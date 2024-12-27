« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1123468 times)

Offline kesey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18520 on: Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
Technically, they invented us.

Nemesis is the word I feel.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18521 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
It is mad how he is still technically an Everton player.

Is he back there in the summer or out of contract?

Ndiaye has been their best player this season and Marseille strangely let him go for 15 mill to Ev. Marseille have signed Maupay with an obligation to buy for 10 million quid next year (including some add ons).

He's done fuck all for them as well, so as much of a joke as Everton are they had Marseille's pants down.
Offline kesey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18522 on: Yesterday at 10:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:59:23 pm
Steau Bucharest were an excellent side & fully deserved to win The European Cup that year. Everton fans got a bit giddy in 1985 when they won the now defunked Cup Winner's Cup. Beating a mediocre Rapid Vienna side in the final.

Thanks for giving me the oppurtonogs to post this again.

Now if you go down Goodison Way
It's hard luck stories you'll hear all day
There's not a trophy to be seen
'Cos Liverpool have swept them clean .

With a Liverbird upon my chest . .
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18523 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
3 league wins this season.

8 league wins in calendar year 2024.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18524 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:40:30 am
It's gonna look great guys!!!


I hear Effes has already bought his ticket for that
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18525 on: Today at 12:01:11 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm
Does any other fan base put the date of their clubs formation in their username as much as Evertons do?
They're absolute fucking weirdos about their 1878 and that fucking shit Nil Satis bollocks. Literally concentrating on the wrong things.

Anyone who goes on about the date of formation as much as they do are complete whacktwats. You'd never catch Liverpool fans doing that, and I said as much on the Est1892 forum
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18526 on: Today at 12:01:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
that was a real ghost town and shit area.
Fair...
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18527 on: Today at 12:02:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:01:11 am
They're absolute fucking weirdos about their 1878 and that fucking shit Nil Satis bollocks. Literally concentrating on the wrong things.

Anyone who goes on about the date of formation as much as they do are complete whacktwats. You'd never catch Liverpool fans doing that, and I said as much on the Est1892 forum

 ;D
Offline Piggies in Blankies

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18528 on: Today at 12:04:46 am »
No comment

Quote
They've scored as many today as we've scored in our last 9 league matches. And that includes a 4-0 win
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18529 on: Today at 12:35:54 am »
0-0-0-0-4-0-0-1-0
Oh, you'd pay to watch these
Great defence though. and this has been a good patch
Offline kesey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18530 on: Today at 12:44:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:54 am
0-0-0-0-4-0-0-1-0


Is that the code for the cuckoo clock ?
Offline Elf MoFo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18531 on: Today at 12:46:12 am »
I believe it's actually a town in Wales.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18532 on: Today at 12:52:31 am »
They are nearly binary are they not
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18533 on: Today at 12:59:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
Ndiaye has been their best player this season and Marseille strangely let him go for 15 mill to Ev.
He's excellent (so far) isn't he, wonder why Marseille sold after just 12 months?
As for us and Everton we've actually scored as many goals in our last hour of play as they have in their last 13.5 hours of play (again, including 4 in one game, helping to get the Wolves manager the sack and bringing in the man their fans rejected to go and rise above them, Everton that)
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18534 on: Today at 01:16:26 am »
Offline LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18535 on: Today at 01:44:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:01:11 am
They're absolute fucking weirdos about their 1878 and that fucking shit Nil Satis bollocks. Literally concentrating on the wrong things.

Anyone who goes on about the date of formation as much as they do are complete whacktwats. You'd never catch Liverpool fans doing that, and I said as much on the Est1892 forum

Satis is Latin for silverware.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18536 on: Today at 07:42:43 am »
Quote from: only6times on December 27, 2024, 12:13:48 pm
Post in thread 'New Everton Stadium' https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/new-everton-stadium.66451/post-11751571

Already talking about the trophy parade we hopefully have going past the new stadium.


Why would any parade want to go down such a restricted road with little room for the umpteen deep crowds that line the routes in previous years?  ::)
Online AlphaDelta

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18537 on: Today at 08:16:44 am »
Genuinely used to laugh when Everton got beat, but now its just like a part of life, like going the toilet, making a cuppa, loading the dishwasher, something that you just accept is a daily occurrence.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18538 on: Today at 08:27:42 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:42:43 am
Why would any parade want to go down such a restricted road with little room for the umpteen deep crowds that line the routes in previous years?  ::)
No parade has ever gone anywhere near there. It's just some bitter weirdo getting his knickers in a twist over a scenario he's invented in his own head so he can moan and complain. Everton that.  :rollseyes
