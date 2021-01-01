« previous next »
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 05:47:50 pm »
Online RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 05:55:43 pm »
I bet they'll give it Moyes till end of season.
Online cissesbeard

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 05:55:45 pm »
The return of big dunc!

Thought they wouldve waited until summer to sack dyche to be honest
Offline End Product

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 05:56:43 pm »
No way dyche would have taken them down,  this opens up possibilities.
Online Nick110581

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm »
Mad to do it now
Online Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 05:59:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:13:03 pm
Ancelotti 2 - This time it's personal.
I heard they've offered Ancelotti's son £10m a year to be the new manager. He has agreed, on the condition that, as he has no kids, some of his sperm must be employed as assistant manager. Everton have agreed and will pay the sperm £5m a year
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:28:20 pm
Capon got a nice tip for you, they're gonna sack Dyche, will happen next Tuesday, so you got time to announce it first!

 ;D ;D ;D

Fucks sake, just pissed meself and didn't have my nappy on
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:41:45 pm
Burnley sacked Dyche because they were 18th, they finished 18th.


Well at least that's their solid defence sorted and his Burnley mates (McNeill and Tarkowski, their better players) sorted.


This sounds like they have someone in mind already given the timing.

They've sacked managers before without a clue who they might bring in. Stinks of panic. Other underperforming clubs have started swinging the axe, so Everton are probably worried about being left behind, or missing out on whoever might be available.
Offline Samie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 06:01:47 pm »
Dyche can go back to supporting us more openly now.  ;D
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm »
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.

anyone?
Offline Bob Harris

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:37 pm
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.

anyone?

Might have happened on Dream Tream on sky one back in 2000
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:37 pm
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.

anyone?

Another first for the club of first's
Online Tepid water

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 06:06:43 pm »
:lmao

Everton, we are laughing at you!
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18973 on: Today at 06:06:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:37 pm
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.

anyone?

Not a few hours before a game, but Everton sacked Bobby Brown Shoes before their final home game because they were scared the fans might riot in the stands if he were still there.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18974 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:37:44 pm
I loved the line on here from someone who described Tarkowskis ball control as akin to a man trying to stamp on a rat

 ;D
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18975 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 05:28:26 pm
Big "Fuck This" energy from old gravel features.

Is the last bit code for Dyche agreeing to a smaller payout than he was entitled to? I did think his last press conferenced seemed like he was off. Only had 6 months on his deal, right?

If he'd stayed and kept them up he'd have got a big bonus, but he probably saw the writing on the wall (and not just the Bullens). The fans wanted him out, the new owners were waiting for an excuse.

Shame Leicester never got Dyche though and maybe kept them up at their expense. Like a couple of years ago they bring in a dud (Dean Smith/Van Nistelrooy) whereas Everton will appoint someone who can handle a dogfight in the Prem (i.e. Dyche last time).
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18976 on: Today at 06:10:15 pm »
David Moyes would be such a a pointless appointment. He will improve them to mid-table and be heralded before not being able to progress them past mid-table at which point he'll be hounded out.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18977 on: Today at 06:12:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:10:15 pm
David Moyes would be such a a pointless appointment. He will improve them to mid-table and be heralded before not being able to progress them past mid-table at which point he'll be hounded out.

 ;D Clever!
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18978 on: Today at 06:12:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:10:15 pm
David Moyes would be such a a pointless appointment. He will improve them to mid-table and be heralded before not being able to progress them past mid-table at which point he'll be hounded out.

Rinse and Repeat
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18979 on: Today at 06:13:43 pm »
Imagine if they get beat tonight :D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18980 on: Today at 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:06:49 pm
Not a few hours before a game, but Everton sacked Bobby Brown Shoes before their final home game because they were scared the fans might riot in the stands if he were still there.

Because that prick tried to play decent football. Cant be doing that. Kopite behaviour.
Online Tepid water

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18981 on: Today at 06:16:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:10:15 pm
David Moyes would be such a a pointless appointment. He will improve them to mid-table and be heralded before not being able to progress them past mid-table at which point he'll be hounded out.
Not sure he would do that!

But how much must they hate football if theyre clamouring for the shite football Moyes vomits up.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18982 on: Today at 06:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 06:16:59 pm
Not sure he would do that!

But how much must they hate football if theyre clamouring for the shite football Moyes vomits up.

Dogs of war, lump it up to the big number 9 and look for set pieces is all they know these days. It's where Arteta learned his craft afterall (from Moysie at Everton).

Even when they had Ancelotti that's all they did.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18983 on: Today at 06:19:33 pm »
Maureen. It's got to be. Please
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18984 on: Today at 06:21:09 pm »
Moyes having talks tomorrow, I mean what is the point?

Imagine having the chance to restructure your club and just appointing him on a short term basis. Fucking clueless.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18985 on: Today at 06:22:49 pm »
Can't see it being Mourinho - their owners recently sacked him at Roma.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18986 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:37 pm
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.

anyone?

Didn't Martin Jol get sacked at half time during a Europa League game?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18987 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Moyes appointment is proper weird, basically a straight swap with Dyche, they're clones.

Hopefully he's grown up a bit as he done a lot of damage for relations during his last spell.
Online Bread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18988 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:37 pm
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.

anyone?

Not quite before a game, but I'll never forget Mourinho being sacked by Spurs mere days before a cup final.
Online Agent99

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18989 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm »


What's Joe up to these days?
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18990 on: Today at 06:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:24:31 pm
Didn't Martin Jol get sacked at half time during a Europa League game?

Yes - he didn't know but the crowd did.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18991 on: Today at 06:29:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:25:37 pm


Hopefully he's grown up a bit as he done a lot of damage for relations during his last spell.

Indeed.
Online an fear dearg

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18992 on: Today at 06:37:06 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:21:09 pm
Moyes having talks tomorrow, I mean what is the point?

Imagine having the chance to restructure your club and just appointing him on a short term basis. Fucking clueless.

Imagine he was the manager who finally oversaw them being relegated.
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18993 on: Today at 06:37:52 pm »
I think this has sealed their fate, they're going down. New owner giving it billy big bollock rarely goes well.
Online ELMO!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18994 on: Today at 06:38:26 pm »
Apparently Dyche went gravelling to the owners to keep his job but he couldn't worm his way back into their good books.
Online stewy17

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18995 on: Today at 06:39:12 pm »
They should get Marco Silva back not Moyesie
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18996 on: Today at 06:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:28:20 pm
Capon got a nice tip for you, they're gonna sack Dyche, will happen next Tuesday, so you got time to announce it first!

 ;D ;D ;D
Haha Fish77 been sacked an all the same day?  ;D

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18997 on: Today at 06:43:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:00:28 pm
Fucks sake, just pissed meself and didn't have my nappy on
Haha Sorry aboot ya losing ya job mert. Same day as Big Jinj. Unlucky.  ;D
