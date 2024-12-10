« previous next »
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,625
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18200 on: Today at 12:29:07 am
The data shows...............

Either Americans (its a big country) count North Wales as Liverpool or they are saying the % of locals of the total is greater. That would make sense given we are always shocked when we hear of anyone living outside the city who actually chooses to support Everton when they could support anyone they want (except Retirees in Rhyl of course)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,494
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18201 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
Someone should show Danny boy their own survey which found 1/4 of Liverpool support Everton. 1/2 of Liverpool support LFC. And 1/4 aren't interested in footy.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18202 on: Today at 12:42:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:35:16 am
Someone should show Danny boy their own survey which found 1/4 of Liverpool support Everton. 1/2 of Liverpool support LFC. And 1/4 aren't interested in footy.

Or to put it another way, 25% support Everton and the other 25% don't have an interest in football either.
Logged

Offline FOOT

  • AND MOUTH
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • British media - bunch of c*nts
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18203 on: Today at 12:46:10 am
 ;D
Logged
THE TRUTH?

Lord Justice Taylor's official inquiry into the disaster disparaged The Sun's story and was unequivocal as to the disaster's cause:

The Taylor Report stated that official cause of the disaster was the failure of police control.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18204 on: Today at 01:12:29 am
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 12:46:10 am
;D
But their world ends at Rhyl.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,715
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18205 on: Today at 03:37:45 am
Apparently due diligence isn't a thing with Everton?
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18206 on: Today at 06:39:03 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:37:45 am
Apparently due diligence isn't a thing with Everton?
But what about Boo Diligence? 🤔
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18207 on: Today at 06:53:33 am
Just down in Australia listening to Talkshite as I'm missing home and wanted to laugh at the United post mortem. Just had some lady on talking about Everton returning to the days Moyes had them regularly in Europe and the new ground deserves European football. I remember their 2005 appearance (in August) but did he have more than that?
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,355
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18208 on: Today at 06:58:17 am
You sit on a throne of lies  ;D
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18209 on: Today at 07:07:20 am
hopefully this news gives them a boost ahead of the Chelsea game on Sunday.. it would be good to see Chelsea drop points.
Logged

Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,850
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18210 on: Today at 07:14:50 am
When people get their hopes up regarding Everton results, its a reminder to us all just how miserable it must be to be an everton fan. Because you know that theyll let you down.

And on this occasion?  Most of that squad will be being dumped, they wont be celebrating
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,227
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18211 on: Today at 07:34:12 am
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:53:33 am
Just down in Australia listening to Talkshite as I'm missing home and wanted to laugh at the United post mortem. Just had some lady on talking about Everton returning to the days Moyes had them regularly in Europe and the new ground deserves European football. I remember their 2005 appearance (in August) but did he have more than that?

They played in the Europa in 2014, their 100000 fans are still stuck there I believe under Bobby brown shoes, gollum might have got them qualified before he went to the Mancs ?

2005 and out of Europe twice in a month, moysie is a genius, still sticks in my mind as his greatest achievement
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18212 on: Today at 07:46:18 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
Fucking hell, del boy trotters bought the shite :lmao

This time next year...

We'll still be fucking shite
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,130
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18213 on: Today at 07:50:17 am
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 12:46:10 am
;D

Dont they look happy. Clapping as well.
Almost as happy as that Drenthe was when he signed up.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,227
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18214 on: Today at 09:08:10 am
We're all laughing and taking the piss, but in seriousness, I reckon Everton have jumped out of the frying pan into a raging inferno. They should be very very worried for the future of their club, this is Hicks on steroids.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18215 on: Today at 09:44:52 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:37:45 am
Apparently due diligence isn't a thing with Everton?

Who was that signing other than Royston Drenthe?
The one looked lost and who was staring at the camera wondering if he shouldve done his due diligence.

