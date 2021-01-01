Star striker Beto...
Reports from Italy claim that Everton striker Beto has handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window and several Serie A sides are interested.
The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche and has started just one game in the Premier League so far this season.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Beto has asked to be sold in January and Everton have accepted his request and put him on the market.
We understand Everton are very reluctant to let Beto leave this winter and sources say claims of him handing in a transfer request are wide of the mark.