The day just gets better and better for our friends across the Park. They've won an award!THE STONE ROSES WENDY & LISA* AWARD FOR CASCADING H2OManchester Uniteds long run of success in our prestigious Waterfall category comes to an end at last. Not because anybodys patched up the Old Trafford roof; theyve simply been overtaken by events at Everton, who are in the process of winding down operations at Goodison Park and pitching tent elsewhere. Back in the 1890s, the Grand Old Lady was built when the club was the best-run and richest in the land, a state of affairs reflected in the resulting edifice, a state-of-the-art pleasuredome that would become even more glamorous when Archie Leitch popped round to hang his criss-cross gables. This new place, by contrast, is being overseen by the executives who thought it a good idea to spend £26m on Beto. The result: a riverside stadium where functional drainage is seemingly an afterthought, viral footage of water sluicing down stairwells in the log-flume style, over and through worryingly prominent cracks in the floor. However theyve promised that a working drain will definitely be going in, at some point, so with the rest of the place looking tinder dry  and super funky too, it must for the sake of balance be said  for the new owners, its back over to Big Sir Jim, wholl need to pull his finger out if this award isnt heading back down the M62 next year.* Theyre much better, and its not even close. Theyre on Purple Rain, for goodness sake.