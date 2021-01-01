Nothing to see here, move along.
It's from the Daily Fail but still..
The clip, which has attracted interest from Everton supporters on X, appears to show rain making its way through the stadium and drenching the bottom of the stand in the process.
Everton have explained to Mail Sport that the internal drainage in the stadium is yet to be installed.
Meanwhile, fans' concerns could be eased by the fact that the stadium has been built to withstand floods for up to 100 years.
Colin Chong, the project's development director said in 2021: 'In 60 years time, the climate could be a completely different climate to what we have today.
'We have a number of consultants who forecast what the potential climate could be in 60 or 100 years, and take into account global warming and other stuff. It's a bit of a dark art, having said that you have to plan ahead.'
He added: 'We are actually probably building one of the most complex projects in one of the most difficult locations.
'It's in a world heritage site, it's in a floodplain, it's in a docklands environment which is used to control the Leeds-Liverpool canal there - and we literally have to raise the footprint of the stadium by over a metre to create a new level if you want to call it that, where hopefully the experts will have got it right.
'The rest of Liverpool could flood but the football stadium should be ok!'
Yes Mr. Chong - hopefully - indeed
Are we sure this guy has't been smokign the good stuff from his pal, Cheech?