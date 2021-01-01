« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm
https://xcancel.com/5liveSport/status/1852999159282110465?t=uF6lADkARJWId06MmOLS-g&s=08

Everton fans in a nutshell.

They won't accept it but what they need are 3 years of boring footy when they finish 12th. And grow for there.

But they are Everton aren't they and want it all yesterday
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Should be 6th or 7th  ;D
only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:51:37 pm
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on Yesterday at 12:20:39 pm
in the time since these last won a trophy I have completed a degree, got married, bought a house, renovated it, sold it and bought another house, had two kids - the youngest of whom has just left university and is now working, said goodbye to three grandparents, nearly all of my aunties and uncles, and several schoolfriends, worked as a civil servant in 4 government departments, separated from my wife, moved to Liverpool and have watched the reds win every trophy possible. Literally a lifetime since they last won anything. My best mate at primary school was an Everton fan and his dad took me to see my first proper live English football match at Goodison in 1974. I give thanks every day for dodging that bullet. 
Grey pyabs?
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:03:33 pm
Quote from: JRed on November  3, 2024, 08:41:52 am
Just watching MOTD. Why wasnt Tarkowski sent off for that foul?
That c*nt shouldve played in the 60s/70s. Absolute thug.

He has always played the game on the edge and flew into challenges taking man and ball. The issue is that he has entered the Ashley Young territory and his legs have gone. He is 32 in a couple of weeks time and is just an accident sorry injury waiting to happen.

The best bit is Everton wanting to play more open and expansive Football. Whilst having three defenders in Young, Coleman and Tarkowski who were actually born when they last won something.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:08:51 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Should be 6th or 7th  ;D
The '1' on his keyboard is broke. He meant 16th or 17th.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on Yesterday at 12:20:39 pm
in the time since these last won a trophy I have completed a degree, got married, bought a house, renovated it, sold it and bought another house, had two kids - the youngest of whom has just left university and is now working, said goodbye to three grandparents, nearly all of my aunties and uncles, and several schoolfriends, worked as a civil servant in 4 government departments, separated from my wife, moved to Liverpool and have watched the reds win every trophy possible. Literally a lifetime since they last won anything. My best mate at primary school was an Everton fan and his dad took me to see my first proper live English football match at Goodison in 1974. I give thanks every day for dodging that bullet.


The earth has travelled over 17 billion miles, 1.8 billion people have died, 4 billion people have been born (millions have been born and died), 250,000 species have become extinct and it's been that long since Peter Cook and Ginger Rogers died.
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:25:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Should be 6th or 7th  ;D
in the Championship
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:30:43 pm
Their dream is Xabi getting the Real job at the end of the season, which is one in the eye for the RS, and Carlo Magnifico returning to some Friedkins billions.
They still don't see the debt that's got to be sorted do they?
I can't see Carlo being interested in a "project" but I guess if they offer enough cash he might be prepared to hold his nose and do it. He has form after all.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:30:47 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm
https://xcancel.com/5liveSport/status/1852999159282110465?t=uF6lADkARJWId06MmOLS-g&s=08

Everton fans in a nutshell.

They won't accept it but what they need are 3 years of boring footy when they finish 12th. And grow for there.

But they are Everton aren't they and want it all yesterday


When Sutton runs through the table, asking if they're better than each team, yes or no.

First up: "are you better than Liverpool?"

The blue bellend has to say "no" and you can almost sense a part of him dying at that point.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm
They still don't see the debt that's got to be sorted do they?
I can't see Carlo being interested in a "project" but I guess if they offer enough cash he might be prepared to hold his nose and do it. He has form after all.


Ancelotti joined them in 2019 when Moshi was still spunking Usmanov's dirty billions, and could throw oodles at Ancelotti just to get the statement manager he knew would have the Everton fans drooling and giving it the big billybigbollocks.

I get the feeling that the prospective new owners wouldn't even tip-up for Ancelotti jnr.





DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:22:20 am
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm
https://xcancel.com/5liveSport/status/1852999159282110465?t=uF6lADkARJWId06MmOLS-g&s=08

Everton fans in a nutshell.

They won't accept it but what they need are 3 years of boring footy when they finish 12th. And grow for there.

But they are Everton aren't they and want it all yesterday
The magic in that clip is the 'aren't you clever' right at the end. A guy who has been humiliated, knows he has been humiliated, and has nothing better to come back with.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:34:32 am
Better than Ipswich and Southampton (who just beat them) and about par with Leicester i'd say. Palace and Wolves are better.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:31:23 am
That will be an argument he's rolled out a few times with Everton mates and got some lukewarm encouragement on, enough for him to run with it on national radio.  I'd be mortified if Chris Sutton, of all people, shredded my argument with logic like he did to that fella.

His opening gambit that they should have beaten Southampton and not lost to Bournemouth as evidence that they should be top six wasn't a great start.  Those extra four points would have them getting giddy at 12th in the table.

Everton fans have built up this narrative about the "Sly 6" to protect their remaining sanity but you can tell it really hurts them to see Villa and Forest doing well.  Everton found the golden ticket with Moshiri's investment but immediately fell in the river of chocolate (or something else brown coloured).
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:12:24 am
It's amazing how they go on about the mythical 'Sly Six' when they are so desperate to join them. The reality is, if you play well enough to occupy a top six spot, you'll be top six. Apart from the cheating of Abu Dhabi, there's nothing 'sly' about it.

Everton are just the lazy deadbeats slagging off people living in big houses who have actually bust a gut to be in a position to buy them, whilst they stayed in bed til 4pm in their bedsit every day dreaming of a big house themselves. The Bitters' mindset is pitiful.

