Everton - The 777 Unflushables

gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18120 on: Today at 10:39:10 am
Let us not forget the board inventing the CEO getting headlocked at a game.
AHA!

FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18121 on: Today at 10:46:00 am
And blocking out the view of FC Big Stand
Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18122 on: Today at 10:52:39 am
Sigh. So they're rich now, I guess.  Still, I guess we've had a great run at being top dog in the city.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18123 on: Today at 10:58:21 am
Cant see how they can talk about making big money off the marketing department and a sudden influx of day trippers desperate to pay hundreds to watch this team. Their history predates anyone of impressionable age, relegation battles excluded. The finances are not going to change and they will be back protesting in 18 months. Great stuff.
Booze And Glory

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18124 on: Today at 11:00:31 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 10:58:21 am
Cant see how they can talk about making big money off the marketing department and a sudden influx of day trippers desperate to pay hundreds to watch this team. Their history predates anyone of impressionable age, relegation battles excluded. The finances are not going to change and they will be back protesting in 18 months. Great stuff.

But they are going to make a fortune by taking all the summer concerts away from Anfield so their lovely fanbase reckon.
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18125 on: Today at 11:02:19 am
They have a fanbase? I just assumed they were patients on day release.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18126 on: Today at 11:14:10 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm
Fucking hell Capon this happened last week, yer nearly as far behind the times as my fucking stream tonight
Cant wait till next week when I tell you to fuck off for this
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18127 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:14:10 am
Cant wait till next week when I tell you to fuck off for this

Li Tie will probably be out of prison before you tell me to fuck off ;D
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18128 on: Today at 12:42:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:15:28 am
It does seem a bit weird to celebrate the frugal owner of 12th placed Roma taking over given the stick they gave to Kenwright for being a frugal owner that consistently had them finishing 5-8th.  Serie A is also generally more open at the top than the Premier League (Atalanta, Napoli, Fiorentina and Lazio are all in the top five currently).

Indeed, they seem ludicrously giddy over this new owner, conveniently overlooking their spending habits at a larger club (Roma) than them, while also overlooking the obvious point that spending money hasn't been their issue for years since Moshri has blown stupid amounts of money during his time as the owner.

They should be thinking in terms of escaping the regularity of relegation battles and possibly getting into the lesser european comps, but they are already talking binning off Dyche for a bigger name, spending big and winning the league and CL, their lack of patience and obsession with us that causes it are probably going to end up ruining things with this new owner fairly quickly.
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18129 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm
The day just gets better and better for our friends across the Park. They've won an award!


THE STONE ROSES WENDY & LISA* AWARD FOR CASCADING H2O

Manchester Uniteds long run of success in our prestigious Waterfall category comes to an end at last. Not because anybodys patched up the Old Trafford roof; theyve simply been overtaken by events at Everton, who are in the process of winding down operations at Goodison Park and pitching tent elsewhere. Back in the 1890s, the Grand Old Lady was built when the club was the best-run and richest in the land, a state of affairs reflected in the resulting edifice, a state-of-the-art pleasuredome that would become even more glamorous when Archie Leitch popped round to hang his criss-cross gables. This new place, by contrast, is being overseen by the executives who thought it a good idea to spend £26m on Beto. The result: a riverside stadium where functional drainage is seemingly an afterthought, viral footage of water sluicing down stairwells in the log-flume style, over and through worryingly prominent cracks in the floor. However theyve promised that a working drain will definitely be going in, at some point, so with the rest of the place looking tinder dry  and super funky too, it must for the sake of balance be said  for the new owners, its back over to Big Sir Jim, wholl need to pull his finger out if this award isnt heading back down the M62 next year.

* Theyre much better, and its not even close. Theyre on Purple Rain, for goodness sake.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/19/the-football-daily-christmas-awards-2024
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18130 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm
Honestly, I'll remember Moshiri so so fondly. I think if any of us became their owner and intent on purposefully destroying the club we'd have struggled to do a better job.

Unfortunately, our good times appear to be in the past with these becoming rich again.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18131 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm
Guilty glad they arent going bust. Its great for the city.

 It its Everton, theyll be now just as likely to get relegated next season
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18132 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:39:10 am
Let us not forget the board inventing the CEO getting headlocked at a game.
Or the Fab Four, or Lukaku's mother's voodoo, or chasing players down the street, the verbosity of the Bullens wall, bedsheets at dawn (neighbours watch out!), some fantastic muriels...they gave us so much during the golden Moshi years.

Bogie smearing? Or did that predate Moshi-la?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18133 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 10:58:21 am
Cant see how they can talk about making big money off the marketing department and a sudden influx of day trippers desperate to pay hundreds to watch this team. Their history predates anyone of impressionable age, relegation battles excluded. The finances are not going to change and they will be back protesting in 18 months. Great stuff.

