Dele Alli says "it's the right time for me to turn a new page" after cutting his ties with Everton.



The former England midfielder has been a free agent since his contract at Goodison Park expired in June, but he continued to train with the club.



The 28-year-old, who spent six weeks in rehab last year as he dealt with childhood trauma, attended Como's 2-0 Serie A win at home to Roma on Sunday.