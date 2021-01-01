« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 473 474 475 476 477 [478]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1157054 times)

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19080 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 09:36:47 am
Surely them getting Moyes is a good thing for us as his record against us is pretty horrific iirc

Sacking Dyche & replacing him with Moyes would be hilariously pointless. Two cheeks of the same arse.

I'm personally hoping they go for a ridiculous punt on Rooney. Mourinho would also be funny as fuck.
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19081 on: Today at 11:04:23 am »
I don't think even Everton are stupid enough to go for Rooney in fairness. It will be Maureen or Moyes.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19082 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:24 am
Apparently a few of them had a go at Peterborough's manager last night for not bringing on Ashley Young's son. A kid who hasn't even featured in a match day squad since October, in a game that was only 1-0 when all subs were made.

Fair fucks to Peterborough I say for not caving into what would be a pretty nothing story in the grand scheme of things.
It's incredible arrogance for a player from the opposition team to be telling the manager who he should have picked or brought on.  It was very generous of Ferguson to even name Tyler Young in the matchday squad as it doesn't sound like he was there through merit!
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19083 on: Today at 11:08:19 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:04:23 am
I don't think even Everton are stupid enough to go for Rooney in fairness. It will be Maureen or Moyes.
Mourinho would be a gift.  Outside of a crazy appointment like Rooney or Big Dunc I can't think of many worse appointments that Mourinho.

Moyes is the safe pair of hands that keeps them in the division and gives us a tough game.  I think most Evertonians would take that.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,713
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19084 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:32:54 am
Dyche contract was up at the end of the season & would have been gone then anyway, but certainly odd timing hours before a match.

Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19085 on: Today at 11:12:15 am »
West Ham did and still do have some players way above Everton standard, could be a total disaster
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,813
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19086 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:09:07 am
Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade

Moyes was very good at spotting talent in the lower divisions, but that happened over a few seasons.

They havent got the luxury of time and their fans will turn their nose up at Championship players when theyre used to United and Barcelona rejects.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,442
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19087 on: Today at 11:23:00 am »
Meanwhile Grand Old Scream has hit page 1986. What a year that was.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,312
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19088 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:09:07 am
Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade


Winning without winning

Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,230
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19089 on: Today at 11:48:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:08:19 am
Mourinho would be a gift.  Outside of a crazy appointment like Rooney or Big Dunc I can't think of many worse appointments that Mourinho.

Moyes is the safe pair of hands that keeps them in the division and gives us a tough game.  I think most Evertonians would take that.

Maureen was sacked as Roma boss by friedkin
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,230
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19090 on: Today at 11:53:33 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:24:07 am

Winning without winning



Always reminds me of Oliver Twist holding up his dish asking for more.
Hed be mad to go back there especially as it seems he would have to work with that squad as they cant afford any new players unless they sell their better ones
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19091 on: Today at 12:28:55 pm »
Loads of them are raging because Youngs son wasnt brought on last night. Genuinely dont think any other clubs fanbase would kick up a fuss other than this lot, probably just so they can have a first match with father v. son added to their list of honours
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,107
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19092 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm »
I know Howard Kendall went back two times. And the last of them ended with a very near relegation miss in 97/98. How did he do in his second stint? Got no recollection of that one. Did he replace Colin Harvey and get replaced by Mike Walker?
Logged

Online norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19093 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:30:18 pm
I know Howard Kendall went back two times. And the last of them ended with a very near relegation miss in 97/98. How did he do in his second stint? Got no recollection of that one. Did he replace Colin Harvey and get replaced by Mike Walker?

Did ok but nowhere near as well as his first stint which was legendary. He did replace in Colin Harvey in Nov 1990 and was replaced by Mike Walker in late 93 or early 94. He built the 95 fa cup winning side except for Limpar and Hinchcliffe. Jackson, Beardsley, Horne, Ablett and Rideout were solid signings. Johnston was terrible for them despite spending 1.5m on him in 1991 having sold Newell to Blackburn.

I think he resigned when the board wouldn't buy Dion Dublin.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,703
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19094 on: Today at 12:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:30:18 pm
I know Howard Kendall went back two times. And the last of them ended with a very near relegation miss in 97/98. How did he do in his second stint? Got no recollection of that one. Did he replace Colin Harvey and get replaced by Mike Walker?
Yeah around the start of 1990/91 he went back to Everton and left city, Harvey was relegated to assistant

They just kind of hovered mid table

Around November 1993 he resigned after a row with the chairman. Walker replaced him.

They really started to go to pot around then
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19095 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Two year deal :lmao

What a depressing managerial change that is.
Logged
AHA!

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,184
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19096 on: Today at 12:58:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:43:35 pm
Yeah around the start of 1990/91 he went back to Everton and left city, Harvey was relegated to assistant

They just kind of hovered mid table

Around November 1993 he resigned after a row with the chairman. Walker replaced him.

They really started to go to pot around then

The sad thing about that was that Kendall was doing really well with Manchester City at the time - think he had them up to 8th, which was very respectable for a traditionally yo-yo club. As I recall, City went to pieces when Kendall fucked off; and he didn't really improve Everton either, so both clubs ended up suffering really.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19097 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
Moyes to not even last nxt season and get another payoff.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
Pages: 1 ... 473 474 475 476 477 [478]   Go Up
« previous next »
 