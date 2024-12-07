« previous next »
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,538
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 7, 2024, 12:37:04 pm
In Little Red Rising Hood, the house of sticks got blown down by a puff of wind. Everton really are a fairy tale.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 7, 2024, 12:55:33 pm
They are pretend gutted, the hiding we was onto postponed, honest
Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 7, 2024, 12:57:44 pm
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December  7, 2024, 12:34:21 pm
Everton cup tie to be played on a Thursday night without any thought for Peterborough fans.

Not the Bitters fault but Im sure theyll find some way to blame us.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c5yddepw4vko

They can't play Saturday as we're home and we couldn't play the Thursday/Friday because of a potential League Cup semi final first leg. Shite for Peterborough/the matchgoing fan like.
Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,555
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 7, 2024, 02:18:42 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December  7, 2024, 12:57:44 pm
They can't play Saturday as we're home and we couldn't play the Thursday/Friday because of a potential League Cup semi final first leg. Shite for Peterborough/the matchgoing fan like.

Sunday? Anyway hopefully Peterborough will earn a few Bob and Beto will prove hes better than Salah.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,876
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 7, 2024, 03:24:21 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on December  7, 2024, 12:55:33 pm
They are pretend gutted, the hiding we was onto postponed, honest
The funny thing is, it's when they go into a derby being cocky that they usually get destroyed.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 7, 2024, 04:04:42 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December  7, 2024, 03:24:21 pm
The funny thing is, it's when they go into a derby being cocky that they usually get destroyed.
that's coz they go in thinking they are able to play football, try and fail.

when they think they've got no chance is when they just kick at anyone in red that moves.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:14:28 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December  7, 2024, 08:55:59 am
https://xcancel.com/bbcmerseyside/status/1865095959765561677?t=AUpgYYdsWkHsWmlIPo8ktQ&s=19

:lmao

Coleman has invited the kid to one of their training sessions on Monday. You'd think someone of £60k per week could cough up £1500 so the lad could fly back for the rescheduled final match.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,590
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:20:05 am
Quote from: moondog on December  7, 2024, 09:10:04 am
Imagine coming all the way from Australia to watch Everton. Then the game gets cancelled.
 Proper Everton that.
Local club, fancy living 1000s of miles away with all the clubs in the world to choose from and picking Everton, totally unecessary
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,590
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:22:54 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 12:14:28 am
Coleman has invited the kid to one of their training sessions on Monday. You'd think someone of £60k per week could cough up £1500 so the lad could fly back for the rescheduled final match.
Now having seen what it's really like he wants to get back asap and never come back
Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,569
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:40:44 am
To be fair it was a great result for him today.

He didnt have to see them get pummelled in the pissing rain.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,565
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:45:59 am
Quote from: moondog on December  8, 2024, 12:40:44 am
To be fair it was a great result for him today.

He didnt have to see them get pummelled in the pissing rain.

Dodged the wind assisted toddlers as well
Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 04:54:21 am
Quote from: ToneLa on December  7, 2024, 12:55:33 pm
They are pretend gutted,
bit like their new bowl, it has pretend gutters
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,946
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 10:04:16 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on December  8, 2024, 12:45:59 am
Dodged the wind assisted toddlers as well

'Wind assisted toddlers'

 :lmao
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,841
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 11:02:13 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on December  8, 2024, 10:04:16 am
'Wind assisted toddlers'

 :lmao
It's called The Wind Assisted Toddler effect. There's an acronym for it as well though I forget what it is...
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,946
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 11:07:43 am
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  8, 2024, 11:02:13 am
It's called The Wind Assisted Toddler effect. There's an acronym for it as well though I forget what it is...