Their "coulda, shoulda, woulda" and "ifithadnerbinfer' lines have been dragging on from one century to another now. Give it up lads and ladettes. Stop blaming anything, everything and anyone else for your own ineptitude, eh. You never know, actually taking personal responsibility might drag your club out of the pit of despair that is its own making.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:32:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:12:24 am
It's amazing how they go on about the mythical 'Sly Six' when they are so desperate to join them. The reality is, if you play well enough to occupy a top six spot, you'll be top six. Apart from the cheating of Abu Dhabi, there's nothing 'sly' about it.

Everton are just the lazy deadbeats slagging off people living in big houses who have actually bust a gut to be in a position to buy them, whilst they stayed in bed til 4pm in their bedsit every day dreaming of a big house themselves. The Bitters' mindset is pitiful.

Their "coulda, shoulda, woulda" and "ifithadnerbinfer' lines have been dragging on from one century to another now. Give it up lads and ladettes. Stop blaming anything, everything and anyone else for your own ineptitude, eh. You never know, actually taking personal responsibility might drag your club out of the pit of despair that is its own making.

Exactly, Villa have come from beneath Everton to challenge that group and Brighton look able to challenge the best consistently whilst being a selling club. Even teams like Forest (this season at least) are having a go.  These are all clubs with less of a psychological complex.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:39:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:12:24 am
It's amazing how they go on about the mythical 'Sly Six' when they are so desperate to join them. The reality is, if you play well enough to occupy a top six spot, you'll be top six. Apart from the cheating of Abu Dhabi, there's nothing 'sly' about it.

Everton are just the lazy deadbeats slagging off people living in big houses who have actually bust a gut to be in a position to buy them, whilst they stayed in bed til 4pm in their bedsit every day dreaming of a big house themselves. The Bitters' mindset is pitiful.

Their "coulda, shoulda, woulda" and "ifithadnerbinfer' lines have been dragging on from one century to another now. Give it up lads and ladettes. Stop blaming anything, everything and anyone else for your own ineptitude, eh. You never know, actually taking personal responsibility might drag your club out of the pit of despair that is its own making.
You should write that on the Bullens Wall in massive letters.  ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:34:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:12:24 am

Everton are just the lazy deadbeats slagging off people living in big houses who have actually bust a gut to be in a position to buy them, whilst they stayed in bed til 4pm in their bedsit every day dreaming of a big house themselves. The Bitters' mindset is pitiful.



To carry on the 'house' analogy, they then had a decent lottery win. But instead of using the money sensibly to invest in the future*, spunked it all on ostentatious shite like stone cladding, a massive but flimsy and unfoundationed conservatory, a 'The Homer' in the drive, and garish clobber for the whole family - all so they could bustle up to their classier neighbours with the big house and sneer "you're not so high and mighty now"




* like signing the most promising young players, allowing them to grow as a team, selling the odd one to bigger clubs to fund more purchases to continually strengthen and strengthen gradually over several seasons

thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:00:42 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:38 pm
Exactly, Villa have come from beneath Everton to challenge that group and Brighton look able to challenge the best consistently whilst being a selling club. Even teams like Forest (this season at least) are having a go.  These are all clubs with less of a psychological complex.
Villa, Brighton and Forest (and Newcastle, Fulham, Brentford and Wolves) were in the Championship when Moshiri took over at Everton.  Forest only avoided relegation to L1 that season by virtue of having a better goal difference than Blackburn.  Everton preyed on the newly relegated Villa to sign Idrissa Gueye ahead of the season.

Still... something something... not fair for Everton.
courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:17:12 pm
Had to go into their club shop today in Liverpool One to get a gift for someone.

Fuck me it was empty.

Granted town was fairly busy with reds and Leverkusen fans but our shop had a queue for the tills haha
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:17:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:00:42 pm
Villa, Brighton and Forest (and Newcastle, Fulham, Brentford and Wolves) were in the Championship when Moshiri took over at Everton.  Forest only avoided relegation to L1 that season by virtue of having a better goal difference than Blackburn.  Everton preyed on the newly relegated Villa to sign Idrissa Gueye ahead of the season.

Still... something something... not fair for Everton.


And, Everton have probably spent more than all those teams and tried out more 'proven' managers as well.


Moshiri gave the fans almost everything they wanted, it's not his fault.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:18:27 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:17:12 pm
Had to go into their club shop today in Liverpool One to get a gift for someone.

Fuck me it was empty.

Granted town was fairly busy with reds and Leverkusen fans but our shop had a queue for the tills haha

Just a couple of Blues fans searching for the Muddy Waters section.


Do they sell sympathy cards?


Corrie Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:06:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:39:43 pm
You should write that on the Bullens Wall in massive letters.  ;D

Might need to be the Great Wall of China unless he can make a few edits.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:08:51 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:38 pm
Exactly, Villa have come from beneath Everton to challenge that group and Brighton look able to challenge the best consistently whilst being a selling club. Even teams like Forest (this season at least) are having a go.  These are all clubs with less of a psychological complex.

The day they decided being a selling club was beneath them marked the end of them. Other clubs have leapfrogged them by buying players cheap, developing them and selling them for a massive profit to reinvest .

Everton opted to buy Man Utd and Barcelona rejects. Teenagers are more likely to get first team football at Liverpool than Everton. They have zero patience and have spent themselves to the brink of oblivion with absolutely nothing to show for it other than a stadium that will be a drain on their finances for years
