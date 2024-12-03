« previous next »
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17840 on: Yesterday at 04:37:37 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 03:18:27 pm
They wouldn't be mad enough to announce it...

Would they?

a couple of solid rumours, starting on Thursday, might do the trick.
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17841 on: Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm
Match officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17842 on: Yesterday at 06:28:46 pm
Pickford will try to break someone's leg.
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17843 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm
Match officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Michael Abu Dhabi Employee Oliver.
FFS
jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17844 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Michael Abu Dhabi Employee Oliver.
FFS

Is that the same Abu Dhabi Everton betrayed when they joined the Red Cartel voting block? Looks like we've got the ref sorted for this game  ;)
swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17845 on: Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Come on Wolves. Back in the bottom 3 if this lot lose tomorrow.
Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17846 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Oh dear. The worst results possible for them. Shame.
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17847 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Massive game for them tomorrow. It's a good.job they're in form
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17848 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
Couple of bad results for Everton tonight.



Their 6-pointer against Wolves tomorrow has just became even more important. No pressure at all ...
Bobsackamano

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17849 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
Wolves are vulnerable defensively but can bang them in as well.

0-3
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17850 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Preferably a tight a game with a classic Goodison sucker punch right at the death, don't want them 3 down too early like at the weekend and Red Sean making changes to rest players, they can't handle 3 games a week so want them fucked for Saturday
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17851 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
Wolves are vulnerable defensively but can bang them in as well.

0-3

Cunha had three goals selected for MOTD2 goal of the month for November.

How many did Everton score in November?

Answer on a postcard.
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17852 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Preferably a tight a game with a classic Goodison sucker punch right at the death, don't want them 3 down too early like at the weekend and Red Sean making changes to rest players, they can't handle 3 games a week so want them fucked for Saturday
good point. 1-1 until the 92nd then Wolves score on a Pickford howler.
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17853 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17854 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm
The odd fluke goal from a set piece aside, where are their goals coming from?
Bobsackamano

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17855 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm
The 9 games after Wolves are truly awful for Everton. They are in big trouble.

Wed 4 Dec 19:30   14   Wolves (H)
Sat 7 Dec 12:30   15   Liverpool (H)
Sat 14 Dec 15:00   16   Arsenal (A)
Sun 22 Dec 14:00   17   Chelsea (H)
Thu 26 Dec 12:30   18   Man City (A)
Sun 29 Dec 15:00   19   Nott'm Forest (H)
Sat 4 Jan 15:00   20   Bournemouth (A)
Wed 15 Jan 19:30 21   Aston Villa (H)   
Sun 19 Jan 14:00   22   Spurs (H)
Sat 25 Jan 15:00   23   Brighton (A)
