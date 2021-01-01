Star striker Beto...



Reports from Italy claim that Everton striker Beto has handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window and several Serie A sides are interested.



The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche and has started just one game in the Premier League so far this season.



According to Tuttomercatoweb, Beto has asked to be sold in January and Everton have accepted his request and put him on the market.







We understand Everton are very reluctant to let Beto leave this winter and sources say claims of him handing in a transfer request are wide of the mark.