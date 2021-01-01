« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:14:53 pm
Getting knocked out of the qualifier, then getting knocked out of the Europa Qualifier immediately afterwards :lmao

That's very Everton :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:14:35 pm
I remember at the time when they had Rafa beneath us t-shirts, because they finished 4th, we finished 5th [how small time they are] that went on for a couple of weeks until Istanbul, & we had the last laugh after that. ;D

I remember the chant "Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius" ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
Didn't Moyes ditch Everton for Man Utd and then did the dirty on them signing Fellani because he knew Fellani's contract buy out. So Evertonians were pissed that they didn't get full market value.

Time heals all wounds or makes one forget it seems.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 02:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 01:31:59 pm
The club and squad are both in a far worse place then when he was last there aren't they?
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 02:21:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:37 pm
I remember the chant "Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius" ;D

Champagne and Cardy, Rafa beneath us etc.
his gob when we got No 5 must have been a picture, and then bombing out in the preliminary round  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 02:23:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:37 pm
I remember the chant "Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius" ;D

 ;D

The Ev the first leg of the UEFA cup [as it was then], 5-1 to Dinamo Bucharest & that was that, even Bolton & Middlesbrough managed to make it to the group stages, ;D Middlesbrough reached the UEFA cup final that season but got twatted by Sevilla.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:17:02 am
cant believe brave sir gareth isn't getting a mention.
Think Brave, Brave Sir Robin is more appropriate for that bunch of shithouses
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:59 pm
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.

Mate of mine is a Preston fan and when he left to go to the bitters, he said "he's shite in the transfer market" and he'll do no better with money
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:05 am
He's been a good buy for them.
In which case he'll soon have a good bye for them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 02:32:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:59 pm
Moyes has to work with Dyches squad.
Moyes has never impressed me as a good manager. He left Everton for the lure of United, and how he was even considered for that job is mind boggling. He had Everton bouncing around without any consistency, and was in relegation struggles with them. When he landed at West Ham he was backed with money yet still ended up sliding down the table. They brought him back after parting ways with him and again with a decent amount of backing managed to win the Europe. Yet they couldnt wait to see the back of him.
Now he is in a relegation dogfight, he doesnt even have the pot Kenwright had him using. He will get maybe a couple of loans, or some desperate fool in on a last minute transfer after selling DCL or such, like with Straquilarsi or Per Kroldrup.
Yes he signed a few decent journeymen, but he signed some shite as well, and the hype around him being a great manager if only he had cash is bollocks because Kenwright backed him with money for the likes of Bob the Pole, Yakubu and the rest of the circus.
He might get enough out of them to bounce above the last relegation place, but making them run them laps is not exactly a big change from Dyche. And Beto is his only forward option remember.

That stint Moyes had as United manager was hilarious, teams [including Everton] who hadn't won at OT for years, all of a sudden were getting wins left right & centre, the Fulham match was icing on the cake, United went 2-1 up with 8 minutes left, Moyes reaction told the pressure he was under, Fulham then equalized in injury time & the match finished 2-2, United had 81 crosses that day, but both their goals never came from the crosses ;D

Arguably United haven't recovered from Moyes being manager, they're still going about things aimlessly hoping it works out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Moyes is a coward and will take the job. Easy two years at the old pit again.
