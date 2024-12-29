« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:47:41 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:46:47 pm
Can't wait for Capon to post this next week ;D
;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:11:34 pm
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:18:48 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:46:47 pm
Can't wait for Capon to post this next week ;D

 ;D

 
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:51:51 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:38:21 pm
Quote from: only6times on December 29, 2024, 09:08:08 pm
Does any other fan base put the date of their clubs formation in their username as much as Evertons do?

103 Rawkites say  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 08:38:21 pm
103 Rawkites say  :wave
A mere drop in the Royal Blue Mersey.
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm
A mere drop in the Royal Blue Shitty brown Mersey.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:15:18 pm
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
These will be looking over their shoulder more now. Their saving grace this season is the promoted teams are useless (and Leicester and Southampton are particularly poor) and Wolves were having a nightmare. Ipswich have shown signs of life through the season but haven't translated them to wins. Their first home win tonight. Wolves have got the new manager bounce.

They'll probably blag a few signings from somewhere, but punting Dyche would be a gamble.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
A tough loss for these yesterday, but they will keep picking up points against teams around them in the bottom half and be safe by March.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
These will be looking over their shoulder more now. Their saving grace this season is the promoted teams are useless (and Leicester and Southampton are particularly poor) and Wolves were having a nightmare. Ipswich have shown signs of life through the season but haven't translated them to wins. Their first home win tonight. Wolves have got the new manager bounce.

They'll probably blag a few signings from somewhere, but punting Dyche would be a gamble.
It's like Groundhog Day.  The season they should have gone was when Leicester inexplicably hired Dean Smith and they still would have gone but for Pickford saving Maddison's penalty.

When you look at the state relegation has left Leicester, Leeds and Southampton in since it's apparent what a bullet Everton dodged.  Without the the Premier League money they'd have been in an incredible mess.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:42:28 am
Rooney is free...
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:48:08 am
Quote from: kesey on December 29, 2024, 02:49:09 pm
I use to ' read ' the AZ as a kid. I kid you not. Also. I use to get a pin , a piece of paper and measure the routes we use to walk from me Nans in Cantril Farm to my Nan's in Hartesbourne. Down Finch Lane , across Pilch Lane , across the sausage bridge and then through Court Hey Park was the quickest by about .5 of a mile.   ;D

Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 29, 2024, 03:00:35 pm
I also used to enjoy looking through my Dad's A-Z. There's just something about maps. I still don't use a satnav. I plan my route on Google maps then write it down. I used to love reading maps of the Lake District and Snowdonia too.
I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw. It's amazing how many places I could navigate between on the ground (either by car or bus) but I didn't full understand how they related to each other on the map. Too many journeys along Queens Drive haven't helped. I've also spent hours looking at a Cassini Series OS Map (Popular Edition 108) of Liverpool in 1923-24. It shows how much green space has been lost in the city but what infuriates the most is the damage that Beeching did to public transport. There were so many railway lines crossing the city back then  :wanker
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:55:32 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:48:08 am
I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw.


Hadn't realised you were that old! Well done you for learning computery stuff.
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:13:57 am
.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:55:34 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:48:08 am
I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw. It's amazing how many places I could navigate between on the ground (either by car or bus) but I didn't full understand how they related to each other on the map. Too many journeys along Queens Drive haven't helped. I've also spent hours looking at a Cassini Series OS Map (Popular Edition 108) of Liverpool in 1923-24. It shows how much green space has been lost in the city but what infuriates the most is the damage that Beeching did to public transport. There were so many railway lines crossing the city back then  :wanker
I remember looking at a really old map of Liverpool in the big library in town years ago. there only seemed to be a city centre, everywhere else was just fields.

Just a bit outside of town on a bit of a country lane was a pub called Ye Olde Ugly Man and it seemed to coincide with the exact location of Ugly's the night club of our youth - don't know if it's still there but it would be a shame if the name has gone.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:17:11 pm
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:23:42 pm
We need to change the title of this thread to mark 777's disappearance. The sewage farm unflushables would seem apt for their impending move.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:23:42 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:48:08 am
I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw. It's amazing how many places I could navigate between on the ground (either by car or bus) but I didn't full understand how they related to each other on the map. Too many journeys along Queens Drive haven't helped. I've also spent hours looking at a Cassini Series OS Map (Popular Edition 108) of Liverpool in 1923-24. It shows how much green space has been lost in the city but what infuriates the most is the damage that Beeching did to public transport. There were so many railway lines crossing the city back then  :wanker
Bloody hell, Rita, how old are you?  ;D

When I worked in a counselling place in town they had a massive map of the Liverpool area on the wall. It took up almost the entire wall. I bagged that when they took it down. 😎
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:36:54 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 12:23:42 pm
Bloody hell, Rita, how old are you?  ;D

When I worked in a counselling place in town they had a massive map of the Liverpool area on the wall. It took up almost the entire wall. I bagged that when they took it down. 😎
Be honest now, you were the pot man in the White Star.

 *That was the pub with the big painting of Liverpool town centre wasn't it?
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:47:29 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:36:54 pm
Be honest now, you were the pot man in the White Star.

 *That was the pub with the big painting of Liverpool town centre wasn't it?
"Glasses please".  ;D

Funny enough, I've been in the White Star plenty of times but never noticed that. Probably too many Guinness' before entering. 🤪
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:00:03 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:48:08 am
I'm afraid I'm a map nerd too. For Xmas 1923 I was bought an A to Z map of Liverpool 1000 piece jigsaw. It's amazing how many places I could navigate between on the ground (either by car or bus) but I didn't full understand how they related to each other on the map. Too many journeys along Queens Drive haven't helped. I've also spent hours looking at a Cassini Series OS Map (Popular Edition 108) of Liverpool in 1923-24. It shows how much green space has been lost in the city but what infuriates the most is the damage that Beeching did to public transport. There were so many railway lines crossing the city back then  :wanker

https://maps.nls.uk/

This is a site for all map lovers.

Thing I remember from my youth was the ability to navigate the city with a mental map of pubs.

Queens Drive was demarcated by the Mons, The Hermitage, The Jolly Miller, the Gardners Arms, the Fiveways.

Cantril Farm was mapped by the Bow and Arrow, Fur and Feathers, Black Angus, the Ploughman, The Harvester, The Barley Mow
And the Tithebarn. The Princess was another landmark
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:18:47 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:42:28 am
Rooney is free...
I'm amazed they haven't gone for Big Drunk.
He's been available for ages.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:22:45 pm
David Moyes has been given an OBE for services to football.

Is this NY Eve or April Fool's day?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:24:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:45 pm
David Moyes has been given an OBE for services to football.

Is this NY Eve or April Fool's day?

British Manager winning something.
Southgate got one for losing
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:25:10 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:24:08 pm
British Manager winning something.
Southgate got one for losing
What did Gollum ever win?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:26:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:45 pm
David Moyes has been given an OBE for services to football.

Is this NY Eve or April Fool's day?

He should have been given it just for his season at United. Purest comedy gold.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:26:25 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:25:10 pm
What did Gollum ever win?

Conference league for West Ham
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:26:25 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:25:10 pm
What did Gollum ever win?

Europa Conference
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:26:49 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:25:10 pm
What did Gollum ever win?

That Euro Conference thing.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
