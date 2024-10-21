My eldests best mate is an ST holder at the Emptyhad, not bad for a 16 yr old, I'm 22 years on our list. He also wonders why they are extending, seeing as the ground is never full
Image.
Everything about them is sportwash image distortion.
Even when the media talk about their cheating 115 charges, they gloss over or ignore the reason for the cheating. Its not about wanting to win trophies, its about wanting to portray an image of wholesomeness and success to hide the fact that the regime is abusing basic human rights. Its to make the regime appear acceptable to the wider world.
Like the Saudis and the golf.