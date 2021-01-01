I know Howard Kendall went back two times. And the last of them ended with a very near relegation miss in 97/98. How did he do in his second stint? Got no recollection of that one. Did he replace Colin Harvey and get replaced by Mike Walker?
Yeah around the start of 1990/91 he went back to Everton and left city, Harvey was relegated to assistant
They just kind of hovered mid table
Around November 1993 he resigned after a row with the chairman. Walker replaced him.
They really started to go to pot around then