 ;D
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:46:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  8, 2024, 11:02:13 am
It's called The Wind Assisted Toddler effect. There's an acronym for it as well though I forget what it is...
there's a new stat the nerds are refining - xTT - to define how much effect the throwing has had on the game.
Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,692
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 12:51:43 pm
Well, I don't know about the toddlers but it looks like they got a good distance on the scooters...
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 07:09:46 pm
Arsenal got Monaco midweek and then the Ev less than 72 hours later. The Ev coming off 10 days rest and a 4-0 win, any chance of an upset?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 07:26:29 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December  8, 2024, 07:09:46 pm
Arsenal got Monaco midweek and then the Ev less than 72 hours later. The Ev coming off 10 days rest and a 4-0 win, any chance of an upset?
The Ev?

Help us?

Theyll roll over and have their tummies tickled

5-0
Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 07:46:32 pm
GOAL!
Arsenal 1 Everton 0
Kai Havertz ('4)

A delicious in-swinging corner from Bukayo Saka travels over Jordan Pickford's minute arms, with Gabriel unchallenged and able to nod the ball across the six yard box for a simple finish for the German.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,876
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 07:56:49 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December  8, 2024, 07:09:46 pm
Arsenal got Monaco midweek and then the Ev less than 72 hours later. The Ev coming off 10 days rest and a 4-0 win, any chance of an upset?
No.
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 08:13:19 pm
Takes one to know one. The BS will love a rumble with Pulis lads.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,550
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 8, 2024, 08:26:39 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 12:14:28 am
Coleman has invited the kid to one of their training sessions on Monday. You'd think someone of £60k per week could cough up £1500 so the lad could fly back for the rescheduled final match.

It's a gesture though at least as he didn't have to make it ! 
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 07:53:47 am
Quote from: kesey on December  8, 2024, 08:26:39 pm
It's a gesture though at least as he didn't have to make it !

They're putting the knife in. They've given him a free ticket to their match against Arsenal. The poor bastard.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,565
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 09:18:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2024, 07:53:47 am
They're putting the knife in. They've given him a free ticket to their match against Arsenal. The poor bastard.

Be like watching 80's Wimbledon vs peak Stoke

A classic for the ages
Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,555
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 09:21:21 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 10, 2024, 09:18:37 am
Be like watching 80's Wimbledon vs peak Stoke

A classic for the ages

But Arsenal have taken a stage further with their Bolshoi level choreographed and coordinated line dance.
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 01:57:57 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2024, 07:53:47 am
They're putting the knife in. They've given him a free ticket to their match against Arsenal. The poor bastard.
Yeah, if he thought a game getting postponed is bad, hes in for a shock when he actually sees Everton play a game.

Saw on SSN he said Beto is his favourite player? The lad has clearly only ever watched one game of football
Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,876
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 02:04:50 pm
Quote from: JRed on December 10, 2024, 01:57:57 pm
Yeah, if he thought a game getting postponed is bad, hes in for a shock when he actually sees Everton play a game.

Saw on SSN he said Beto is his favourite player? The lad has clearly only ever watched one game of football
Poor kid. I hope no one lashes him onto the pitch.

It's funny how these make such a fuss over the odd foreigner who picks them as their team. Especially as their fans seem to despise anyone that wasn't born within toddler throwing distance of County Road.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,590
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 03:42:25 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 10, 2024, 02:04:50 pm
Poor kid. I hope no one lashes him onto the pitch.

It's funny how these make such a fuss over the odd foreigner who picks them as their team. Especially as their fans seen to despise anyone that wasn't born within toddler throwing distance of County Road.




This is a team for local people, foreigners are viewed with suspicion (except welsh obviously) mixed with some excitement and wonder that someone so far away might share their deluded faith.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 10, 2024, 08:21:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 12:14:28 am
Coleman has invited the kid to one of their training sessions on Monday. You'd think someone of £60k per week could cough up £1500 so the lad could fly back for the rescheduled final match.

Everton train?
Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,190
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:00:20 am
Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,190
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:00:52 am
The Flying Scotskid?
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,946
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:06:39 am
Leyton Orient Express?
