we finished 5th [how small time they are] that went on for a couple of weeks until Istanbul, & we had the last laugh after that. ;D

I remember the chant "Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius" ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,561
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
Didn't Moyes ditch Everton for Man Utd and then did the dirty on them signing Fellani because he knew Fellani's contract buy out. So Evertonians were pissed that they didn't get full market value.

Time heals all wounds or makes one forget it seems.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 02:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 01:31:59 pm
The club and squad are both in a far worse place then when he was last there aren't they?
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 02:21:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:37 pm
I remember the chant "Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius" ;D

Champagne and Cardy, Rafa beneath us etc.
his gob when we got No 5 must have been a picture, and then bombing out in the preliminary round  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,319
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 02:23:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:37 pm
I remember the chant "Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius" ;D

 ;D

The Ev the first leg of the UEFA cup [as it was then], 5-1 to Dinamo Bucharest & that was that, even Bolton & Middlesbrough managed to make it to the group stages, ;D Middlesbrough reached the UEFA cup final that season but got twatted by Sevilla.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:17:02 am
cant believe brave sir gareth isn't getting a mention.
Think Brave, Brave Sir Robin is more appropriate for that bunch of shithouses
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,856
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:59 pm
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.

Mate of mine is a Preston fan and when he left to go to the bitters, he said "he's shite in the transfer market" and he'll do no better with money
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:05 am
He's been a good buy for them.
In which case he'll soon have a good bye for them
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,319
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 02:32:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:59 pm
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.

That stint Moyes had as United manager was hilarious, teams [including Everton] who hadn't won at OT for years, all of a sudden were getting wins left right & centre, the Fulham match was icing on the cake, United went 2-1 up with 8 minutes left, Moyes reaction told the pressure he was under, Fulham then equalized in injury time & the match finished 2-2, United had 81 crosses that day, but both their goals never came from the crosses ;D

Arguably United haven't recovered from Moyes being manager, they're still going about things aimlessly hoping it works out.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,577
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Moyes is a coward and will take the job. Easy two years at the old pit again.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 02:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:23:09 pm
;D

The Ev the first leg of the UEFA cup [as it was then], 5-1 to Dinamo Bucharest

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7lPt9P_3xDo&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7lPt9P_3xDo&amp;t</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:55 pm by lfc_col »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Just had a glance at the old Moyes is still the manager of Manchester United thread.
Interesting how things worked out
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,187
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:32:33 pm
That stint Moyes had as United manager was hilarious, teams [including Everton] who hadn't won at OT for years, all of a sudden were getting wins left right & centre, the Fulham match was icing on the cake, United went 2-1 up with 8 minutes left, Moyes reaction told the pressure he was under, Fulham then equalized in injury time & the match finished 2-2, United had 81 crosses that day, but both their goals never came from the crosses ;D

Arguably United haven't recovered from Moyes being manager, they're still going about things aimlessly hoping it works out.

Not really fair on Moyes that. Better to say United haven't recovered from Ferguson being manager. They haven't got to grips with the reality that anyone else was going to be a step down, and that their decades of consistent success were over.

Moyes is their level now. To be honest, Ferguson aside, Moyes was always their level. Ferguson was shrewd enough to recognise that. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 02:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:58:07 pm
The sad thing about that was that Kendall was doing really well with Manchester City at the time - think he had them up to 8th, which was very respectable for a traditionally yo-yo club. As I recall, City went to pieces when Kendall fucked off; and he didn't really improve Everton either, so both clubs ended up suffering really.

I remember when Kendall went back for his 3rd spell, it was through sheer desperation, and it was well known that he liked a drink too much, similar to Clough in his later stages at Forest.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,704
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 02:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:58:07 pm
The sad thing about that was that Kendall was doing really well with Manchester City at the time - think he had them up to 8th, which was very respectable for a traditionally yo-yo club. As I recall, City went to pieces when Kendall fucked off; and he didn't really improve Everton either, so both clubs ended up suffering really.
I think city were 6th the two seasons after he left, Peter Reid done ok

They did lose their way a bit 93/94 and i think Brian Horton came in and they really went to shit.

Kendall did a good job at city alright

Not sure whether his drinking effected teams in the 90s, he was meant to be a raging alcoholic

Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:15:08 pm
Kendal had alcohol issues around that time that affected his performances as manager, he came back for another stint 97/98, but that was a dreadful season, they finished 17th, & avoided relegation on GD.
seeing this now, seems he was, mad he was only 40 when he managed in the 1980s, he looked in his late 50s
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:18 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,187
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:59 pm
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.

Moyes was a young, up and coming manager when Everton first signed him, although I've heard even the Preston NE fans were less than impressed by him. Everton were in a dodgy place at the time, and it's true they yo-yo'd a bit in his first few years, but it's unfair to say he wasn't ultimately consistent with the club. He did get them 4th, and Bobby Brown Shoes got them to 5th with Moyes' team and their highest PL points total.

That said, it's clear he's a painfully limited manager and well past it. Got himself sacked from Real Sociedad after 12 months and relegated with Sunderland. It would be a big mistake for him to go back to Everton. They're in a far worse state than 2002. He could probably drill them to get a dozen draws, but the minute he tries to do anything different they'll go to pieces.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:18:53 pm
Didn't Moyes ditch Everton for Man Utd and then did the dirty on them signing Fellani because he knew Fellani's contract buy out. So Evertonians were pissed that they didn't get full market value.