EDIT: Found him.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:59 am by Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville »
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18216 on: Today at 09:45:49 am
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 06:58:17 am
You sit on a throne of lies  ;D
Given their penchant for lashing toddlers at the opposition, I think this fella has got his thrown mixed up with throne.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18217 on: Today at 09:47:07 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:08:10 am
We're all laughing and taking the piss, but in seriousness, I reckon Everton have jumped out of the frying pan into a raging inferno. They should be very very worried for the future of their club, this is Hicks on steroids.
Stop it Rob, you're getting me excited here.  :-*
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,181
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18218 on: Today at 09:47:50 am
Frankenstein Group bought Everton?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,093
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18219 on: Today at 09:50:00 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:08:10 am
We're all laughing and taking the piss, but in seriousness, I reckon Everton have jumped out of the frying pan into a raging inferno. They should be very very worried for the future of their club, this is Hicks on steroids.

They're not popular at Roma and still haven't reached the CL since they've been there (which was about a year after they played us in the semi). They've sacked 3 managers this year and are in the bottom.half and a bit of a shambles. Ranieri now in charge.

Their recent accounts https://swissramble.substack.com/p/as-roma-finances-202223
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:27 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18220 on: Today at 09:51:10 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:47:50 am
Frankenstein Group bought Everton?
Well, their fans always tell us they're a monster of a club.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18221 on: Today at 09:53:19 am
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 09:51:10 am
Well, their fans always tell us they're a monster of a club.

It'll be a bolt from the blue if they win anything
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18222 on: Today at 09:55:13 am
Not very often theyre associated with a Victor.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,702
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18223 on: Today at 09:58:43 am
Quote from: FOOT on Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm
Jesus H Christ. He gone full Everton already 😲


Sorry aboot this

The Blue Klux Klan

wait for it

The BOOO Klux Klan

Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,975
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18224 on: Today at 09:58:54 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:53:19 am
It'll be a bolt from the blue if they win anything
I'm looking forward to seeing them Lurch from one mess to another.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18225 on: Today at 09:59:05 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:55:13 am
Not very often theyre associated with a Victor.

I don't believe it
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18226 on: Today at 10:01:13 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:58:43 am
Sorry aboot this

The Blue Klux Klan

wait for it

The BOOO Klux Klan



Nevermind shite puns, get photoshop fired up
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18227 on: Today at 10:02:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:50:00 am
They're not popular at Roma and still haven't reached the CL since they've been there (which was about a year after they played us in the semi). They've sacked 3 managers this year and are in the bottom.half and a bit of a shambles. Ranieri now in charge.

Off the pitch I don't know what their finances are like.

Brilliant. From Romapress (10/12/24) when they were fined 3m by UEFA;

Consolidated net equity as of June 30 is negative for 407.7 million euros, with consolidated adjusted net financial debt at 431.8 million euros (the debt to the Friedkins is 297.5 million euros).

They are one of the worst clubs in Italy for debt.

Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18228 on: Today at 10:03:52 am
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,227
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18229 on: Today at 10:08:15 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:01:13 am
Nevermind shite puns, get photoshop fired up

I honestly don't think that pic needs touching, its comedy genius as it is ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,702
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18230 on: Today at 10:13:32 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:01:13 am
Nevermind shite puns, get photoshop fired up
;D
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:08:15 am
I honestly don't think that pic needs touching, its comedy genius as it is ;D
Said the same las nght ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18231 on: Today at 10:17:09 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
Fucking hell, del boy trotters bought the shite :lmao

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18232 on: Today at 10:23:41 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:58:43 am
Sorry aboot this

The Blue Klux Klan

wait for it

The BOOO Klux Klan

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,227
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18233 on: Today at 10:23:44 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:13:32 am
;DSaid the same las nght ;D

Some thngs just cannot be improved upon ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,130
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18234 on: Today at 10:26:11 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:55:13 am
Not very often theyre associated with a Victor.

Zed Victor one to control?
(If you are old enough you will get the reference)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,227
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18235 on: Today at 10:28:03 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:26:11 am
Zed Victor one to control?
(If you are old enough you will get the reference)

:thumbup
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18236 on: Today at 10:29:37 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:26:11 am
Zed Victor one to control?
(If you are old enough you will get the reference)

(In case some aren't)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rWflrCrwUSw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rWflrCrwUSw</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWflrCrwUSw
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
