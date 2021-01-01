I was told they are having a holding pen at Sandhills to help with congestion.



They are building something just outside the station as if you went down the stairs instead of the ramp. Not sure if that is it or whether that was just fake news?



Peel have them over a barrel. They need more room.Next on their new years to do list is to lease them Collingwood Dock so that they can fill it in and expand their footprint/build a car park for corporate use.Peel used the stadium as a sledge hammer to destroy listed status as well as WHS.They wanted WHS gone from the start. They fed the lies about Everton being denied their true destiny because of WHS and the fat controller effectively told the UNESCO people to do one because he thought he would be a hero to blues fans. Peel must have pissed themselves laughing. Didnt even need a brown envelope, just let Uncle Joe do the work for free.The stadium company was supposed to reinstate the grade 2 dock wall and fill in the new access point they created for the workforce. Instead they have smashed more of the wall and installed ugly large steel gates, because lets face it, the original design was a death trap. Now that they have nearly finished the stadium, Peel have them hemmed in and only Peel can solve their problems - at a cost.If anyone doubts the way Peel work, look at the Bridgewater canal collapse this week. I bet they claim govt grants to reinstall the collapsed embankment, which their own shoddy maintenance allowed to become dangerous.