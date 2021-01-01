« previous next »
Online MJD-L4

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19080 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 09:36:47 am
Surely them getting Moyes is a good thing for us as his record against us is pretty horrific iirc

Sacking Dyche & replacing him with Moyes would be hilariously pointless. Two cheeks of the same arse.

I'm personally hoping they go for a ridiculous punt on Rooney. Mourinho would also be funny as fuck.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19081 on: Today at 11:04:23 am »
I don't think even Everton are stupid enough to go for Rooney in fairness. It will be Maureen or Moyes.
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19082 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:24 am
Apparently a few of them had a go at Peterborough's manager last night for not bringing on Ashley Young's son. A kid who hasn't even featured in a match day squad since October, in a game that was only 1-0 when all subs were made.

Fair fucks to Peterborough I say for not caving into what would be a pretty nothing story in the grand scheme of things.
It's incredible arrogance for a player from the opposition team to be telling the manager who he should have picked or brought on.  It was very generous of Ferguson to even name Tyler Young in the matchday squad as it doesn't sound like he was there through merit!
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19083 on: Today at 11:08:19 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:04:23 am
I don't think even Everton are stupid enough to go for Rooney in fairness. It will be Maureen or Moyes.
Mourinho would be a gift.  Outside of a crazy appointment like Rooney or Big Dunc I can't think of many worse appointments that Mourinho.

Moyes is the safe pair of hands that keeps them in the division and gives us a tough game.  I think most Evertonians would take that.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19084 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:32:54 am
Dyche contract was up at the end of the season & would have been gone then anyway, but certainly odd timing hours before a match.

Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19085 on: Today at 11:12:15 am »
West Ham did and still do have some players way above Everton standard, could be a total disaster
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19086 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:09:07 am
Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade

Moyes was very good at spotting talent in the lower divisions, but that happened over a few seasons.

They havent got the luxury of time and their fans will turn their nose up at Championship players when theyre used to United and Barcelona rejects.
Online only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19087 on: Today at 11:23:00 am »
Meanwhile Grand Old Scream has hit page 1986. What a year that was.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19088 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:09:07 am
Contract up, no chance of going down, new stadium expected to usher in a new era (at least from a PR perspective). They'd have a much wider set of options to choose from in the summer. If they've sacked him now only to bring back Moyes it would be hilarious. Yes, Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham, but what he was celebrated for doing at Everton (and what he'd need to do) he hasn't done for a over a decade


Winning without winning

