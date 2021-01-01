« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18040 on: Yesterday at 04:34:53 pm
Beto wants to leave. They have now inherited Friedkin's entire wealth and have around $7bn to spend. Mbappe and Vini Jr can't play together and are managed by Don Carlo who still loves them.

The conclusion is obvious.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

1892tillforever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18041 on: Yesterday at 04:39:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:34:53 pm
Beto wants to leave. They have now inherited Friedkin's entire wealth and have around $7bn to spend. Mbappe and Vini Jr can't play together and are managed by Don Carlo who still loves them.

The conclusion is obvious.
Yes, they sell Beto and spend 50m on Antony...
Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18042 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:29:17 am
Will he be welcomed on that bus tho? Being a foreigner?

Hey - We're Everton aren't we?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzyDyzfYSlc

Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18043 on: Yesterday at 07:37:40 pm
Oldmanmick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18044 on: Yesterday at 07:52:54 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 12:35:18 pm
Li Tie jailed for 20 years for match fixing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0kvxyj6y13o

They cant even cheat successfully

#ifithadn'tbeenforLiTie......
Redknight60

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18045 on: Yesterday at 08:26:23 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:43:50 am
The difference between them staying up is the absolute shite below them in the league.
is right. There's teams down there that will be lucky to win more than 5 games this season.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18046 on: Today at 09:18:26 am
him_15

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18047 on: Today at 09:28:05 am
Reckon this bustard will just happyily give up their game against Arsenal.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18048 on: Today at 10:19:46 am
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18049 on: Today at 10:25:21 am
At least today these play a team at their level, it'll be a game of set pieces
