Everton cup tie to be played on a Thursday night without any thought for Peterborough fans.Not the Bitters fault but Im sure theyll find some way to blame us.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c5yddepw4vko
They can't play Saturday as we're home and we couldn't play the Thursday/Friday because of a potential League Cup semi final first leg. Shite for Peterborough/the matchgoing fan like.
They are pretend gutted, the hiding we was onto postponed, honest
The funny thing is, it's when they go into a derby being cocky that they usually get destroyed.
Imagine coming all the way from Australia to watch Everton. Then the game gets cancelled. Proper Everton that.
Coleman has invited the kid to one of their training sessions on Monday. You'd think someone of £60k per week could cough up £1500 so the lad could fly back for the rescheduled final match.
To be fair it was a great result for him today. He didnt have to see them get pummelled in the pissing rain.
Dodged the wind assisted toddlers as well
It's called The Wind Assisted Toddler effect. There's an acronym for it as well though I forget what it is...
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Arsenal got Monaco midweek and then the Ev less than 72 hours later. The Ev coming off 10 days rest and a 4-0 win, any chance of an upset?
It's a gesture though at least as he didn't have to make it !
They're putting the knife in. They've given him a free ticket to their match against Arsenal. The poor bastard.
Be like watching 80's Wimbledon vs peak StokeA classic for the ages
Yeah, if he thought a game getting postponed is bad, hes in for a shock when he actually sees Everton play a game.Saw on SSN he said Beto is his favourite player? The lad has clearly only ever watched one game of football
Poor kid. I hope no one lashes him onto the pitch. It's funny how these make such a fuss over the odd foreigner who picks them as their team. Especially as their fans seen to despise anyone that wasn't born within toddler throwing distance of County Road.
Everton train?
