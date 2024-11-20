« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1053563 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17560 on: November 20, 2024, 10:57:29 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 20, 2024, 09:50:27 am
Are the Everton fans slowly pivoting from supporting the two Manchester clubs to supporting Saudi Castle?  We all know that selling Rooney didn't really count because he went to Man U, there's no reason why they won't do the same mental gymnastics with Gordon.
Saudicastle absolutely despise Everton, so I can't see a love-in between them both happening any time soon.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17561 on: November 20, 2024, 01:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 20, 2024, 10:57:29 am
Saudicastle absolutely despise Everton, so I can't see a love-in between them both happening any time soon.

If it is a wind up and the Saudi starter packs tend to point that it is, a fair few blues have been taken in.
Gordon was hated by them long before he wanted away. They literally hounded him out, blaming him getting stuck in on a goal from the resulting free kick, and would have screamed blue murder if he hadnt gone in for the challenge.
Strange people.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17562 on: Yesterday at 01:48:04 pm »
Gutted that these have won the steepest stand cup - assuming they ever move into BMD. Also qualified for the closest to the pitch trophy. Got to be better than a CL win that lid.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17563 on: Yesterday at 02:19:35 pm »

Theyre not even hiding it now.

Tiny tiny arms!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17564 on: Yesterday at 02:52:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:19:35 pm

Theyre not even hiding it now.

Tiny tiny arms!

Whys the team sheet printed on a Breene King Pub menu?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17565 on: Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm »
Missed opportunity today with Brentford down to 10 for over half the match.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17566 on: Yesterday at 05:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm
Missed opportunity today with Brentford down to 10 for over half the match.
I bet that Dyche would have taken that this morning, and he's not one to change his mind regardless of circumstances.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17567 on: Yesterday at 05:00:37 pm »
good god - is this true?

Boos around Goodison Park as Everton couldn't find a way past the 10-men of Brentford.

:)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17568 on: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm »
An xg of 1 from 27 shots  ;D must have been a set piece and long shot fest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17569 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm »
Next match, December 1st for Everton away to Man Utd.

Vote now... ;D

https://xcancel.com/Djmc76/status/1856019439134613576
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17570 on: Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm »
I had that game down as a nailed-on Brentford win, so it's two points gained for the Shite this afternoon. Were they really booing that result?  :o

Brentford are a far better team than them.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17571 on: Yesterday at 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm
Missed opportunity today with Brentford down to 10 for over half the match.

And bad news for them with Wolves winning away and Palace getting a draw away to Villa. They probably expected them to lose.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17572 on: Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm
I had that game down as a nailed-on Brentford win, so it's two points gained for the Shite this afternoon. Were they really booing that result?  :o

Brentford are a far better team than them.

First point for Brentford away and they went down to 10 in the first half. Plus Wolves won and Palace drew away to Villa.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17573 on: Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm »
This lot are in trouble
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17574 on: Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm »
I dont think these know how to win a game
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17575 on: Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm »
What makes it funnier is they had a segment on Football Focus today with Tony Bellew interviewing McNeil, talking about his goalscoring prowess.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17576 on: Yesterday at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm
This lot are in trouble

Their fixtures between now and February are dire. It looked like theyd be pretty fine but they have this run now or awful games and again towards the end of the season where they may pick up next to nothing from... Come on other sides get a few points and make us believe !
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17577 on: Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm »
Just looked at the fixtures! Its going to be a miserable Christmas for the bitters!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17578 on: Yesterday at 05:32:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
Just looked at the fixtures! Its going to be a miserable Christmas for the bitters!
I'd love Dyche to cap it off with a red Christmas tree. 🎄
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17579 on: Yesterday at 05:32:25 pm »
Unfortunately it's the games they are expected to get pummelled in where they somehow pick up points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17580 on: Yesterday at 05:32:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
Just looked at the fixtures! Its going to be a miserable Christmas for the bitters!



Since 1995
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17581 on: Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm »
Dyche taking the flak again. Everton had 27 shots. Hardly Dyche's fault that Beto is a donkey, is it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17582 on: Yesterday at 05:33:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:16:55 pm
Their fixtures between now and February are dire. It looked like theyd be pretty fine but they have this run now or awful games and again towards the end of the season where they may pick up next to nothing from... Come on other sides get a few points and make us believe !

They aren't far enough ahead of the bottom 3 as they would have wanted. There is still 2 games to their easier 10 game run, but after that it is bad until February.

A loss or draw to Wolves could be really really really bad for them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17583 on: Yesterday at 06:45:25 pm »
These will be just fine, big point against Brentford today. Too much worse shite in the league this season, so these will float just above.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17584 on: Yesterday at 06:53:36 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 06:45:25 pm
These will be just fine, big point against Brentford today. Too much worse shite in the league this season, so these will float just above.

Brentford lost all five of their away games and played with ten men for over half the match. Its an awful result for the shite.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17585 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Down amongst the dead men again. Didn't take them long.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17586 on: Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm »
Wolves have Bournemouth home and then away at the Shite, great time for them to find form
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17587 on: Yesterday at 07:43:52 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJQc-p4Dh9c

Everton 0-0 Brentford | Gwladys Street Reaction
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17588 on: Yesterday at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:43:52 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJQc-p4Dh9c

Everton 0-0 Brentford | Gwladys Street Reaction


Deluded knobheads.

Dyche is the only thing keeping them up.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17589 on: Yesterday at 07:58:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
Just looked at the fixtures! Its going to be a miserable Christmas for the bitters!

Just the way they like it.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17590 on: Yesterday at 08:25:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
Just looked at the fixtures! Its going to be a miserable Christmas for the bitters!

Tis the season
Of love and understanding
Merry Christmas Everton
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17591 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 06:45:25 pm
These will be just fine, big point against Brentford today. Too much worse shite in the league this season, so these will float just above.
I'm still sticking with my not-so-bold prediction that the three promoted sides will all be relegated.  Leicester had a decent start but Vardy has stopped scoring and the injury to Fatawu is really going to hurt them.

Irrespective though today was a dreadful result for Everton.  Calvert-Lewin leads the line very well but, aside from a Marcus Stewart-style purple patch, he's not a reliable goalscorer at this level.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17592 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm »
Comment on the Guardian:



 :lmao
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17593 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
Comment on the Guardian:



 :lmao

I've been through heroin withdrawal. It's horrific, but I can imagine being an Everton fan watching this side play is more torturous. At least you know there will be an end to the withdrawals...
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17594 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm »
The bitters acting like they never saw Dyches Burnley team play.  What were they expecting?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17595 on: Yesterday at 11:55:27 pm »
The irony of Brentford getting a red card for a lunge on Pickford when trying to score. Its exactly the sort of challenge he constantly gets away with.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17596 on: Today at 07:33:16 am »
https://xcancel.com/evershite/status/1860463574558065020?s=46

Another day in front of those special, special Everton fans.

Days that those players will remember for the rest of their lives.

When Everton touches you
