They think the site of the stadium as 'a focal point of Liverpool City centre', will attract sponsors, but why? Down on the docks, next to a sewage works, with only 180000 cruise passengers passing by annually. The only people seeing the ads in the interior will be their support, who won't buy anything that has the colour red in it. Think they might be in for a wake-up call.



It's nowhere near the city centre either. As the crow flies, it's not too far, but we have to remember that this is Liverpool. The people here thought the Albert Dock was too far out of town to walk to until it was linked up by the building of the Liverpool ONE development. Even today, lots of people won't even walk to the dock unless the weather is really nice. It's still seen as being a bit out of the way.Not sure of the truth of this, but I read that BMD is as far away from Lime Street Station as Anfield Stadium is. Neither ground is in the city centre. BMD is no more a city centre focal point than Norton's Scrap is on the Dock Road. The focal points on the waterfront start at the Liver Building to the north and end with the Albert Dock in the south. The Arena next door if you're being generous. Around abouts are just a collection of bland, nondescript new builds.