I was in town on the day of the Derby. We were walking from Yatesies to the hotel and I needed saline solution so went to Superdrug in Liverpool One, this was about half five Looked across into Everton Two and it was absolutely empty. I mean FFS, its a day you're supposed to be home, gets called off, so should be people with fuckk al to do milling about and there's no-one wants to buy stuff for Xmas or as a souvenir?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18134 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:29:03 pm
Or the Fab Four, or Lukaku's mother's voodoo, or chasing players down the street, the verbosity of the Bullens wall, bedsheets at dawn (neighbours watch out!), some fantastic muriels...they gave us so much during the golden Moshi years.

Bogie smearing? Or did that predate Moshi-la?

Don't forget Pereira Out, Lampard in, that was a beaut
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18135 on: Today at 01:43:51 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 01:10:36 pm
Guilty glad they arent going bust. Its great for the city.

 It its Everton, theyll be now just as likely to get relegated next season

Yeah, it's Everton indeed. The people they have making the football decisions are all crap and the Friedkin's haven't exactly been great at Roma, in fact they only bought the club because they wanted an asset in Rome.

Interesting to see what happens around the stadium. The club will probably have some hand in building a couple of hotels but is there going to be any big plans to build things round there? I'm all for proper investment in that area of the city because it's been derelict for too long and I'm not holding out much hope that Peel are going to do much of anything round there in years to come.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18136 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm
We honestly came so close to these ceasing to exist. If they didnt dodge relegation twice they would have folded like a £10 tent in a hurricane.
G Richards

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18137 on: Today at 01:45:34 pm
Theyve had years of relegation scraps and the wounds run deep at that club. I do remember a friendlier time, and a smashing Everton side in the mid 80s, so I am glad for them that their luck might be changing. The bitterness from their fans after all their years of being nowhere just seemed to grow out of all proportion, and went way beyond banter to something quite nasty. Now that they have a going concern to get behind, hopefully the level of animosity will calm down too. Obviously I dont count the small amount of good blues in the general comment about their fan base.

It will be interesting to see how they do. This could give them a real shot in the arm, but they should be cautious in their optimism, as I remember all the boasting when Moshiri came in, and they squandered the dough and were a very poorly run organization.

Anyway, good luck to them. To a point, obviously.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18138 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm
It's like buying a Yoghurt and finding the things has been open and rotting for 29 years
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18139 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 01:10:36 pm
Guilty glad they arent going bust. Its great for the city.

 It its Everton, theyll be now just as likely to get relegated next season

Wouldn't bank on that, H&G nearly killed us, what makes you think this lot are any better?

Also, Everton add fuck all to the City, unwelcoming c*nts. They're also destroying the economy around Goodison with the move
Slippers

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18140 on: Today at 02:05:22 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:34:34 pm
I was in town on the day of the Derby. We were walking from Yatesies to the hotel and I needed saline solution so went to Superdrug in Liverpool One, this was about half five Looked across into Everton Two and it was absolutely empty. I mean FFS, its a day you're supposed to be home, gets called off, so should be people with fuckk al to do milling about and there's no-one wants to buy stuff for Xmas or as a souvenir?

Every time we visit Liverpool Mr Slippers comments on the fact that there's no one in the Everton shop.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18141 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm
Surely we can move in on that territory, after all we 'own' that part of town now, given the dogs of war no longer piss in those alleys. The last time we moved in on their turf it worked out OK (unless of course it's cursed which is a very real possibility).


A car park for those who wish a pleasant stroll through Stanley Park to the ground?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18142 on: Today at 02:09:03 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:34:34 pm
I was in town on the day of the Derby. We were walking from Yatesies to the hotel and I needed saline solution so went to Superdrug in Liverpool One, this was about half five Looked across into Everton Two and it was absolutely empty. I mean FFS, its a day you're supposed to be home, gets called off, so should be people with fuckk al to do milling about and there's no-one wants to buy stuff for Xmas or as a souvenir?


Or pain killers?
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18143 on: Today at 02:18:34 pm
Love this bit in the Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) said in a statement: "Notwithstanding the development of our exceptional new home on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey, our recent history has been clouded by relegation battles, financial uncertainty, failed ownership bids, a leadership vacuum and unjust sporting sanctions.

"Today's announcement provides the opportunity for Evertonians to once again look forward with hope and optimism."

 ;D

I mean last time I looked it was a rather murky brown colour.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18144 on: Today at 02:30:27 pm
Saw a picture knocking about online earlier, not sure if doctored, but it's the new Everton owner in a New Balance LFC training top.

Hope it's real.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18145 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm
So, 2016-2024, the glory days for watchers of Everton, are over. Who would have thought, back in 2016 that Everton, newly cash rich and freed from the restraints of Victorian spending, would be where they are now. An owner who spent many, many millions of his (and others) money on players, a new ground, manager transfer fees, manager pay-offs, board pay offs,  player pay-offs, training facilities, sight screens, blue lights, the Liver buildings, director of football pay offs.who would have predicted this would turn them into a basket case. Moshiri gave the fans just about everything they wanted, financially and in terms of caving in to the impatience and narrow minded world view. For goodness sake, £700m of player purchases, Ancelotti and a new ground, what more could they have realistically asked for.
Which brings me to my main point, if Moshiri did all this and they got worse, why would Friedkin make any difference, Ive said this many times, only one thing has remained constant  during the last 29 years at Everton, the common denominator, the only thing left when all the other aspects (including Bill) are taken away and the blame can only lie with that common factor, those mad child throwing, cocaine sniffing, snot wiping bastards who egg them on and boo them off.






