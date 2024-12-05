So, 130 years of Derby games at Goodison (in the league at least) comes to an end tomorrow. Whilst I want nothing more thanto batter these to the floor I also recognise the historic event this actually is. I went to Goodison before I went to Anfield, in the days when 'gentlemen' footballers dominated and Goodison was a civilised cauldron in those days with their team the dominat force locally. Goodison holds the record for a derby, over 78,000 and I'll miss the place in a way, not as it is now but the Goodison of Johnny Morrisey and Brian Labone, of beating them 5-1 and being so close to the pitch and the bullens crowd, of the toffee thrower (rather than the child thrower), of the decent Evertonians I've known and of the Derby's of old which were the best games ever.

I'll miss what has already gone.

Let's stuff them.

