Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
Just watched the highlights from today's game and Branthwaite is absolute dog shite.

What was Tarkovaski or however you spell it doing for their 3rd goal? Rashford just makes an easy run and he just lets him run.

Hopefully they are proper goosed for Sat. They are not built for 3 games in 6 days
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:43:11 pm
Worst start to a season since 1994-95.

Jeez, that is bad. Its hardly like they havent struggled before. I remember them losing 4-1 to United one October (98/99?) and at that point United had scored more goals at Goodison than Everton. and plenty of other years theyve seemed doomed at this point only to recover.

Guess, as ever, theyre lucky theres 3 or more equally bad sides knocking around this season. Still think Wolves and Palace look more likely to haul themselves out of trouble so just a case of whether one of the promoted sides can get it together quickly enough to overtake them.
How shite is that Beto - they coulda been 2 up within about 20 mins if he wasn't dogshit ;D

MOTD highlights suggested Everton were better than Utd for 35 mins until they threw the game away. Hope they do that fucking mad kickoff v us on Saturday, we'll be 1 up in the first 20 secs
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:36:53 pm
How shite is that Beto - they coulda been 2 up within about 20 mins if he wasn't dogshit ;D

MOTD highlights suggested Everton were better than Utd for 35 mins until they threw the game away. Hope they do that fucking mad kickoff v us on Saturday, we'll be 1 up in the first 20 secs

Pissed myself at the one that ended up in Salford Quays, absolute shite

Fella who I know through work went to watch them play Donny last season and said he looked a great player :lmao
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:57:07 pm
Pissed myself at the one that ended up in Salford Quays, absolute shite

Fella who I know through work went to watch them play Donny last season and said he looked a great player :lmao
The trouble with our friends across the Park is that they still hanker after the days of the big centre forward and Beto is tall  ::)
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Jeez, that is bad. Its hardly like they havent struggled before. I remember them losing 4-1 to United one October (98/99?) and at that point United had scored more goals at Goodison than Everton. and plenty of other years theyve seemed doomed at this point only to recover.

Guess, as ever, theyre lucky theres 3 or more equally bad sides knocking around this season. Still think Wolves and Palace look more likely to haul themselves out of trouble so just a case of whether one of the promoted sides can get it together quickly enough to overtake them.

Other than Southampton, the other sides look like they have goals in them. Ipswich are starting to get used to this level and they have a couple of match winners. Leicester have goals in that side and obviously Wolves/Palace are better than the bitters.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:49:28 pm
Other than Southampton, the other sides look like they have goals in them. Ipswich are starting to get used to this level and they have a couple of match winners. Leicester have goals in that side and obviously Wolves/Palace are better than the bitters.

I do actually think this is the season they go. Ipswich should have beaten the Mancs, Leicester should get the new manager bounce and RVN could get them playing better and as you say Wolves and Palace are both better sides - Everton are in the worst two in the league now.
11 points from 13 games and 10 goals speaks volumes.
It would just be their slimey luck to finish 3rd from bottom and the cheats go down instead.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:46:24 pm
The trouble with our friends across the Park is that they still hanker after the days of the big centre forward and Beto is tall  ::)

Its weird how they profess to want exciting football but disdain our type of football with pace goals and passing.
The days of a big centre forward diving onto crosses have passed.
Football has come a long way, with Liverpool leading the way in England with a passing game decreed by Shanks and developed by Bob Joe and then Kenny. Jurgen spiced it up with athleticism and some outrageously skillful players but look back at some of the games from the 70s and you will see Liverpool pressing teams to distruction.
Everton fans still want to see a big centre forward piling in on crosses. It explains their weird devotion to Ferguson, who was a thug on the pitch and hardly what can be called prolific. Indeed their last great centre forward was Bob Latchford -who never scored a Derby goal. I recall when Lineker was banging in 40 goals in a season for them, hearing complaints that it was boring and not how Everton play.
Even Lukaku got stick off the made not manufactured brigade.
They hated the Martinez, Koemann, Silva style of passing game.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 05:21:01 pm
11 points from 13 games and 10 goals speaks volumes.
It would just be their slimey luck to finish 3rd from bottom and the cheats go down instead.

