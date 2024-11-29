« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1066958 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17720 on: November 29, 2024, 11:16:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 29, 2024, 10:17:16 am
Surely them comments are from Rawkites in disguise?

Well it is a distinct possibility.

Rule out Capon though as there were no cymbal bearing chimps or Norris from Corrie.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17721 on: November 29, 2024, 11:19:40 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on November 29, 2024, 11:16:13 am
Well it is a distinct possibility.

Rule out Capon though as there were no cymbal bearing chimps or Norris from Corrie.

There's a Bungle on there though

Or is that GOT?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17722 on: November 29, 2024, 02:13:38 pm »
Hold on, hold on. They've got £425m owed to 2 separate creditors and Moshiri is owed £451m as well? So nearly £1bn in debt and they're building a stadium for over £800m. Make it make sense?

And surely Moshiri isn't allowed to just write off that debt, doesn't that go against every single PSR regulation? Or is this all down to the new rules voted in in the last couple of weeks? Because an owner pumping ungodly amounts of money into a club and then just being able to write that debt off is fucking ridiculous
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17723 on: November 29, 2024, 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on November 29, 2024, 02:13:38 pm
Hold on, hold on. They've got £425m owed to 2 separate creditors and Moshiri is owed £451m as well? So nearly £1bn in debt and they're building a stadium for over £800m. Make it make sense?

And surely Moshiri isn't allowed to just write off that debt, doesn't that go against every single PSR regulation? Or is this all down to the new rules voted in in the last couple of weeks? Because an owner pumping ungodly amounts of money into a club and then just being able to write that debt off is fucking ridiculous

I smell a CVA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17724 on: November 29, 2024, 08:38:03 pm »
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17725 on: November 29, 2024, 08:55:31 pm »
Fair pricing, albeit the football is atrocious, but won't generate the huge revenue increases they've banged on about.

To be fair they do well getting the kids in cheap.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17726 on: November 29, 2024, 09:09:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November 29, 2024, 08:38:03 pm


Season one is fill the stands. Season two will be fill the pockets.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17727 on: Yesterday at 12:03:23 am »
Ageism in the "South Stand Lower".
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17728 on: Yesterday at 12:05:59 am »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 12:03:23 am
Ageism in the "South Stand Lower".

Looks the safest stand for opposition players to go near, no toddlers in there
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17729 on: Yesterday at 03:54:25 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 29, 2024, 08:38:03 pm


Imagine, just imagine, £900 for that

Like paying for a nuclear winter
A win for the Liverpool country

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17730 on: Yesterday at 04:20:35 am »
Apparently, they're consoling themselves with it isn't too bad of an increase as they were expecting higher.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17731 on: Yesterday at 07:45:37 am »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17732 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:20:35 am
Apparently, they're consoling themselves with it isn't too bad of an increase as they were expecting higher.

Because they thought they were big time moving to the stadium and it'd put them on the top table for match revenues. If that was the case the prices would be a fair bit higher.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17733 on: Yesterday at 08:22:29 am »
They also rose this year, so that's maybe 25% increase over two years. Ouch.

Interestingly, and I'm sure very very coincidentally, all their pricing tiers seems to be just a smidge below our pricing tiers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17734 on: Yesterday at 08:30:19 am »
I'm surprised they're not complaining that their prices aren't higher than the 'Redshite's'.

No campaign to make them cost £1,878 each?
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17735 on: Yesterday at 08:33:37 am »
£1,995 would be a fair price
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17736 on: Yesterday at 08:41:03 am »
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17737 on: Yesterday at 09:41:07 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 03:54:25 am
Imagine, just imagine, £900 for that

Like paying for a nuclear winter

Could be worse. You could be paying £675 out of your pension after watching 30 years worth of shite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17738 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 29, 2024, 08:38:03 pm


Pricing grid? Why not just "prices"?

And where it says "under 11", is that age or does everyone under 11 foot get in for £199 per season?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17739 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:14:55 am
Pricing grid? Why not just "prices"?

And using tariff. Just weird for the sake of being weird.

Quote
And where it says "under 11", is that age or does everyone under 11 foot get in for £199 per season?

I assume its per weapon you want to bring. So if just want to throw the one child per game itll be £199 a season. Not sure if that gives you unlimited throws of that child each game or if its just the once each time. There might be an additional charge or maybe some sort of top up system they can buy at half time for those extra angry matches.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17740 on: Yesterday at 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 10:48:36 am
And using tariff. Just weird for the sake of being weird.

I assume its per weapon you want to bring. So if just want to throw the one child per game itll be £199 a season. Not sure if that gives you unlimited throws of that child each game or if its just the once each time. There might be an additional charge or maybe some sort of top up system they can buy at half time for those extra angry matches.

Flexibly tariffed trebuchet optional half season tickets?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17741 on: Yesterday at 04:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on November 28, 2024, 09:56:27 pm
The best the Gwladys ever looked and sounded was when we had it in 1985 against the Mancs.
That is what I was referring to.
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17742 on: Yesterday at 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 04:52:16 pm
That is what I was referring to.
I assumed it was.  :thumbup
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17743 on: Yesterday at 06:37:24 pm »
See results went their way today.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17744 on: Today at 11:23:45 am »
C'mon the blueshite.

In to these. They only won against Bodo becos Frodo couldn't find Gandalf.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17745 on: Today at 03:12:48 pm »
Could this be the season?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17746 on: Today at 03:20:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:12:48 pm
Could this be the season?



They could be bang in trouble.

Think it's going to be very tight, this season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm »
Still don't see it happening; Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton are awful. When teams leak goals like those three they very rarely turn it around.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:25:55 pm
Still don't see it happening; Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton are awful. When teams leak goals like those three they very rarely turn it around.

Might see City in that mix as well
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17749 on: Today at 03:30:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:12:48 pm
Could this be the season?



Wasn't this lot due to another point deduction, one that was postponed?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17750 on: Today at 03:30:55 pm »
Delighted United beat them. Hopefully this is finally the season
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
