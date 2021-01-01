« previous next »
newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December  5, 2024, 07:42:05 pm
Nothing to see here, move along.  ;D



It's from the Daily Fail but still..


The clip, which has attracted interest from Everton supporters on X, appears to show rain making its way through the stadium and drenching the bottom of the stand in the process.

Everton have explained to Mail Sport that the internal drainage in the stadium is yet to be installed.




Meanwhile, fans' concerns could be eased by the fact that the stadium has been built to withstand floods for up to 100 years.

Colin Chong, the project's development director said in 2021: 'In 60 years time, the climate could be a completely different climate to what we have today.

'We have a number of consultants who forecast what the potential climate could be in 60 or 100 years, and take into account global warming and other stuff. It's a bit of a dark art, having said that you have to plan ahead.'

He added: 'We are actually probably building one of the most complex projects in one of the most difficult locations.

'It's in a world heritage site, it's in a floodplain, it's in a docklands environment which is used to control the Leeds-Liverpool canal there - and we literally have to raise the footprint of the stadium by over a metre to create a new level if you want to call it that, where hopefully the experts will have got it right.

'The rest of Liverpool could flood but the football stadium should be ok!'

Yes Mr. Chong - hopefully - indeed

Are we sure this guy has't been smokign the good stuff from his pal, Cheech?
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 02:39:19 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:45:07 pm
Clive Thomas the Tank Engine.   ;D

We have a winner
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 02:52:18 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:45:07 pm
Clive Thomas the Tank Engine.   ;D

British Rhyl.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 02:57:07 pm
The only points they'll be winning are the ones on the track, amirite? ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 03:09:52 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 03:42:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December  5, 2024, 07:42:05 pm

Meanwhile, fans' concerns could be eased by the fact that the stadium has been built to withstand floods for up to 100 years.

'In 60 years time, the climate could be a completely different climate to what we have today.

'We have a number of consultants who forecast what the potential climate could be in 60 or 100 years, and take into account global warming and other stuff. It's a bit of a dark art, having said that you have to plan ahead.'

He added: 'We are actually probably building one of the most complex projects in one of the most difficult locations.

Said flood consultant, Noah Chance
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18006 on: Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:58:37 pm
Some of the loons are actually suggesting that the rearranged Derby should be played a week after the end of the season so that the World of Football can give Goodison the send off it deserves. They live on another planet.


One posibility could be to resechudle the game for the week after the season is set to end as Southampton travel to Merseyside on May 18.

The Wednesday or Thursday after this clash could be earmarked as a hugely appealing date for broadcasters to show the final game at Goodison.

Although this may suit TNT Sports and Co., the Toffees and their rivals may not be receptive of this proposal given the stakes that may ride on the result at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

Remember the TV fuss about Upton Parks last match when the Hammers moved to their new home.
They probably want a send off like that
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18007 on: Yesterday at 04:59:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Remember the TV fuss about Upton Parks last match when the Hammers moved to their new home.
They probably want a send off like that
A blue mate of mine told me that the rescheduled match is pencilled in for Tuesday the 11th of Feb.
He's a decent fella and usually a good source for things like this.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18008 on: Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:58:37 pm
Some of the loons are actually suggesting that the rearranged Derby should be played a week after the end of the season so that the World of Football can give Goodison the send off it deserves. They live on another planet.


Surely bommy night is more fitting?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18009 on: Yesterday at 05:05:32 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December  5, 2024, 07:42:05 pm


Why haven't they installed internal drainage yet? Have they forgotten where this located. Madness
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18010 on: Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
Star striker Beto...

Reports from Italy claim that Everton striker Beto has handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window and several Serie A sides are interested.

The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche and has started just one game in the Premier League so far this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Beto has asked to be sold in January and Everton have accepted his request and put him on the market.



We understand Everton are very reluctant to let Beto leave this winter and sources say claims of him handing in a transfer request are wide of the mark.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18011 on: Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Surely some Italian club has 50p available
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18012 on: Yesterday at 07:16:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:58:37 pm
Some of the loons are actually suggesting that the rearranged Derby should be played a week after the end of the season so that the World of Football can give Goodison the send off it deserves. They live on another planet.


One posibility could be to resechudle the game for the week after the season is set to end as Southampton travel to Merseyside on May 18.

The Wednesday or Thursday after this clash could be earmarked as a hugely appealing date for broadcasters to show the final game at Goodison.

Although this may suit TNT Sports and Co., the Toffees and their rivals may not be receptive of this proposal given the stakes that may ride on the result at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

To be fair it would be a nice warm up for us before the Champions League Final at the end of the month.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18013 on: Yesterday at 07:40:33 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
Star striker Beto...

Reports from Italy claim that Everton striker Beto has handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window and several Serie A sides are interested.

The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche and has started just one game in the Premier League so far this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Beto has asked to be sold in January and Everton have accepted his request and put him on the market.



We understand Everton are very reluctant to let Beto leave this winter and sources say claims of him handing in a transfer request are wide of the mark.

Have they started paying for Beto yet? They got him on a buy now pay later deal.
Be just like them to sell him for less than they promised to pay.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18014 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 04:59:44 pm
A blue mate of mine told me that the rescheduled match is pencilled in for Tuesday the 11th of Feb.
He's a decent fella and usually a good source for things like this.

Makes sense. It is a date for the CL knockout phase play-offs, that we will avoid ...
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18015 on: Today at 12:06:22 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:58:37 pm
Some of the loons are actually suggesting that the rearranged Derby should be played a week after the end of the season so that the World of Football can give Goodison the send off it deserves. They live on another planet...

They have such a bizarrely high opinion of their own importance. It's laughable really.

I get it. It's a big day for them. They are leaving the first home they owned and moving elsewhere. To them, it's important. For everyone else, it has no importance whatsoever.

Just play your last game then move on. Get over yourselves though, because no one else gives a monkeys.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18016 on: Today at 12:32:59 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
Star striker Beto...

Reports from Italy claim that Everton striker Beto has handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window and several Serie A sides are interested.

The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche and has started just one game in the Premier League so far this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Beto has asked to be sold in January and Everton have accepted his request and put him on the market.



We understand Everton are very reluctant to let Beto leave this winter and sources say claims of him handing in a transfer request are wide of the mark.
Apparently they use 'get me out of here' application forms as transfer request sheets in order to save money and encourage frankness
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18017 on: Today at 12:36:24 am
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18018 on: Today at 01:07:28 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:36:24 am


When they are at the club they are so frightened of upsetting the fans they say anything but you can see all they want is out, the optmism players have when they sign for them is sad to watch
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18019 on: Today at 08:20:26 am
It's that 15 year old Aussie lad I feel for, first the derby get's called off and now his favourite player wants to fuck off, the kid can't catch a break
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18020 on: Today at 08:30:14 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:20:26 am
It's that 15 year old Aussie lad I feel for, first the derby get's called off and now his favourite player wants to fuck off, the kid can't catch a break
Then he gets a free ticket for the Arsenal game! Fuckinghell. Poor kid.