I could live with that
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:30:50 pm
Its weird how they profess to want exciting football but disdain our type of football with pace goals and passing.
The days of a big centre forward diving onto crosses have passed.
Football has come a long way, with Liverpool leading the way in England with a passing game decreed by Shanks and developed by Bob Joe and then Kenny. Jurgen spiced it up with athleticism and some outrageously skillful players but look back at some of the games from the 70s and you will see Liverpool pressing teams to distruction.
Everton fans still want to see a big centre forward piling in on crosses. It explains their weird devotion to Ferguson, who was a thug on the pitch and hardly what can be called prolific. Indeed their last great centre forward was Bob Latchford -who never scored a Derby goal. I recall when Lineker was banging in 40 goals in a season for them, hearing complaints that it was boring and not how Everton play.
Even Lukaku got stick off the made not manufactured brigade.
They hated the Martinez, Koemann, Silva style of passing game.

They've been a direct team.who rely on set plays and lumping it up to the big man throughout the Premier League era at least.

Played a bit of football under Martinez for a bit, but even then the attack was built around Lukaku.
The thought of them starting their first season at BMD in the Championship is just so funny.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:06:00 pm
The thought of them starting their first season at BMD in the Championship is just so funny.

It could be many seasons in the Championship if that happened.
Can see Moyes back there by the new year.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:10:06 pm
Can see Moyes back there by the new year.

Shame as he's seemed ok since he left
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Shame as he's seemed ok since he left

He was decent in MOTD2 last night.
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 06:35:48 pm
He was decent in MOTD2 last night.
Yeah, even referenced his own failure following a legendary manager as a way of praising Slot who has succeeded in doing so (so far)
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:15:01 pm
I do actually think this is the season they go. Ipswich should have beaten the Mancs, Leicester should get the new manager bounce and RVN could get them playing better and as you say Wolves and Palace are both better sides - Everton are in the worst two in the league now.

I agree with that mate. Ipswich are a decent side who have been a little unlucky and as I say, are playing some decent stuff. Liam Delap looks a real talent as well. Hell even Southampton are starting to look a little better. Everton are no doubt in deep shit
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:30:50 pm
Its weird how they profess to want exciting football but disdain our type of football with pace goals and passing.
The days of a big centre forward diving onto crosses have passed.
Football has come a long way, with Liverpool leading the way in England with a passing game decreed by Shanks and developed by Bob Joe and then Kenny. Jurgen spiced it up with athleticism and some outrageously skillful players but look back at some of the games from the 70s and you will see Liverpool pressing teams to distruction.
Everton fans still want to see a big centre forward piling in on crosses. It explains their weird devotion to Ferguson, who was a thug on the pitch and hardly what can be called prolific. Indeed their last great centre forward was Bob Latchford -who never scored a Derby goal. I recall when Lineker was banging in 40 goals in a season for them, hearing complaints that it was boring and not how Everton play.
Even Lukaku got stick off the made not manufactured brigade.
They hated the Martinez, Koemann, Silva style of passing game.

It was absolute madness. He was the best available goal scorer in the league, they were champions, he turned up and scored 40 goals in 57 games and the wanted rid of him. Probably didn't help that we won the league mind.
The excellent Pythagoras In Boots has done a video on Braithwaite's limitations, says his transfer fee should be £15 million.

https://xcancel.com/pythaginboots/status/1804926120518688785
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:44:34 pm
The excellent Pythagoras In Boots has done a video on Braithwaite's limitations, says his transfer fee should be £15 million.

https://xcancel.com/pythaginboots/status/1804926120518688785
Must admit, the £100M defender looked like a lower league player on Sunday
I see The Winslow's closing on Goodison Road. The ground move won't be good for the local businesses.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:53 pm
I see The Winslow's closing on Goodison Road. The ground move won't be good for the local businesses.
Once Everton touches you...
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:15:01 pm
I do actually think this is the season they go. Ipswich should have beaten the Mancs, Leicester should get the new manager bounce and RVN could get them playing better and as you say Wolves and Palace are both better sides - Everton are in the worst two in the league now.

Leicester looked woeful at the weekend. Did score one goal completely out of the blue largely thanks to Vardy but there was no pace about them, their midfield was just full of defensive midfielder types and they ended with a back three of Wout Faes, Connor Cody and Vestergaard.

And their fans hated them. Called for the Director of Football to quit, sang this is embarrassing and were fucking shit and gave the players dogs abuse at full time. All very entertaining but they did feel a bit doomed unless Mr Edd gets them going.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:43:11 pm
Worst start to a season since 1994-95.

Roma's worst start in 46 years and losing at home tonight. 15th in the league.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Shame as he's seemed ok since he left
That will quickly change if he gets the gig there.
"The return of the people's club".
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:52:41 pm
That will quickly change if he gets the gig there.
"The return of the people's club".
Everyone seems to go a bit weird when they work for Everton. He'd have to go back to talking utter shite again, just to fit in.
