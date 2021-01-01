So, 2016-2024, the glory days for watchers of Everton, are over. Who would have thought, back in 2016 that Everton, newly cash rich and freed from the restraints of Victorian spending, would be where they are now. An owner who spent many, many millions of his (and others) money on players, a new ground, manager transfer fees, manager pay-offs, board pay offs, player pay-offs, training facilities, sight screens, blue lights, the Liver buildings, director of football pay offs
.who would have predicted this would turn them into a basket case. Moshiri gave the fans just about everything they wanted, financially and in terms of caving in to the impatience and narrow minded world view. For goodness sake, £700m of player purchases, Ancelotti and a new ground, what more could they have realistically asked for.
Which brings me to my main point, if Moshiri did all this and they got worse, why would Friedkin make any difference, Ive said this many times, only one thing has remained constant during the last 29 years at Everton, the common denominator, the only thing left when all the other aspects (including Bill) are taken away and the blame can only lie with that common factor, those mad child throwing, cocaine sniffing, snot wiping bastards who egg them on and boo them off.
(carrying ammunition to the game)