Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1107013 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18280 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2024, 09:06:34 pm

The 28-year-old, who spent six weeks in rehab last year as he dealt with childhood trauma, attended Como's 2-0 Serie A win at home to Roma on Sunday.

Well, if you're looking for a football ground in an iconic waterside location, it's hard to beat Como's home ground which is literally on the shores of Lake Como. (The stadium itself is no great shakes, mostly concrete terracing.)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/e7cJTyH6gztwxG5bA?g_st=ac
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18281 on: Yesterday at 09:33:14 am »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18282 on: Yesterday at 09:53:11 am »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 08:34:58 am
They seem to think their PSR worries are over too, or at least will be by next summer, but surely they're in line to make a sizeable loss again this year, or has anything really changed in that regard?

They might be in range now but the fans are expecting a warchest in Jan.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18283 on: Yesterday at 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:53:11 am
They might be in range now but the fans are expecting a warchest in Jan.

Clearly Dyche has been told no in answer to that question.
He was on the radio pushing the line that they have to obey the PSR rules yesterday. All points to Friedkin taking money out of the club in terms of loan repayments.
Said this often before, if you want to make money from a football club, you dont expect profit dividends, the owner loans the club money and take it back plus interest.
Under Kenwright it was clear that was happening with the mortgaging of the football money every year, but it used to be manageable, Moshi got greedy - and stupid.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18284 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 am »
They'll hardly need G4S to transport the contents of the Goodison trophy room to the new place.
Just on old transit van for the rolled up carpet and empty cabinet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18285 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 11:21:06 am
They'll hardly need G4S to transport the contents of the Goodison trophy room to the new place.
Just on old transit van for the rolled up carpet and empty cabinet.

Two skips for the 30 years of dust
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18286 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 20, 2024, 07:46:18 am
This time next year...

We'll still be fucking shite


 :wellin
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18287 on: Yesterday at 12:16:56 pm »
How many will Chelsea put past these tomorrow?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18288 on: Yesterday at 01:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 12:16:56 pm
How many will Chelsea put past these tomorrow?

Same amount Arsenal did.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18289 on: Yesterday at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:01:17 pm
Same amount Arsenal did.
I agree.
The old shed will be up for this, and hopefully, it will give them a boost to get a result against Chelsea.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18290 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18291 on: Yesterday at 03:32:06 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:33:14 am


Someone needed spell checker.  :P
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18292 on: Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:32:06 pm
Someone needed spell checker.  :P

Oh fuck!

Need to get the GIMP out again, that'll be another 10 seconds of hard work making a new one ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18293 on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
Oh fuck!

Need to get the GIMP out again, that'll be another 10 seconds of hard work making a new one ;D

Dingd by a grammar nazi...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18294 on: Yesterday at 04:43:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
Oh fuck!

Need to get the GIMP out again
Alright Zed, no need to inform us...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18295 on: Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 04:43:48 pm
Alright Zed, no need to inform us...

Who's Zed?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18296 on: Yesterday at 08:06:49 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18297 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:32:06 pm
Someone needed spell checker.  :P

And 99% of £6.25 billion is less than £6.25billion.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18298 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
A great set of lads.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18299 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm »
I've always liked the Shite.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18300 on: Today at 03:51:41 pm »
Cheers lads  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18301 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
2 weeks in a row - Everton give a little helping hand to us winning the league this season, got to love that  ;D

(And no, I dont really think Chelsea where going to do it, but anything that makes it a bit easier for the Tricky Reds is fine by me!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18302 on: Today at 03:52:06 pm »
Well in Blue shites
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18303 on: Today at 03:52:10 pm »
They love us really.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18304 on: Today at 03:52:25 pm »
Get in the Ginger Mourinho!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18305 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
Done us a favour again.

People said about their fixtures being hard in December but Goodison is always a dog of a place to go, particularly on a cold afternoon. Dyche can kill a game.

Chelsea's record there is awful as well, about as good as ours (but more defeats)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18306 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
Nice one, Blues.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18307 on: Today at 03:53:49 pm »
Merry Christmas, Everton  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18308 on: Today at 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:52:37 pm
Done us a favour again.

People said about their fixtures being hard in December but Goodison is always a dog of a place to go, particularly on a cold afternoon. Dyche can kill a game.

Chelsea's record there is awful as well, about as good as ours (but more defeats)
I imagine the Boo Camp will be a much easier place to play them at. Weather permitting, of course.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18309 on: Today at 03:55:59 pm »
Dyche the Liverpool fan has done us a couple of favours the last 2 games. ;D
