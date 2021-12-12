Amazingly, if you look after your body, don't drink ale and eat shite all the time, you're still able to stay extremely fit in your early 30's. Who'd have thought it eh?



Something I've noticed a lot with them is they don't seem to understand the concept of dedication and hard work and its relationship with success.They cram their squad with journeymen cloggers and they clogg their minds with their obsession with Liverpool FC. None of which translates to a successful mindset or outcome. They put everything down to conspiracy and poor, downtrodden Everton. They put others' success down to drugs, in order to excuse their own lack of hard work, good planning and dedication.It's all "look, it's not fair on poor little Everton". But the facts are that Liverpool Football Club is infinitely more professional than EFC. From boardroom to players, to fanbase mentality. Sadly for them, and for this City, they have a losers mentality, which results in loser behaviour. Even sadder, it's something they cling onto rather than look to shake off. They look across the park and success and professionalism is dismissed as drug abuse. It seems the only way that too many of them can deal with things. They haven't seen hard work, superb planning, a great mental attitude and supreme professionalism touch their own club this century. Their younger fans (under 40) will have never seen it in their lifetime. They can't comprehend what it takes to be successful, so they have to reduce those who are to being drug cheats despite all evidence to the contrary.Too many of them cannot comprehend a Mo Salah. All they want to do is injure the likes of Mo Salah.