(carrying ammunition to the game)









FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18146 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:30:27 pm
Saw a picture knocking about online earlier, not sure if doctored, but it's the new Everton owner in a New Balance LFC training top.

Hope it's real.

Sure it wasn't a Roma top? their kit was made by New Balance up to the end of the 2023 season
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18147 on: Today at 02:53:04 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 02:18:34 pm
Love this bit in the Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) said in a statement: "Notwithstanding the development of our exceptional new home on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey, our recent history has been clouded by relegation battles, financial uncertainty, failed ownership bids, a leadership vacuum and unjust sporting sanctions.

"Today's announcement provides the opportunity for Evertonians to once again look forward with hope and optimism."

 ;D

I mean last time I looked it was a rather murky brown colour.
And it will always be that way on account of the local geology and fast moving tides  ::)

I love the club statement indicating that they're planning on "restoring Everton to its rightful place in the Premier League". It's the old "back where we belong" chestnut intended to imply always "near the top" and "challenging for silverware" which, if you know your history, is not the case for Everton.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18148 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:30:27 pm
Saw a picture knocking about online earlier, not sure if doctored, but it's the new Everton owner in a New Balance LFC training top.

Hope it's real.
This one?

Spoiler
Jordan-Pickford-2-2-1" border="0   
[close]
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18149 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 02:18:34 pm
Love this bit in the Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) said in a statement: "Notwithstanding the development of our exceptional new home on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey , our recent history has been clouded by relegation battles, financial uncertainty, failed ownership bids, a leadership vacuum and unjust sporting sanctions.

"Today's announcement provides the opportunity for Evertonians to once again look forward with hope and optimism."

 ;D

I mean last time I looked it was a rather murky brown colour.

You're not wrong, but this was the bit that made me snicker.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18150 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18151 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm
I see that bitter blue McNulty has been summing up the Moshiri years and failing to report the actuality which he, more than most, should know well.

"When it came to selecting managers, strategy was driven by the volatile whims of Moshiri, not Brands"


I think the word Volatile should refer to the fans, it was they that kept forcing Moshiri to sack managers


"Silva was sacked in December 2019 after a 5-2 loss at Liverpool, the decision taken against the advice of Brands, who was an admirer and keen to give him more time"


Moshiri gave the fans what they wanted, that later included Brands


Watford fans chant to Everton fans: "Marco Silva, we told you he's shit." Everton fans clap in agreement.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18152 on: Today at 04:18:03 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:58:54 pm
I see that bitter blue McNulty has been summing up the Moshiri years and failing to report the actuality which he, more than most, should know well.

"When it came to selecting managers, strategy was driven by the volatile whims of Moshiri, not Brands"


I think the word Volatile should refer to the fans, it was they that kept forcing Moshiri to sack managers


"Silva was sacked in December 2019 after a 5-2 loss at Liverpool, the absolute c*nts, the decision taken against the advice of Brands, who was an admirer and keen to give him more time"


Moshiri gave the fans what they wanted, that later included Brands


Watford fans chant to Everton fans: "Marco Silva, we told you he's shit." Everton fans clap in agreement.


Edited for what McNulty really said
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18153 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 02:18:34 pm
Love this bit in the Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) said in a statement: "Notwithstanding the development of our exceptional new home on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey, our recent history has been clouded by relegation battles, financial uncertainty, failed ownership bids, a leadership vacuum and unjust sporting sanctions.

"Today's announcement provides the opportunity for Evertonians to once again look forward with hope and optimism."

 ;D

I mean last time I looked it was a rather murky brown colour.

"Love this bit in the Everton Fan Advisory Board (BOO)..." would seem to be a far more apropos acronym...
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18154 on: Today at 05:13:47 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:00:26 pm
It's like buying a Yoghurt and finding the things has been open and rotting for 29 years

Like Seamus Coleman.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18155 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:51:53 pm
Sure it wasn't a Roma top? their kit was made by New Balance up to the end of the 2023 season

Too much red in that kit, Lar.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18156 on: Today at 05:37:42 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:53:04 pm
And it will always be that way on account of the local geology and fast moving tides  ::)

I love the club statement indicating that they're planning on "restoring Everton to its rightful place in the Premier League". It's the old "back where we belong" chestnut intended to imply always "near the top" and "challenging for silverware" which, if you know your history, is not the case for Everton.

If they hadn't mentioned the words Premier League in that aim then perhaps it could have been positive, but based on PL history they are roughly where they should be already.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18157 on: Today at 05:41:36 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:37:42 pm
If they hadn't mentioned the words Premier League in that aim then perhaps it could have been positive, but based on PL history they are roughly where they should be already.
Is that the same Premier League they called "corrupt"?
