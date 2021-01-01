« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1149996 times)

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18920 on: Today at 05:01:26 pm »
Itll be Rob Edwards but Id love for it to be Rooney.

It makes sense when you think about it. A true blue, knows the club, immediate respect from the players. They should definitely do that. 👀
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18921 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:49:16 pm
Alas, we never witnessed the merseyside battle of the baldies derby.

Lee Carsley is available?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,743
  • Bam!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18922 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman managing tonights match. Blimey
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18923 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:46:10 pm
Rooney is available.




Please, please, please try and make yourselves popular with this fan favourite (and Reds preference)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18924 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm »
Rooney will want it
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 05:04:41 pm »
Rob Edwards would be hilarious, no way they're that stupid.

Just hope it's a play it out from the back type, they go down if someone is coming in mid season trying to get "Tarky" and co passing a football.
Logged

Online dylman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 05:06:33 pm »
This feels like a mistake right? Dyche would have most likely kept them up. A bad run while the new manager tries to find a way to play better football with that dreadful squad could drop them right in the shit.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,361
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18927 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
Julen Lopetegui
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18928 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm »
20% more likely to be relegated than they were two hours ago. Superb
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,955
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18929 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Sam Wallace says the Moyesiah is a contender...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18930 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm »
I reckon Dyche got wind of a possible sacking and saw his arse, and that's why it's so sudden.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18931 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:07:34 pm
Sam Wallace says the Moyesiah is a contender...

That would be a mistake for Moyes
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,955
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18932 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:08:41 pm
I reckon Dyche got wind of a possible sacking and saw his arse, and that's why it's so sudden.
@_pauljoyce

Sean Dyche is understood to have told The Friedkin Group he had taken Everton as far as he could. They feel he "gave up" after backing him. Discussions over compensation in recent days. A package agreed, but not everything Dyche felt he was entitled to.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18933 on: Today at 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:07:34 pm
Sam Wallace says the Moyesiah is a contender...

Hope not, it'll be grim but will guarantee they stay up, we demand entertaining football...
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18934 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:09:51 pm
@_pauljoyce

Sean Dyche is understood to have told The Friedkin Group he had taken Everton as far as he could. They feel he "gave up" after backing him. Discussions over compensation in recent days. A package agreed, but not everything Dyche felt he was entitled to.
Ah, nice one.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18935 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:08:41 pm
I reckon Dyche got wind of a possible sacking and saw his arse, and that's why it's so sudden.

Don't know why, his record is great if you look at it on paper then stick a few wins in there
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18936 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:09:51 pm
@_pauljoyce

Sean Dyche is understood to have told The Friedkin Group he had taken Everton as far as he could. They feel he "gave up" after backing him. Discussions over compensation in recent days. A package agreed, but not everything Dyche felt he was entitled to.

Sounds confusing!
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Up
« previous next »
 