Not quite. Fellaini was available for like £22m before a certain date, the mancs were pissing about trying to buy Kroos or Muller or someone, that fell through and they went back to Ev and had to pay more than the buyout cause had been.

I think they were pissed that Moyes's contract had expired so they didn't get anything for him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,117
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:57:53 pm
Not quite. Fellaini was available for like £22m before a certain date, the mancs were pissing about trying to buy Kroos or Muller or someone, that fell through and they went back to Ev and had to pay more than the buyout cause had been.

I think they were pissed that Moyes's contract had expired so they didn't get anything for him.

Fairly sure they were very strongly linked to our very own Thiago. I thought Moyes turned him down in favour if a tried and trusted ally in Fellaini but maybe thats slightly wishful thinking on my part!
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,832
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 03:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:13 pm
Fairly sure they were very strongly linked to our very own Thiago. I thought Moyes turned him down in favour if a tried and trusted ally in Fellaini but maybe thats slightly wishful thinking on my part!

Moyes wanted somebody who could dribble...
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,815
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 03:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:13 pm
Fairly sure they were very strongly linked to our very own Thiago. I thought Moyes turned him down in favour if a tried and trusted ally in Fellaini but maybe thats slightly wishful thinking on my part!

Wishful thinking influenced by juice of the poppy.

But with Moyes, who knows. And for a time Elbows Fellaini epitomised Uniteds spirit.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 03:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:57:20 pm
Moyes was a young, up and coming manager when Everton first signed him, although I've heard even the Preston NE fans were less than impressed by him. Everton were in a dodgy place at the time, and it's true they yo-yo'd a bit in his first few years, but it's unfair to say he wasn't ultimately consistent with the club. He did get them 4th, and Bobby Brown Shoes got them to 5th with Moyes' team and their highest PL points total.

That said, it's clear he's a painfully limited manager and well past it. Got himself sacked from Real Sociedad after 12 months and relegated with Sunderland. It would be a big mistake for him to go back to Everton. They're in a far worse state than 2002. He could probably drill them to get a dozen draws, but the minute he tries to do anything different they'll go to pieces.

What no one in the media is reporting, is the quality of that squad. Im hearing from all sides that this squad is capable of better but has been restricted by Dyches negativity. I think he was working with what he had. If they go for more expansive football, then it will certainly be interesting. Moyes was backed with decent players at West Ham but even then the fans wanted him gone.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,219
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm »
Every time Moyes leaves a club they self destruct.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,493
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 03:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:57:20 pm
Moyes was a young, up and coming manager when Everton first signed him, although I've heard even the Preston NE fans were less than impressed by him. Everton were in a dodgy place at the time, and it's true they yo-yo'd a bit in his first few years, but it's unfair to say he wasn't ultimately consistent with the club. He did get them 4th, and Bobby Brown Shoes got them to 5th with Moyes' team and their highest PL points total.

That said, it's clear he's a painfully limited manager and well past it. Got himself sacked from Real Sociedad after 12 months and relegated with Sunderland. It would be a big mistake for him to go back to Everton. They're in a far worse state than 2002. He could probably drill them to get a dozen draws, but the minute he tries to do anything different they'll go to pieces.

Did a great job at Everton but it was 23 years since he took the job on last time!

He's yesterday's man now. He might do a solid job for a couple of years but then they're back to square one again..

Yet another defensive manager who relies on set pieces..arteta's protege. When will the school of science leave the regressive dogs of war shit behind?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:49 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19143 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Love how these now talking about golden era of them finishing 7th. back when there was no big 6, just lots of crap teams below top 4 
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,493
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19144 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 03:36:54 pm
Love how these now talking about golden era of them finishing 7th. back when there was no big 6, just lots of crap teams below top 4

Yeah it was a big 4 at the time, and everyone else was crap..that was the time they were scratching around 5th and 6th. Then after City takeover and Spurs improving it was down to 7th.

Moyes is a good team builder though..sorted West Ham out from a similar situation Everton are in now, to a few years in Europe. They'd have been better getting him just before Wedt Ham did but the fans went nuts when zkdnwright wanted him back at that time. Now 5 years older and they're cap in hand.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19145 on: Today at 03:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:36:17 pm
Did a great job at Everton but it was 23 years since he took the job on last time!

He's yesterday's man now. He might do a solid job for a couple of years but then they're back to square one again..

Yet another defensive manager who relies on set pieces..arteta's protege. When will the school of science leave the regressive dogs of war shit behind?

I wouldn't bet against him relegating them this season. They're 1 point off the drop zone (albeit with a game in hand but it's against us so I'm counting that as 0 points for them).

He's a shite manager & this Everton squad is worse than the Sunderland one that he got relegated with.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19146 on: Today at 03:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:14:35 pm
I remember at the time when they had Rafa beneath us t-shirts, because they finished 4th, we finished 5th [how small time they are] that went on for a couple of weeks until Istanbul, & we had the last laugh after that. ;D

 :D The DVD's of that season must be a huge collectors item,the bitter heyday if you will.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19147 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:59:55 pm
:D The DVD's of that season must be a huge collectors item,the bitter heyday if you will.

Followed by the magical 05/06 Champions league run. 3rd Qualifying round - Played 2 Lost 2 :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Up
« previous next »
 