I despise him.



During Covid when Football got halted and we were 26 points clear, kept seeing and hearing his comments of his "Null and Void" shouts and fake concern "Sorry for Liverpool not being able to win the Title but People are dying".



Agree with this. I don't like the way in which the Bluenoses turn on their own and Sharp's reaction is in stark contrast to our ex-players who cannot get to Anfield fast enough when an invitation is extended. But in his case I'll happily make an exception. I have no sympathy for him. Officially the position of Everton during lockdown was that they wanted football to resume. Privately I think the likes of Kenwright and DBB wanted it cancelled even if it meant financial bad news for them because it was more important that we be prevented from winning Number 19. Graeme "Null-and-Void" Sharp did their bidding. He was never out of the papers calling for our wonderful football and string of results to be wiped from the record books. While his efforts failed, there was a reward at the end in a position on the board. The appointment was supposed to place a "footballing person" in the upper echelons of the club to stir up the tired pot. What they needed was someone like Neville Southall. What they got was the nodding dog that is Graeme Sharp - happy to agree with what Kenwright and DBB wanted.