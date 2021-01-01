Some of the loons are actually suggesting that the rearranged Derby should be played a week after the end of the season so that the World of Football can give Goodison the send off it deserves. They live on another planet...
They have such a bizarrely high opinion of their own importance. It's laughable really.
I get it. It's a big day for them. They are leaving the first home they owned and moving elsewhere. To them, it's important. For everyone else, it has no importance whatsoever.
Just play your last game then move on. Get over yourselves though, because no one else gives a monkeys.