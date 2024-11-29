Surely them comments are from Rawkites in disguise?
Well it is a distinct possibility.Rule out Capon though as there were no cymbal bearing chimps or Norris from Corrie.
Hold on, hold on. They've got £425m owed to 2 separate creditors and Moshiri is owed £451m as well? So nearly £1bn in debt and they're building a stadium for over £800m. Make it make sense?And surely Moshiri isn't allowed to just write off that debt, doesn't that go against every single PSR regulation? Or is this all down to the new rules voted in in the last couple of weeks? Because an owner pumping ungodly amounts of money into a club and then just being able to write that debt off is fucking ridiculous
Ageism in the "South Stand Lower".
Like paying for a nuclear winter
Apparently, they're consoling themselves with it isn't too bad of an increase as they were expecting higher.
£1,995 would be a fair price
Like paying for a nuclear winter
Pricing grid? Why not just "prices"?
And where it says "under 11", is that age or does everyone under 11 foot get in for £199 per season?
And using tariff. Just weird for the sake of being weird. I assume its per weapon you want to bring. So if just want to throw the one child per game itll be £199 a season. Not sure if that gives you unlimited throws of that child each game or if its just the once each time. There might be an additional charge or maybe some sort of top up system they can buy at half time for those extra angry matches.
The best the Gwladys ever looked and sounded was when we had it in 1985 against the Mancs.
That is what I was referring to.
Could this be the season?
Still don't see it happening; Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton are awful. When teams leak goals like those three they very rarely turn it around.
