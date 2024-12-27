« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18480 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:37:03 am
They think the site of the stadium as 'a focal point of Liverpool City centre', will attract sponsors, but why? Down on the docks, next to a sewage works...

Sponsorship possibilities with bum guns...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18481 on: Today at 01:31:49 pm
A cut and paste from one of the GOT links.

This is what I've been saying all along. They reckon they'd would've walked the European Cup in 1986 but the won fuck all that year as Liverpool swept them clean. Now if you down Goodison Way....

 ' Obviously it's annoying what we missed out on but the idea we would've walked the European cup the next year forgets how we've always managed to shoot ourselves in the foot... Even when we were really successful

The cup final against United for instance

The year after was even worse, losing to Oxford and surrendering a big lead in the title race and then losing to them in the cup final as well '
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18482 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18483 on: Today at 01:57:06 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:37:03 am
They think the site of the stadium as 'a focal point of Liverpool City centre', will attract sponsors, but why? Down on the docks, next to a sewage works, with only 180000 cruise passengers passing by annually. The only people seeing the ads in the interior will be their support, who won't buy anything that has the colour red in it. Think they might be in for a wake-up call.
It's nowhere near the city centre either. As the crow flies, it's not too far, but we have to remember that this is Liverpool. The people here thought the Albert Dock was too far out of town to walk to until it was linked up by the building of the Liverpool ONE development. Even today, lots of people won't even walk to the dock unless the weather is really nice. It's still seen as being a bit out of the way.

Not sure of the truth of this, but I read that BMD is as far away from Lime Street Station as Anfield Stadium is. Neither ground is in the city centre. BMD is no more a city centre focal point than Norton's Scrap is on the Dock Road. The focal points on the waterfront start at the Liver Building to the north and end with the Albert Dock in the south. The Arena next door if you're being generous. Around abouts are just a collection of bland, nondescript new builds.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18484 on: Today at 02:25:11 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18485 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:57:06 pm
It's nowhere near the city centre either. As the crow flies, it's not too far, but we have to remember that this is Liverpool. The people here thought the Albert Dock was too far out of town to walk to until it was linked up by the building of the Liverpool ONE development. Even today, lots of people won't even walk to the dock unless the weather is really nice. It's still seen as being a bit out of the way.

Not sure of the truth of this, but I read that BMD is as far away from Lime Street Station as Anfield Stadium is. Neither ground is in the city centre. BMD is no more a city centre focal point than Norton's Scrap is on the Dock Road. The focal points on the waterfront start at the Liver Building to the north and end with the Albert Dock in the south. The Arena next door if you're being generous. Around abouts are just a collection of bland, nondescript new builds.

By jolly I cant be arsed working today and waiting for the match. At first I though you were wrong about the distances of the grounds and Lime St so I had a look and both are two from the knuckle of my thumb ( which is an inch ) to the tip away from Lime St. Told you I was bored.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18486 on: Today at 02:39:47 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:35:02 pm
By jolly I cant be arsed working today and waiting for the match. At first I though you were wrong about the distances of the grounds and Lime St so I had a look and both are two from the knuckle of my thumb ( which is an inch ) to the tip away from Lime St. Told you I was bored.  :wave

google maps says Anfield is 0.2 miles closer to Lime Street  :)

(2.4 vs 2.6)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18487 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:39:47 pm
google maps says Anfield is 0.2 miles closer to Lime Street  :)

(2.4 vs 2.6)
Blueshite out-of-towners.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18488 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:35:02 pm
By jolly I cant be arsed working today and waiting for the match. At first I though you were wrong about the distances of the grounds and Lime St so I had a look and both are two from the knuckle of my thumb ( which is an inch ) to the tip away from Lime St. Told you I was bored.  :wave
Your precision mapping is much appreciated.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18489 on: Today at 02:46:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:39:47 pm
google maps says Anfield is 0.2 miles closer to Lime Street  :)

(2.4 vs 2.6)

The Luddite within got the better of me there . So much for the rule of thumb theory too  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18490 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 02:45:37 pm
Your precision mapping is much appreciated.  ;D

I use to ' read ' the AZ as a kid. I kid you not. Also. I use to get a pin , a piece of paper and measure the routes we use to walk from me Nans in Cantril Farm to my Nan's in Hartesbourne. Down Finch Lane , across Pilch Lane , across the sausage bridge and then through Court Hey Park was the quickest by about .5 of a mile.   ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18491 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm
I also used to enjoy looking through my Dad's A-Z. There's just something about maps. I still don't use a satnav. I plan my route on Google maps then write it down. I used to love reading maps of the Lake District and Snowdonia too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18492 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 03:00:35 pm
I also used to enjoy looking through my Dad's A-Z. There's just something about maps. I still don't use a satnav. I plan my route on Google maps then write it down. I used to love reading maps of the Lake District and Snowdonia too.

Know someone who has a race team. They have a "toter" home pulling their race trailer. After the race one night, leaving for the next race track two States away, Google rerouted them due to the traffic jam. They ended up going down a narrow road with no way to turn around. Eventually Dad got pissed off, pulled out the map and found his way out of the mess. They lost 2 hours going the wrong way.

Something like this for the uninitiated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18493 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 03:00:35 pm
I also used to enjoy looking through my Dad's A-Z. There's just something about maps. I still don't use a satnav. I plan my route on Google maps then write it down. I used to love reading maps of the Lake District and Snowdonia too.

Weirdo  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18494 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18495 on: Today at 03:52:04 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18496 on: Today at 03:53:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:23:11 pm
Know someone who has a race team. They have a "toter" home pulling their race trailer. After the race one night, leaving for the next race track two States away, Google rerouted them due to the traffic jam. They ended up going down a narrow road with no way to turn around. Eventually Dad got pissed off, pulled out the map and found his way out of the mess. They lost 2 hours going the wrong way.

Something like this for the uninitiated.

You can't beat a map.  ;D

I think Everton could do with one today too. It looks like they've gone down another blind alley. Losing at home again.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18497 on: Today at 04:58:58 pm
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Since October 1st, Everton have failed to score in 7 of their 9 matches.

Prolific.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18498 on: Today at 04:59:23 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:31:49 pm
A cut and paste from one of the GOT links.

This is what I've been saying all along. They reckon they'd would've walked the European Cup in 1986 but the won fuck all that year as Liverpool swept them clean. Now if you down Goodison Way....

 ' Obviously it's annoying what we missed out on but the idea we would've walked the European cup the next year forgets how we've always managed to shoot ourselves in the foot... Even when we were really successful

The cup final against United for instance

The year after was even worse, losing to Oxford and surrendering a big lead in the title race and then losing to them in the cup final as well '

Steau Bucharest were an excellent side & fully deserved to win The European Cup that year. Everton fans got a bit giddy in 1985 when they won the now defunked Cup Winner's Cup. Beating a mediocre Rapid Vienna side in the final.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18499 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm
That's not even the funniest thing I;ve heard about that period of their history. My blue cousins and their like minded think the could;ve competed with our late 80's side and AC Milan's of the late 80's/Early 90's in Europe.  ;D ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18500 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm
Did Broja not instantly turn them into world beaters? I was reliably informed by their fans on Twitter that he would make a huge change to this group of shitehawks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18501 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm
Everton gonna need a brand new shiny manager to go with their brand new shiny stadium.
