  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 06:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 05:41:36 pm
Is that the same Premier League they called "corrupt"?

A year ago they were complaining that the PL weren't waving through 777.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 06:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:58:43 pm
They might have a point about that, with the way they have been allowed to repeatedly breach regulations and actually get smaller punishments for repeat offences rather than larger ones.

I've been thinking about that. Maybe the big clubs agreed to smaller deductions for Everton in return for Everton changing sides and voting against City and Chelsea.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 02:05:22 pm
Every time we visit Liverpool Mr Slippers comments on the fact that there's no one in the Everton shop.
I walked past it this evening. It's late night Christmas shopping and town is very busy. The Bitters' shop was virtually empty. I've never seen it busy in all the years it's been there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
Shergar could hide in there on Christmas Eve.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 10:17:33 pm »
James Maddison needs fugging with the blunt end of the rag man's bugle.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 10:36:27 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 10:17:33 pm
James Maddison needs fugging with the blunt end of the rag man's bugle.
Wrong thread ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 10:36:27 pm
Wrong thread ?

Missed the pen which would've put them in deep shite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 10:53:42 pm »
Jesus H Christ. He gone full Everton already 😲

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 10:57:27 pm »
Fucking hell :lmao

Calling Capon, calling Capon
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 10:36:27 pm
Wrong thread ?
As FiSh says. just had to beat Pickers from the penalty spot to relegate them. Useless fuckmuffin!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 11:06:28 pm »
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 10:53:42 pm
Jesus H Christ. He gone full Everton already 😲


Is that actually real? No-one can be that cockwitted, surely?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 11:07:24 pm »
Must be time for the thread title to change.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 11:13:08 pm »
Yeah its real and the quotes going with it are great too. Proper pandering talking about buying the heart of the city and claiming the city is mostly blues. Obviously theyre lapping it up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 11:22:25 pm »
Im gonna have to sit down and digest this.

That has some unreal potential but at the same time I  dont think it needs  to be fucking touched.

Itd be like me putting a Hitler muzzy on the Mona Lisa
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 11:23:59 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:13:08 pm
Yeah it’s real and the quotes going with it are great too. Proper pandering talking about buying the heart of the city and claiming the city is mostly blues. Obviously they’re lapping it up.

Think this is going to be entertaining
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 11:24:42 pm »
They'll be unhappy, surely, that there's a Liverbird in that photo, instead of a pisshead's lockup?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 11:26:22 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:13:08 pm
Yeah its real and the quotes going with it are great too. Proper pandering talking about buying the heart of the city and claiming the city is mostly blues. Obviously theyre lapping it up.
:lmao

Another delusional knobhead buttering up the blue quarter before he lets them down badly. And they fall for it every time.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 11:33:33 pm »
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 11:23:59 pm
Think this is going to be entertaining
I didn't believe it was real. Even they can't be that embarrassing. Can they?  ::)

As for the quote. He's basically saying that they're just a small, local club and Liverpool are a massive, global club. People actually want to watch us. Local people, people from the wider Mersey region. People across the country, the continent and the world. The only people interested in them are those indoctrinated by their angry blue parents dotted around Liverpool.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 11:34:13 pm »
They cry cringe at everything. If they arent doin that for this then fucking hell

Ive never seen anything worse than that. Apart from the time John Bailey turned up at my school with an open umbrella on a sunny day wearing a full shell suit.

Wouldnt mind but if he wanted to keep his hair dry then why gerra brand new fucking perm and cake it in Soul Glo ya Julia Brogan daft  looking c*nt?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 11:35:57 pm »
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 10:53:42 pm
Jesus H Christ. He gone full Everton already 😲



Fucking hell, del boy trotters bought the shite :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 11:37:12 pm »
Imagine if a new Liverpool owner turned up and acted like that. The Bitters would be rolling on the floor laughing and taking the piss, and we'd be dying of embarrassment over the own goal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 11:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:37:12 pm
Imagine if a new Liverpool owner turned up and acted like that. The Bitters would be rolling on the floor laughing and taking the piss, and we'd be dying of embarrassment over the own goal.

Fucking comedy gold this c*nt, merry Christmas Everton 🎅
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18182 on: Today at 11:40:18 pm »
I mean the throne, the cigar, the 'Royal Blue' cloak. It absolutely smacks of utter nobodies, irrelevent and small minded, engaging in desperate self-aggrandisement. How can it possibly end well?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18183 on: Today at 11:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:38:14 pm
Fucking comedy gold this c*nt, merry Christmas Everton 🎅
Acting like a classless idiot on day one. I know they demand that any newcomer to The Pit spouts off like a demented fool as soon as they walk through the door, but this fella takes the cake.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 11:42:42 pm »
Its got Hicks and Gillette written all over it eh? Snoogy Doogy? Throwin cash aboot

PARP

Hope they do one ogf them behind the scene things like they did with us spurs an city

Fucking hell. This is gonna be a fucking treat

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 11:43:55 pm »
Every Lfc fan should buy a blue cloak an a fake cigar for the derby
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18186 on: Today at 11:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 11:40:18 pm
I mean the throne, the cigar, the 'Royal Blue' cloak. It absolutely smacks of utter nobodies, irrelevent and small minded, engaging in desperate self-aggrandisement. How can it possibly end well?
It's as though he thinks he's bought into WWE rather than football. What a clown. 🤡
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18187 on: Today at 11:46:54 pm »
Yeah Hicks is exactly who he reminds me of. Ostentatious shows of 'wealth' and grandeur, when he will actually burden the club with debt and run it into the ground. Nobody who goes around flaunting cigar and throne iconography will ever spend a dime of their own money.

Next thing we'll see a video of him forcing his embarrassed kids to watch a match at 3am in his private home cinema
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18188 on: Today at 11:49:06 pm »
That behaviour should be setting alarm bells off for the Bitters, but I imagine they're lapping it up instead.  :rollseyes
