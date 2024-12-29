I use to ' read ' the AZ as a kid. I kid you not. Also. I use to get a pin , a piece of paper and measure the routes we use to walk from me Nans in Cantril Farm to my Nan's in Hartesbourne. Down Finch Lane , across Pilch Lane , across the sausage bridge and then through Court Hey Park was the quickest by about .5 of a mile.



I also used to enjoy looking through my Dad's A-Z. There's just something about maps. I still don't use a satnav. I plan my route on Google maps then write it down. I used to love reading maps of the Lake District and Snowdonia too.



I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw. It's amazing how many places I could navigate between on the ground (either by car or bus) but I didn't full understand how they related to each other on the map. Too many journeys along Queens Drive haven't helped. I've also spent hours looking at a Cassini Series OS Map (Popular Edition 108) of Liverpool in 1923-24. It shows how much green space has been lost in the city but what infuriates the most is the damage that Beeching did to public transport. There were so many railway lines crossing the city back then