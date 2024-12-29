I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw. It's amazing how many places I could navigate between on the ground (either by car or bus) but I didn't full understand how they related to each other on the map. Too many journeys along Queens Drive haven't helped. I've also spent hours looking at a Cassini Series OS Map (Popular Edition 108) of Liverpool in 1923-24. It shows how much green space has been lost in the city but what infuriates the most is the damage that Beeching did to public transport. There were so many railway lines crossing the city back then https://maps.nls.uk/
This is a site for all map lovers.
Thing I remember from my youth was the ability to navigate the city with a mental map of pubs.
Queens Drive was demarcated by the Mons, The Hermitage, The Jolly Miller, the Gardners Arms, the Fiveways.
Cantril Farm was mapped by the Bow and Arrow, Fur and Feathers, Black Angus, the Ploughman, The Harvester, The Barley Mow
And the Tithebarn. The Princess was another landmark