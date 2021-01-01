Is that the same Premier League they called "corrupt"?
They might have a point about that, with the way they have been allowed to repeatedly breach regulations and actually get smaller punishments for repeat offences rather than larger ones.
Every time we visit Liverpool Mr Slippers comments on the fact that there's no one in the Everton shop.
James Maddison needs fugging with the blunt end of the rag man's bugle.
Wrong thread ?
Jesus H Christ. He gone full Everton already
😲
Yeah it’s real and the quotes going with it are great too. Proper pandering talking about buying the heart of the city and claiming the city is mostly blues. Obviously they’re lapping it up.
Think this is going to be entertaining
Imagine if a new Liverpool owner turned up and acted like that. The Bitters would be rolling on the floor laughing and taking the piss, and we'd be dying of embarrassment over the own goal.
Fucking comedy gold this c*nt, merry Christmas Everton 🎅
I mean the throne, the cigar, the 'Royal Blue' cloak. It absolutely smacks of utter nobodies, irrelevent and small minded, engaging in desperate self-aggrandisement. How can it possibly end well?
