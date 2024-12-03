They wouldn't be mad enough to announce it...Would they?
Match officials:Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Michael Abu Dhabi Employee Oliver.FFS
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Wolves are vulnerable defensively but can bang them in as well.0-3
Preferably a tight a game with a classic Goodison sucker punch right at the death, don't want them 3 down too early like at the weekend and Red Sean making changes to rest players, they can't handle 3 games a week so want them fucked for Saturday
Answer in invisible ink on a postcard.
