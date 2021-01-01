Dyche contract was up at the end of the season & would have been gone then anyway, but certainly odd timing hours before a match.



Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade