Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 06:10:28 pm
Tough loss against the 'A' team today... should be fine against Wolves in the six-point match.

Wolves have the worst defensive record in the League but have scored twice as many as our cousins so if they dont score, and they havent for a while, they stand a great chance of losing.

Mind you all I care about is our players getting out of the pit in one piece and with the three points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:40:41 pm
How much is it for a seat facing away from the pitch. ;D

Two grand
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:26:45 pm
Tough day for the Shite. Played once. Lost twice.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:27:18 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 06:10:28 pm
Tough loss against the 'A' team today... should be fine against Wolves in the six-point match.

Wolves will batter them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm


Can't stop laughing at this. Imagine calling your own mother "RS" ahahaha
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 07:26:45 pm
Tough day for the Shite. Played once. Lost twice.
;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
Remember when Everton fans weren't that bothered about getting beaten by the Red Mancs when they were stopping the "redshite" from winning trophies?  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm


Can't stop laughing at this. Imagine calling your own mother "RS" ahahaha

Imagine how your Ma feels having a bitter as a son ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:16:40 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Imagine how your Ma feels having a bitter as a son ;D

Bet she's laughing her tits off tonight ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:20:19 pm
They could be bang in trouble.

Think it's going to be very tight, this season.
always is though isn't it.  they were one foot out of the Prem until they played Brighton the other year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
always is though isn't it.  they were one foot out of the Prem until they played Brighton the other year.
Brighton, Leicester and Arsenal all have a lot to answer for for keeping these up in recent years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm
Have they announced the referees for this yet?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
To cap an horrific day for them, the Liver Building is bathed top to bottom in red light tonight. It looks beautiful.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Lowest scorers in the league along with Southampton. Another exciting season lays ahead for the boys in blue.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:57:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
always is though isn't it.  they were one foot out of the Prem until they played Brighton the other year.

Brighton were an absolute disgrace that game. De Zerbi the fraud.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm
They will conserve energy on Wednesday against Wolves ready to kick us at evrey opportunity next weekend.  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm
They will conserve energy on Wednesday against Wolves ready to kick us at evrey opportunity next weekend.  :D

Well, Wolves are their best chance of winning a point in December, considering they are playing LFC, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City in the next 4 games ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
Just watched the highlights from today's game and Branthwaite is absolute dog shite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm
Have they announced the referees for this yet?

Coote probably, with Tierney on VAR.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
Coote probably, with Tierney on VAR.
Andy Gray and Tony Bellew as ref assistants.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:35:41 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm


Can't stop laughing at this. Imagine calling your own mother "RS" ahahaha
He should have listened to his mum
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:40:32 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:41 am
He should have listened to his mum
Mum's always right.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:00:16 am
I was looking at our fixtures and noticed next weeks game. I then started to look who Everton were playing next week, that's how forgettable they are these days.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:07:10 am
A third of the way through the season and if you triple their points theyd still be below us.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:33:44 am
Quote

Yer ma!...







...knows what she's talking about
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:34:56 am
Just watched MOTD2. Goal of the month competition and Cunha has three goals in it. Which is three more than Everton scored in the entire month.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:53:16 am
I mean I've called my aunt a bitter blue back in the day...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:09:17 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:34:56 am
Just watched MOTD2. Goal of the month competition and Cunha has three goals in it. Which is three more than Everton scored in the entire month.

And one more for him at the Pit.
