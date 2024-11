Over on GOT, they’re getting a bit dizzy because Ten Hag is available.



Oh god, please god, let them get their wishes



It depends what remit he's given. If his strengths lie in developing young talent (which is arguably what he'd done previously) and that's what he sticks to then he might be a good fit for Everton in a way that he was never a good fit for a big-spending United. The downside for any manager going there is that they won't be given time to do that job given the ridiculous levels of expectation amongst their rabid fan base.