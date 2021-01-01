« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:50:52 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:47:38 pm
Yeah agreed. The police used to release actual figures I believe but not sure if they do anymore, I know City stopped doing it because their figure was massively different to what the police used to release.

My eldests best mate is an ST holder at the Emptyhad, not bad for a 16 yr old, I'm 22 years on our list.  He also wonders why they are extending, seeing as the ground is never full
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:33:56 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm
Redknapp
Beatrix Redknapp writter of the classic Rosie the dog, banker of Monaco
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:56 pm
Beatrix Redknapp writter if the classic Rosie the dog, banker of Monaco

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:56 pm
Beatrix Redknapp writter of the classic Rosie the dog, banker of Monaco

Triffic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:13:30 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:29:24 pm
Harry?

Brian Potter. They are bringing back Gravesen to play Sammy the Snake.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:48:16 am
So the new ground would be Potter's field? Ominous....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:23:12 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
My eldests best mate is an ST holder at the Emptyhad, not bad for a 16 yr old, I'm 22 years on our list.  He also wonders why they are extending, seeing as the ground is never full

Image.
Everything about them is sportwash image distortion.
Even when the media talk about their cheating 115 charges, they gloss over or ignore the reason for the cheating. Its not about wanting to win trophies, its about wanting to portray an image of wholesomeness and success to hide the fact that the regime is abusing basic human rights. Its to make the regime appear acceptable to the wider world.
Like the Saudis and the golf.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:19:35 pm
Talking point rn is if Graeme Sharp is welcomed back for the Goodison farewell or not.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:20:19 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:19:54 pm
The Friedkin Group are an American consortium close to acquiring Everton. Now, they have reportedly identified Potter as a potential option to lead the club into a new era. The group is reportedly keen on revamping the team and believes that Potters style of management aligns with their vision. This transition would signal a significant shift from the more pragmatic approach of Dyche. They are likely to part ways with after the takeover, or when his contract expires in the summer.

They don't have the players to play this way nor the money to acquire them . Their Academy set-up is terrible too
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:23:28 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:20:19 pm
They don't have the players to play this way nor the money to acquire them . Their Academy set-up is terrible too
I think you will find that they are in fact  #checks notes# fucking rich again.


Im sure theyll nail it
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:11:24 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:19:35 pm
Talking point rn is if Graeme Sharp is welcomed back for the Goodison farewell or not.
Would he want to go back to that loony bin?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:13:22 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:19:54 pm
The Friedkin Group are an American consortium close to acquiring Everton. Now, they have reportedly identified Potter as a potential option to lead the club into a new era. The group is reportedly keen on revamping the team and believes that Potters style of management aligns with their vision. This transition would signal a significant shift from the more pragmatic approach of Dyche. They are likely to part ways with after the takeover, or when his contract expires in the summer.

Shame Everton haven't got a Potter to piss in.
