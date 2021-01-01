The club and squad are both in a far worse place then when he was last there aren't they?



Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.