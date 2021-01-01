The trouble with our friends across the Park is that they still hanker after the days of the big centre forward and Beto is tall



Its weird how they profess to want exciting football but disdain our type of football with pace goals and passing.The days of a big centre forward diving onto crosses have passed.Football has come a long way, with Liverpool leading the way in England with a passing game decreed by Shanks and developed by Bob Joe and then Kenny. Jurgen spiced it up with athleticism and some outrageously skillful players but look back at some of the games from the 70s and you will see Liverpool pressing teams to distruction.Everton fans still want to see a big centre forward piling in on crosses. It explains their weird devotion to Ferguson, who was a thug on the pitch and hardly what can be called prolific. Indeed their last great centre forward was Bob Latchford -who never scored a Derby goal. I recall when Lineker was banging in 40 goals in a season for them, hearing complaints that it was boring and not how Everton play.Even Lukaku got stick off the made not manufactured brigade.They hated the Martinez, Koemann, Silva style of passing game.