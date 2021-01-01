It's amazing how they go on about the mythical 'Sly Six' when they are so desperate to join them. The reality is, if you play well enough to occupy a top six spot, you'll be top six. Apart from the cheating of Abu Dhabi, there's nothing 'sly' about it.



Everton are just the lazy deadbeats slagging off people living in big houses who have actually bust a gut to be in a position to buy them, whilst they stayed in bed til 4pm in their bedsit every day dreaming of a big house themselves. The Bitters' mindset is pitiful.



Their "coulda, shoulda, woulda" and "ifithadnerbinfer' lines have been dragging on from one century to another now. Give it up lads and ladettes. Stop blaming anything, everything and anyone else for your own ineptitude, eh. You never know, actually taking personal responsibility might drag your club out of the pit of despair that is its own making.