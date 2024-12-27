Technically, they invented us.
It is mad how he is still technically an Everton player. Is he back there in the summer or out of contract?
Steau Bucharest were an excellent side & fully deserved to win The European Cup that year. Everton fans got a bit giddy in 1985 when they won the now defunked Cup Winner's Cup. Beating a mediocre Rapid Vienna side in the final.
It's gonna look great guys!!!
Does any other fan base put the date of their clubs formation in their username as much as Evertons do?
that was a real ghost town and shit area.
They're absolute fucking weirdos about their 1878 and that fucking shit Nil Satis bollocks. Literally concentrating on the wrong things.Anyone who goes on about the date of formation as much as they do are complete whacktwats. You'd never catch Liverpool fans doing that, and I said as much on the Est1892 forum
They've scored as many today as we've scored in our last 9 league matches. And that includes a 4-0 win
0-0-0-0-4-0-0-1-0
Ndiaye has been their best player this season and Marseille strangely let him go for 15 mill to Ev.
No comment
Post in thread 'New Everton Stadium' https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/new-everton-stadium.66451/post-11751571Already talking about the trophy parade we hopefully have going past the new stadium.
Why would any parade want to go down such a restricted road with little room for the umpteen deep crowds that line the routes in previous years?
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]