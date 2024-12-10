Someone should show Danny boy their own survey which found 1/4 of Liverpool support Everton. 1/2 of Liverpool support LFC. And 1/4 aren't interested in footy.
Apparently due diligence isn't a thing with Everton?
Just down in Australia listening to Talkshite as I'm missing home and wanted to laugh at the United post mortem. Just had some lady on talking about Everton returning to the days Moyes had them regularly in Europe and the new ground deserves European football. I remember their 2005 appearance (in August) but did he have more than that?
Fucking hell, del boy trotters bought the shite
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
You sit on a throne of lies
We're all laughing and taking the piss, but in seriousness, I reckon Everton have jumped out of the frying pan into a raging inferno. They should be very very worried for the future of their club, this is Hicks on steroids.
Frankenstein Group bought Everton?
Well, their fans always tell us they're a monster of a club.
Jesus H Christ. He gone full Everton already
😲
It'll be a bolt from the blue if they win anything
Not very often theyre associated with a Victor.
Sorry aboot thisThe Blue Klux Klanwait for itThe BOOO Klux Klan
They're not popular at Roma and still haven't reached the CL since they've been there (which was about a year after they played us in the semi). They've sacked 3 managers this year and are in the bottom.half and a bit of a shambles. Ranieri now in charge.Off the pitch I don't know what their finances are like.
I don't believe it
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nevermind shite puns, get photoshop fired up
I honestly don't think that pic needs touching, its comedy genius as it is
;DSaid the same las nght
Zed Victor one to control?(If you are old enough you will get the reference)
