Evertons new owners will embark on a major commercial revamp focusing on turning their new £500 million stadium into an NFL-style arena in a bid to transform the clubs revenues.



The Friedkin Group (TFG) will prioritise securing naming rights ahead of the move from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore dock, with the first Premier League game in August 2025.



But that will be one facet of the approach. The owners  who took control from ex-majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri last week  believe there is broader potential in selling as much advertising space as possible in and around the spectacular venue on Liverpools waterfront.



TFG have studied the approach of many Premier League clubs  especially those in recently built arenas  and expressed bemusement about the contrast with American sports stadiums, especially in the NFL, where brand logos are blazoned on virtually every stand and around the big screens in every corner.



Traditionally, English clubs have tended to focus on the perimeter fencing around the pitch for advertising. Beyond the aesthetics, commercial departments see little logic in that archaic approach, especially for cash-strapped clubs seeking to navigate their way through the Profitability and Sustainability rules who need every penny they can earn from sponsors to compete with the richest clubs.



It raises the prospect of the Everton stadium resembling an American Football setting once a broad portfolio of commercial partners are on board.



Traditionalists used to the more modest advertising within Goodison Park and other English arenas may need to adjust to the new reality, but those with an understanding of Evertons long-standing financial issues will be heartened by the wisdom of the new hierarchys approach as it is a shrewd way to maximise revenues from an arena set to become a focal point of Liverpool city centre.



Securing lucrative stadium naming rights has proved difficult for Tottenham Hotspur since they left White Hart Lane and made their move in 2019, the club yet to receive an offer that reflects what they perceive as their value.



When Arsenal moved to the Emirates in 2006, they signed a £100 million deal for 15 years which absorbed shirt sponsorship.



Manchester City famously signed a £400 million, 10-year deal with Etihad Airlines in 2011, the most lucrative stadium naming rights agreement in the world at the time.



Both Arsenal and City have since extended those agreements.



As the Spurs example shows, trying to zone in on one mega deal like Arsenal and City is not straightforward if companies are reluctant to commit to extended and expensive partnerships. With a higher number of businesses prepared to be associated with Bramley-Moore dock, TFG has the potential to accumulate more cash by offering high profile exposure.



Financial stability key for new owners



The immediate impact of TFGs takeover is a much-needed financial stability and greater commercial expertise, but it will require time before they are in a position to invest significantly in the transfer market because of the legacy of years of overspending and underachievement.



Evertons new owners cannot start to spend big until the club begins to earn big, with commercial and matchday revenue streams sure to increase in the coming years.



Retaining Premier League status also guarantees significant media revenues via the broadcasting deals.



Until then, manager Sean Dyche remains restricted in how much he can improve the current squad and it will be a while before the more desirable economic reality manifests itself with higher quality players earning a wage reflective of their on-field performance.



The stadium is the key to Evertons regeneration and the first test events will be held early in 2025.



The honour of playing the first match is set to be granted to the Everton Women or Mens Under 21 team, with around 10,000 fans invited to experience the venue for the first time.



A series of games will incrementally increase the capacity before the formal, Premier League opening.