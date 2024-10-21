« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1013904 times)

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,312
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17200 on: October 21, 2024, 07:50:52 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,573
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17201 on: October 21, 2024, 08:15:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 21, 2024, 03:47:38 pm
Yeah agreed. The police used to release actual figures I believe but not sure if they do anymore, I know City stopped doing it because their figure was massively different to what the police used to release.

My eldests best mate is an ST holder at the Emptyhad, not bad for a 16 yr old, I'm 22 years on our list.  He also wonders why they are extending, seeing as the ground is never full
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17202 on: October 21, 2024, 08:17:18 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17203 on: October 21, 2024, 08:33:56 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 21, 2024, 08:17:18 pm
Redknapp
Beatrix Redknapp writter of the classic Rosie the dog, banker of Monaco
« Last Edit: October 21, 2024, 08:35:34 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17204 on: October 21, 2024, 08:34:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 21, 2024, 08:33:56 pm
Beatrix Redknapp writter if the classic Rosie the dog, banker of Monaco

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,312
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17205 on: October 21, 2024, 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 21, 2024, 08:33:56 pm
Beatrix Redknapp writter of the classic Rosie the dog, banker of Monaco

Triffic
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,090
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17206 on: October 21, 2024, 11:13:30 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on October 21, 2024, 07:29:24 pm
Harry?

Brian Potter. They are bringing back Gravesen to play Sammy the Snake.

Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17207 on: Yesterday at 12:48:16 am »
So the new ground would be Potter's field? Ominous....
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,891
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17208 on: Yesterday at 08:23:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 21, 2024, 08:15:41 pm
My eldests best mate is an ST holder at the Emptyhad, not bad for a 16 yr old, I'm 22 years on our list.  He also wonders why they are extending, seeing as the ground is never full

Image.
Everything about them is sportwash image distortion.
Even when the media talk about their cheating 115 charges, they gloss over or ignore the reason for the cheating. Its not about wanting to win trophies, its about wanting to portray an image of wholesomeness and success to hide the fact that the regime is abusing basic human rights. Its to make the regime appear acceptable to the wider world.
Like the Saudis and the golf.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17209 on: Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm »
Talking point rn is if Graeme Sharp is welcomed back for the Goodison farewell or not.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,467
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17210 on: Yesterday at 05:20:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 21, 2024, 03:19:54 pm
The Friedkin Group are an American consortium close to acquiring Everton. Now, they have reportedly identified Potter as a potential option to lead the club into a new era. The group is reportedly keen on revamping the team and believes that Potters style of management aligns with their vision. This transition would signal a significant shift from the more pragmatic approach of Dyche. They are likely to part ways with after the takeover, or when his contract expires in the summer.

They don't have the players to play this way nor the money to acquire them . Their Academy set-up is terrible too
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17211 on: Yesterday at 05:23:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:20:19 pm
They don't have the players to play this way nor the money to acquire them . Their Academy set-up is terrible too
I think you will find that they are in fact  #checks notes# fucking rich again.


Im sure theyll nail it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,425
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17212 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm
Talking point rn is if Graeme Sharp is welcomed back for the Goodison farewell or not.
Would he want to go back to that loony bin?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,786
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17213 on: Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 21, 2024, 03:19:54 pm
The Friedkin Group are an American consortium close to acquiring Everton. Now, they have reportedly identified Potter as a potential option to lead the club into a new era. The group is reportedly keen on revamping the team and believes that Potters style of management aligns with their vision. This transition would signal a significant shift from the more pragmatic approach of Dyche. They are likely to part ways with after the takeover, or when his contract expires in the summer.

Shame Everton haven't got a Potter to piss in.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,179
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17214 on: Yesterday at 09:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm
Talking point rn is if Graeme Sharp is welcomed back for the Goodison farewell or not.
Going by this -  https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/graeme-sharp-dismisses-everton-return-30186725

... he doesn't see himself going back there. Too much water has gone under the bridge and he doesn't need the hassle, according to the article from a day or so ago.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,179
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17215 on: Yesterday at 09:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm
Would he want to go back to that loony bin?
It's disgusting how they treat their own when things aren't going well. He's better off staying well out of it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17216 on: Yesterday at 10:02:47 pm »
Weapons grade bellend Davek on Grand Old Scream once again raising John Houldings political and religious leanings. Like Houlding wasn't a Tory or an Orangeman whilst involved with Everton.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,179
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17217 on: Yesterday at 10:11:20 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:02:47 pm
Weapons grade bellend Davek on Grand Old Scream once again raising John Houldings political and religious leanings. Like Houlding wasn't a Tory or an Orangeman whilst involved with Everton.
You mean the John Holding who was the first President of Everton Football Club? 🤔

That davek clown needs therapy.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,425
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17218 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
They built our ground, dontcha know?   ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Up
« previous next »
 