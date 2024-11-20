Are the Everton fans slowly pivoting from supporting the two Manchester clubs to supporting Saudi Castle? We all know that selling Rooney didn't really count because he went to Man U, there's no reason why they won't do the same mental gymnastics with Gordon.
Saudicastle absolutely despise Everton, so I can't see a love-in between them both happening any time soon.
Theyre not even hiding it now.Tiny tiny arms!
Missed opportunity today with Brentford down to 10 for over half the match.
I had that game down as a nailed-on Brentford win, so it's two points gained for the Shite this afternoon. Were they really booing that result? Brentford are a far better team than them.
This lot are in trouble
Just looked at the fixtures! Its going to be a miserable Christmas for the bitters!
Their fixtures between now and February are dire. It looked like theyd be pretty fine but they have this run now or awful games and again towards the end of the season where they may pick up next to nothing from... Come on other sides get a few points and make us believe !
All the best to you and yours too.
These will be just fine, big point against Brentford today. Too much worse shite in the league this season, so these will float just above.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJQc-p4Dh9cEverton 0-0 Brentford | Gwladys Street Reaction
Comment on the Guardian:
Crosby Nick never fails.
